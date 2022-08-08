ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Clones to carry on Campana elm tree’s legacy at UMaine

ORONO, Maine — For more than 150 years, the Campana elm called the University of Maine’s Orono campus home, and the tree held an important historical significance to the institution. “This tree is absolutely a campus landmark,” UMaine President Joan Ferinni-Mundy said. “I’ve been told people have been...
ORONO, ME
FanSided

Alabama Football: What we are hearing from Austin

This post reviews the latest Texas Longhorns’ football chatter coming out of Austin, TX. If the discussion was solely what is being heard about Alabama Football, two words would suffice – as in, not much. There is and will be plenty of sizzle in Austin, including a scorching...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas baseball to open 2023 season at the College Baseball Showdown

The Texas Longhorns will open the 2023 baseball season participating in the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington at Globe Life Field from Feb. 17-19, the school announced on Monday. “I’m excited for our team to return to the College Baseball Showdown to open the 2023 season,” head coach David Pierce...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Freshmen who caught Steve Sarkisian's attention in Week 1 of Texas fall camp

Texas football put on the full pads this week as the Longhorns prepare for the upcoming season. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have a lot of questions across the board that they need to address in the weeks leading up to the 2022 season and have 35 newcomers to get prepped and ready to roll when the Longhorns officially kick off Year 2 of the Sarkisian era at home against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3.
AUSTIN, TX
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's annual Wild Blueberry Weekend kicks off Saturday

HOLDEN, Maine — The second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend is underway in Maine with exciting events, deals, and treats located across the state. Copeland Hill Wild Blueberries in Holden is one of many farms, breweries, restaurants, and bakeries participating in the weekend fun. Rhonda Warren owns the 30 acres of land it sits on with her husband. The business sort of fell into their lap.
MAINE STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas

The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
FORT HOOD, TX
NEWS CENTER Maine

Belfast adds 15 colorful chairs downtown as part of beautification project

BELFAST, Maine — Residents and visitors of Belfast may see a little more color downtown, both around them and underneath them. Our Town Belfast is an organization that works to grow and sustain the downtown area through historic preservation and community events. Amanda Cunningham, the group's executive director, says they realized they had a lack of seating downtown.
BELFAST, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Construction underway to install bridge in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Maine — Maintaining infrastructure is an ongoing challenge for state officials as many bridges across the state need repairs or replacement. On Tuesday, a somewhat unique bridge replacement project started in Hampden. Twin bridge on Carmel Road in Hampden is being replaced with a new bridge made of...
HAMPDEN, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin Company EnergyX leading lithium extraction for batteries in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Currently, companies like Tesla are pushing for solar power and batteries to help the electric grid in Texas at times of peak demand. The bulk of the lithium produced for those batteries comes from overseas, but Austin-based company EnergyX is changing that and wants to make sure it’s clean enough for the environment.
TEXAS STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Red Hot Dog Festival to return to downtown Dexter this weekend

DEXTER, Maine — After a two-year hiatus, the Maine Red Hot Dog Festival is back Saturday in Dexter. The festival was started five years ago as a way to bring more revenue to the town, and it has quickly grown into a highly anticipated event. Organizers expect to see upwards of 7,000 people come to Dexter to celebrate one of Maine's most infamous staples: the red snappah.
DEXTER, ME
