Deputies searching for missing 'endangered' Tennessee children

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Deputies in have issued an Endangered Child Alert for two missing children believed to be with a man wanted by law enforcement. Officials say 6-year-old Bayleigh Black and 5-year-old Jaxon Black were last seen in Murfreesboro, Tennessee Sunday. Investigators believe the children may be with 31-year-old...
Tennessee’s Good Samaritan Law

Like other U.S. states, Tennessee has passed a Good Samaritan law that protects people from potential legal repercussions of helping others in need. The law, inspired by a Bible story, applies to anyone giving aid in good faith without hopes of financial gain. How Does the Good Samaritan Law Protect...
Abbott adds increased officer presence at all Uvalde school campuses this year

UVALDE, Texas (WOAI/KABB) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced added security measures for Uvalde Independent School District for the upcoming school year. Abbott said in a press release that the Department of Public Safety will be providing more than 30 law enforcement officers to campuses throughout Uvalde CISD. The added trooper presence was requested by CISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell to help ensure the safety of teachers, students, parents and staff in the wake of the mass shooting in May at Robb Elementary that killed 19 students and two teachers.
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns

Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
VIDEO: Mt. Juliet police officer helps wrangle in loose bull

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A police officer in Middle Tennessee can now add bull wrangler to his job description. According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, an unconfined bull named Blackjack was spotted roaming around the Kelsey Glen neighborhood on Sunday. Police say an officer stepped in to...
Tennessee man killed in Tippah County crash

(WTVA) - A weekend crash in Tippah County claimed the life of a Tennessee man. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday morning, Aug. 6 on Highway 72. An eastbound SUV collided with a westbound pickup truck. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old Henry Holt, died....
LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee waterways

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee is riddled with rivers and lakes, most of which are brimming with fish. The region offers a wide selection of freshwater fishing options, with some of the catches being the largest in the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) keeps an updated list of all the Tennessee […]
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
