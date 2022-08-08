Read full article on original website
IDPH Offering a Back-to-School Shipment of 1 Million Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests for Illinois K-12 Public Schools
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today it is providing a one-time bulk shipment of 1 million over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to K-12 public school districts outside of Chicago for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. The tests will be provided free of charge. The tests are...
Pritzker Welcomes Indiana Businesses Affected By New Abortion Ban
Governor Pritzker is welcoming Indiana businesses affected by the neighboring state’s new abortion restrictions. The Democratic Governor said companies looking to expand should know that Illinois will protect the individual rights of their employees. Pritzker’s comments comes after Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a wide-reaching abortion ban into...
Federal Report Calls Out Illinois For Failure To Report Unemployment Fraud
The Illinois Department of Employment Security continues to keep mum about unemployment fraud despite calls for transparency. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General calls out Illinois for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent during the COVID-19 pandemic, including to fraudsters. Haywood Talcove, the CEO of Lexis-Nexis Risk Solutions, says Illinoisans have a right to know the numbers.
C.E.F.S. Announces the Start of the Energy Assistance Program
LIHEAP is available for ALL income qualified households beginning September 1, 2022. The C.E.F.S. Economic Opportunity Corporation, as administrator of the Home Energy Assistance Program in Christian, Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Montgomery, Moultrie, and Shelby counties, is pleased to announce that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance.
Illinois Among States Where Toys R Us Is Returning
Several Toys R Us locations — including Illinois — are coming back just in time for the holiday shopping season. The children’s toy store has reopened inside Macy’s locations in at least nine states, with all locations set to be complete by mid-October. In addition to Illinois, current locations are in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Nevada, Louisiana, New York, Maryland and Missouri.
St. Elmo Woman Charged With 2 Felonies In Connection With Vehicle Accident
A St. Elmo woman has been charged with 2 Felony counts in Fayette County Court in connection with a vehicle accident. 42 year old Misty D. May of St. Elmo has been charged with Failure to Stop After An Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death, which is a Class 4 Felony. The information in the charge alleges May failed to stop her vehicle and allegedly left the scene after being involved in an accident where an individual was injured in the accident. The second charge is Criminal Damage to Property, which is a Class 3 Felony. Information says that May is alleged to have knowingly damaged the property of the same individual involved in the accident. The damage to their vehicle was in excess of $10,000 but less than $100,000.
Flash Flood Warning Issued for Southeastern Shelby, Cumberland, Effingham, and Jasper Counties until 11:00pm.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Shelby County in central Illinois... Cumberland County in east central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 755 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Effingham, Newton, Toledo, Altamont, Neoga, Teutopolis, Greenup, Watson, Stewardson, Dieterich, Beecher City, Edgewood, Ste. Marie, Willow Hill, Jewett, Shumway, Montrose, Wheeler, Hidalgo and Bogota. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Decatur Man Sentenced To Prison For Injuring Child
A Decatur man is receiving a 12 year prison sentence for seriously injuring a baby. Christopher Pulliam was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated battery to a child. Pulliam was arrested last December after security camera video showed him hitting the infant in the head on multiple occasions.
ISP Fatal Traffic Crash In Edgar County
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 10:. 600 Block of East Court Street, Paris, Edgar County. Aug. 6, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m. VEHICLE:. Unit 1- 2001 Green Chevrolet SUV. DRIVER:. Unit 1- 16-year-old male from Paris, IL – Deceased. PASSENGER:. Briar Blair,...
Alabama Donates $25,000 To Aid Kentucky Flood Relief
Alabama donated $25,000 to help those affected by the devastating flooding in Kentucky during their concert there in the town of Sharpsburg on Saturday (August 6th). While on stage, founding members Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry presented a check to The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, a non-profit organization providing financial help to eastern Kentucky families, farms and businesses that are suffering as result of the catastrophic weather event.
Wesley W. Hilligoss, 69
Wesley W. Hilligoss, 69, of Gays, IL departed this life much too soon on Monday, August 8, 2022. Wes was a lifelong farmer, son, brother, coach, trusted friend and respected leader. He fulfilled the roles of husband, father and grandfather best. He is survived by his loving wife of 50...
