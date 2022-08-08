ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 14

Salvatore
1d ago

I have millions of shiba but I'm starting to to realize things aren't going to get better unless they burn a lot of coins too many coins

Reply(1)
4
Related
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Price Prediction

Decided you want in on the action? You can invest in SHIB today directly from your Exodus wallet!. No one’s Shiba Inu price prediction expected its incredible success in 2021 (except for the trader who turned an $8,000 investment into $5.6 billion in the matter of 400 days with Shiba Inu). Shiba Inu is extremely volatile, and the token is down quite a bit from its peak. The rise of meme coins was led by the incredibly popular Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Token (the breed of dogecoin’s dog mascot) is evidence.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Investors Jump Ship From Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Dogecoin (DOGE) To Buy Presale Star Degrain (DGRN) Tokens

Investing in the brand-new, inflated cryptocurrency market is risky. However, investors would be unwise to completely ignore web3 developments since they may significantly impact how society evolves in the future. In this article, you’ll learn about three notable web3 projects, some web3-based cryptocurrency initiatives, and which web3 initiative would be the most outstanding investment choice for this year.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu’s new feat might leave investors mesmerized

Shiba Inu has come a long way since the days when it was just a meme coin trying to shed its identity in favor of something more utilitarian. The official launch of its decentralized platform called Shibaswap confirmed Shiba Inu’s commitment to growth. Fast forward to the present and...
STOCKS
u.today

Dogecoin Founder Reveals What Will Send DOGE to Moon

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Shiba Inu Owners#Gokhshtein Media#Shib
u.today

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Google
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might

Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
MARKETS
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy