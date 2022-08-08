Read full article on original website
Richard Judd, 95, of Perry
Private family burial for Richard Judd, age 95 of Perry, will take place at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Memorials will be given to Perry Golf and Country Club or McCreary Community Center and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
DeWayne “Butch” Lewis, Jr., 73, of Grimes, formerly of Perry
No services are planned for DeWayne “Butch” Lewis Jr., age 73 of Grimes and formerly of Perry. Memorials in his memory will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com. Left...
Tom Lamborn, 84, of Fontanelle
Graveside Services for Tom Lamborn, 84, of Fontanelle will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Fontanelle Cemetery with full military graveside rites by the Fontanelle American Legion Carlson Post No. 247. Pastor Steven Broers will officiate the service. Visitation will be held on Friday,...
James A. Waldhoff, 82, of Carroll
Funeral services for James A Waldhoff, age 82, of Carroll, are pending at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll.
Pastor Robert “Bob” Earl McKnight, age 85, of Jefferson, formerly of Scranton
Funeral services for Pastor Robert “Bob” Earl McKnight, age 85, of Jefferson, IA, formerly of Scranton will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Jefferson with Pastor Daniel Cunningham officiating. Burial will be in the Jefferson Cemetery. Visitation will...
Ronald “Ron” Lee Benton, 72, of Guthrie Center, lowa
Funeral Services for Ronald “Ron” Lee Benton, 72, of Guthrie Center, lowa will be held Tuesday, August, 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church-Guthrie Center, lowa. Interment will be at the Union Cemetery in Guthrie Center, lowa. Visitation will be held Monday, August 8, 2022 from 5 – 7PM at the Event Center at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds – Guthrie Center, lowa. Online condolences may be left at twiggfuneralhome.com .
Jefferson Police Report August 9, 2022
2:44am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical call in the 1000 Block of West Washington Street. 9:20am: An officer was advised by dispatch of a 911 Hang Up Call from the 200 Block of South Olive Street. The officers arrived in the area and located subjects standing near the street at 203 South Olive. The officer’s investigation led to the arrest of Austin Ray Owens, 18 of Jefferson for, “Possession of Alcohol Under Legal Age.”
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
Cruisin’ to the Square a Chance to Show Off Jefferson
With Cruisin’ to the Square coming up tomorrow in Jefferson, there will be a lot more than classic and modern vehicles filling up the streets of the downtown area. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich says there will also be a poker walk that includes eight retail businesses. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio those who register for the poker walk and have at least seven of the eight businesses stamp their card, those individuals will draw five cards and the top eight best poker hands will receive $25 in Chamber Bucks. Wetrich talks about the long term implications this promotion can have.
Two Individuals Were Life Flighted To Des Moines Following A Two-Vehicle Accident On Monday
Two individuals were life flighted to Des Moines following a two-vehicle accident on Monday outside Coon Rapids. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sheldon Astley of Coon Rapids was operating a 2007 Honda dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to jump over a farm terrace. Authorities say on the other side of the terrace was 25-year-old Cristina Eivins of Coon Rapids, who was operating a 2011 Kawasaki ATV. The Astley vehicle struck the ATV, and it is believed Astley and Eivins were ejected from the off-road vehicles and collided in the air. Astley was transported by private vehicle to Guthrie County Hospital and was later transported by life flight for suspected serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported Eivins to Bayard, where she was then transported to a hospital in Des Moines with suspected serious injuries. A minor who was on the back of the dirt bike sustained minor injuries in the accident. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and have an estimated $1,500 each in damages.
Man dies in Iowa tractor rollover
One person died Monday morning after a tractor rollover.
Walk To End Alzheimer’s In Raccoon River Valley This Saturday
The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s largest organization fighting the disease and they are having a fundraiser in the Raccoon River Valley area. The Walk To End Alzheimers will be in Panora for the second year this Saturday. Organizer Dave Grove says that Panora will kick off the first of 19 Walks To End Alzheimer’s around the state, so it makes it that much more special.
Brian Moon Memorial Adult Softball Tournament This Weekend
Residents of Stuart are coming together to honor the life of Brian Moon, a former member of the Stuart-Menlo High School Baseball team. Organizer Mason Hasty says they are putting a slow pitch co ed adult softball tournament to honor Moon this Saturday. Hasty explains Moon was probably one of the best baseball players to come through the Stuart area and he also attended Dana College to play baseball in Blair, Nebraska and was an All-American. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio the passion Moon had for the game made them want to put this tournament together.
Public is invited to school Pep Rally Aug. 15
The start of the new school year is less than two weeks away and a Pep Rally to celebrate the start of 2022-23 will be held in Jefferson. It’s on Monday, Aug. 15 on the Bell Tower Plaza with Greene County Activities Booster Club providing a “Free-Will” supper with meat for the supper donated by Murphy Farm Meats. Supper will be served starting at 5 p.m. with the Pep Rally beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fall sports teams and coaches will be on hand, as will other school officials. The public is invited to help get the new school year off to a fun and uplifting start.
Dallas County To Honor William Wagner During Adel Sweet Corn Festival
This year celebrates 175 years of the city of Adel, and during this weekend’s Adel Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday the Dallas County Courthouse will be open for viewing. Supervisor Mark Hanson says because of the work that William Wagner did during an early phase of renovation of the Dallas County Courthouse along with various other ventures and contributions, he will be honored with a special event Friday at 4 p.m. that will coincide with that day being proclaimed William Wagner Day.
Volleyball Rams have six homes dates in 2022
Greene County High School volleyball officially begins practice today. Head coach Chris Heisterkamp returns all but one of the key players from the 2021 team that went 16-13 overall, 4-3 in the Heart of Iowa Activities Conference, and had the first winning season in 10 years. The Rams will be...
Storm Lake Panel Discusses Community Diverse Shift with Greene County Residents
A moderate-sized crowd of close to 100 people attended the panel discussion at the Greene Room Events Center of Wild Rose in Jefferson with Nueva Vida en Greene County Tuesday night. Attendees heard from six panelists from Storm Lake about how their community became a very diverse community over the...
Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 8, 2022
4:12pm: The Sheriff, a deputy, Greene County Ambulance, and Grand Junction Rescue responded to a medical issue in the 200 block of South 7th Street, Grand Junction. 6:24am: A deputy investigated a littering complaint on 215th Street and J Avenue. 8:02pm: A deputy assisted Boone County with trying to locate...
Two Coon Rapids Individuals Suffered Serious Injuries From ATV/Dirt Bike Incident Monday
A Coon Rapids male and female suffered serious injuries from a dirt bike and All Terrain Vehicle crash on Monday. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the incident at 8:10pm on 1104 Grant Avenue in Coons Rapids. A 2007 Honda Dirt Bike, driven by 19 year old Sheldon Astley was riding the bike at a high rate of speed when he attempted to jump a farm terrace. Astley did not see a 25 year old Cristina Elvins, who was driving a 2011 Kawasaki ATV or her 17 year old passenger. Astley struck the ATV and it was believed that Ashtley and Elvins were ejected from their vehicles when they collided in the air.
Farm Building in Greene County Destroyed by Weekend Overnight Fire
A building was a total loss from a weekend overnight fire in Greene County. Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams says a deputy, along with the Grand Junction and Jefferson Fire Departments, and Greene County Ambulance responded to the structure fire at 1902 290th Street at 10:48pm Saturday. Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio the Morton building was a complete loss, along with one tractor and various farm tools inside. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was hurt during the incident.
