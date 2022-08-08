Read full article on original website
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax Hudur
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee teacher’s aide arrested for statutory rape of student
A teacher's aide in Sumner County has been arrested after she was discovered to have allegedly been in a sexual relationship with a student.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for missing 'endangered' Tennessee children
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Deputies in have issued an Endangered Child Alert for two missing children believed to be with a man wanted by law enforcement. Officials say 6-year-old Bayleigh Black and 5-year-old Jaxon Black were last seen in Murfreesboro, Tennessee Sunday. Investigators believe the children may be with 31-year-old...
cumberlandheights.org
Tennessee’s Good Samaritan Law
Like other U.S. states, Tennessee has passed a Good Samaritan law that protects people from potential legal repercussions of helping others in need. The law, inspired by a Bible story, applies to anyone giving aid in good faith without hopes of financial gain. How Does the Good Samaritan Law Protect...
WTVCFOX
Rutherford County children at center of Endangered Child Alert found safe
UPDATE (8:30 a.m.) The TBI reports Bayleigh and Jaxon Black have been found safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Bayleigh and Jaxon Black on behalf of the Rutherford County Sherriff's Office. Bayleigh is six years old and has back hair and blue eyes....
WTVCFOX
Abbott adds increased officer presence at all Uvalde school campuses this year
UVALDE, Texas (WOAI/KABB) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced added security measures for Uvalde Independent School District for the upcoming school year. Abbott said in a press release that the Department of Public Safety will be providing more than 30 law enforcement officers to campuses throughout Uvalde CISD. The added trooper presence was requested by CISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell to help ensure the safety of teachers, students, parents and staff in the wake of the mass shooting in May at Robb Elementary that killed 19 students and two teachers.
Tennessee man rams car with his wife and 2-year-old inside, police say
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — An early morning crash ended with a man in jail for assaulting his wife and 2-year-old child, according to the Dyersburg Police Department. Dyersburg Police it all started around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, when 53-year-old Eric Williams began chasing his wife and 2-year-old child in a car around the Hogwallow Road and Phillips Street area.
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
radionwtn.com
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
WTVCFOX
VIDEO: Mt. Juliet police officer helps wrangle in loose bull
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A police officer in Middle Tennessee can now add bull wrangler to his job description. According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, an unconfined bull named Blackjack was spotted roaming around the Kelsey Glen neighborhood on Sunday. Police say an officer stepped in to...
wtva.com
Tennessee man killed in Tippah County crash
(WTVA) - A weekend crash in Tippah County claimed the life of a Tennessee man. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday morning, Aug. 6 on Highway 72. An eastbound SUV collided with a westbound pickup truck. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old Henry Holt, died....
LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee waterways
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee is riddled with rivers and lakes, most of which are brimming with fish. The region offers a wide selection of freshwater fishing options, with some of the catches being the largest in the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) keeps an updated list of all the Tennessee […]
WTVCFOX
40 beagles rescued from breeding facility brought to Nashville for treatment, adoption
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Forty of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia have been brought to a shelter in West Nashville for treatment and possible future adoption. The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) brought 40 of the dogs to help with placement and care. They'll...
WBBJ
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
‘I’m sorry for what you’re going to see’: Tennessee man accused of animal cruelty
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of animal cruelty after nine dogs were found inside a home in “deplorable conditions” that included the corpses of other dogs, authorities said. David Hendrix, 57, of Hendersonville, was charged with nine counts of aggravated animal cruelty, according to...
WTVCFOX
Despite 1,000 Tennessee teacher vacancies, Hamilton County Schools avoid mass shortage
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn — Schools across the state are suffering massive teacher vacancies, but Hamilton County seems to be an exception. Tennessee currently has around 1,000 open teacher positions, but Hamilton County only represents 37 of those spots. Chief Talent Officer Penny Murray said in a phone call that 18...
WTVCFOX
Report: Former Soddy-Daisy police chief faces citation for punching man who insulted wife
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — Soddy-Daisy's former police chief faces a citation after he was accused of punching a man who insulted his wife, according to a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office report. An assault citation was issued for Jeff Gann Saturday. According to an incident report, Gann and another man...
Tennessee Reconnect: Program helps thousands go to school tuition-free
Tennessee Reconnect is an initiative by the state government that allows Tennesseans 23 and older to return to school or go for the first time to receive an associate or technical degree, tuition-free.
wmot.org
Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee
(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
WATE
East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
chattanoogacw.com
TWRA will pay Tennessee landowners up to $4k to lease fields for 2022 dove season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced it is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming 2022 dove season that begins on Thursday, September 1. TWRA says that landowners can earn up to $4,000 for providing a dove field for public hunting. The fields must...
