Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Cal Ripken World Series preps for championship game on Saturday
WATERVILLE, Maine — When organizers pulled the Senior League World Series from Bangor in 2016, after 15 years of hosting the tournament in the Queen City, it left a void in youth sports in Maine. This week, a world-caliber tournament returned to the state in the form of the...
Clones to carry on Campana elm tree’s legacy at UMaine
ORONO, Maine — For more than 150 years, the Campana elm called the University of Maine’s Orono campus home, and the tree held an important historical significance to the institution. “This tree is absolutely a campus landmark,” UMaine President Joan Ferinni-Mundy said. “I’ve been told people have been...
Woodworking workshop teaches Mainers the craft
CAMDEN, Maine — Wood carving is not an easy craft, but those who practice it say it's rewarding. It relieves stress, puts your mind to work, and allows you to create a piece that can last a very long time. William Brown has been a wood craft artist for...
4 Texas teams ranked in preseason college football coaches’ poll
Four Texas teams were ranked in the 2022 preseason USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, with Baylor and Texas A&M cracking the top 10.
Alabama Football: What we are hearing from Austin
This post reviews the latest Texas Longhorns’ football chatter coming out of Austin, TX. If the discussion was solely what is being heard about Alabama Football, two words would suffice – as in, not much. There is and will be plenty of sizzle in Austin, including a scorching...
Remembering the Maine connection of historian David McCullough
CAMDEN, Maine — For more than half a century, David McCullough wrote works of history and biography that achieved the uncommon distinction of being hugely popular and critically acclaimed. His books sold millions of copies and he won two National Book Awards and two Pulitzer Prizes. McCullough died on...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas baseball to open 2023 season at the College Baseball Showdown
The Texas Longhorns will open the 2023 baseball season participating in the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington at Globe Life Field from Feb. 17-19, the school announced on Monday. “I’m excited for our team to return to the College Baseball Showdown to open the 2023 season,” head coach David Pierce...
'A Good Place To Be': Why D.J. Durkin Chose to Join Texas AM
After finding success with Ole Miss in two seasons, D.J. Durkin is set to replace long-time Texas A&M standout defensive coordinator Mike Elko.
Freshmen who caught Steve Sarkisian's attention in Week 1 of Texas fall camp
Texas football put on the full pads this week as the Longhorns prepare for the upcoming season. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have a lot of questions across the board that they need to address in the weeks leading up to the 2022 season and have 35 newcomers to get prepped and ready to roll when the Longhorns officially kick off Year 2 of the Sarkisian era at home against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3.
Maine girl donates more than 200 backpacks to fellow students
BANGOR, Maine — Age doesn't matter when it comes to giving back to your community, and a young girl from Brewer has done just that. Ava Burke is just 11 years old, but she's already making a big impact across Maine. For the past five years, Ava has requested...
Maine's annual Wild Blueberry Weekend kicks off Saturday
HOLDEN, Maine — The second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend is underway in Maine with exciting events, deals, and treats located across the state. Copeland Hill Wild Blueberries in Holden is one of many farms, breweries, restaurants, and bakeries participating in the weekend fun. Rhonda Warren owns the 30 acres of land it sits on with her husband. The business sort of fell into their lap.
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas
The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
Belfast adds 15 colorful chairs downtown as part of beautification project
BELFAST, Maine — Residents and visitors of Belfast may see a little more color downtown, both around them and underneath them. Our Town Belfast is an organization that works to grow and sustain the downtown area through historic preservation and community events. Amanda Cunningham, the group's executive director, says they realized they had a lack of seating downtown.
Timmy Allen Details What Longhorns Transfer Sir'Jabari Rice Means to Him
Allen discussed "false perceptions," leadership, and his connection with Rice in a talk with LonghornsCountry.com.
City of Brewer begins construction on phase 3 of riverwalk
BREWER, Maine — Construction for phase three of the Brewer Riverwalk project along the Penobscot River has begun. The entire project started with a children’s garden and has grown into a trail stretching from Penobscot Street to Mason's Brewing Company. The riverwalk will be getting a 300-yard extension...
Construction underway to install bridge in Hampden
HAMPDEN, Maine — Maintaining infrastructure is an ongoing challenge for state officials as many bridges across the state need repairs or replacement. On Tuesday, a somewhat unique bridge replacement project started in Hampden. Twin bridge on Carmel Road in Hampden is being replaced with a new bridge made of...
Bangor councilors vote to ban sale of flavored tobacco products
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor city councilors voted to approve the ban the sale of flavored tobacco products Monday evening. Just before 10:30 p.m., councilors voted 6 to 1 to approve the ban, which will begin January 1, 2023. Last fall, city councilors voted to ban the sale of flavored...
Austin Company EnergyX leading lithium extraction for batteries in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Currently, companies like Tesla are pushing for solar power and batteries to help the electric grid in Texas at times of peak demand. The bulk of the lithium produced for those batteries comes from overseas, but Austin-based company EnergyX is changing that and wants to make sure it’s clean enough for the environment.
Maine Red Hot Dog Festival to return to downtown Dexter this weekend
DEXTER, Maine — After a two-year hiatus, the Maine Red Hot Dog Festival is back Saturday in Dexter. The festival was started five years ago as a way to bring more revenue to the town, and it has quickly grown into a highly anticipated event. Organizers expect to see upwards of 7,000 people come to Dexter to celebrate one of Maine's most infamous staples: the red snappah.
Some Austin homes’ foundations are crumbling this summer — here’s why
The summer heatwave has resulted in one of the worst droughts in recent Texas history. With that drought comes a lot of changes to our environment. Caves are drying up because of the drought. Farmers are being forced to restrict water usage. Now the ground itself is shrinking and putting homes at risk.
