UVALDE, Texas (WOAI/KABB) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced added security measures for Uvalde Independent School District for the upcoming school year. Abbott said in a press release that the Department of Public Safety will be providing more than 30 law enforcement officers to campuses throughout Uvalde CISD. The added trooper presence was requested by CISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell to help ensure the safety of teachers, students, parents and staff in the wake of the mass shooting in May at Robb Elementary that killed 19 students and two teachers.

UVALDE, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO