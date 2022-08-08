Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Champion
Brock Lesnar has been in the professional wrestling business for decades now and throughout the course of his career he’s faced off against some of the biggest names the industry has to offer. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017, Brock Lesnar was the Universal Champion, and it...
stillrealtous.com
Major Name Reportedly Fired From WWE
WWE has been going through some big changes over the last few months, and now PWInsider is reporting that several sources confirmed John Laurinaitis has been quietly let go from WWE. The termination reportedly happened over the last week or so and was being kept quiet for obvious reasons. Laurinaitis...
PWMania
Two More Wrestlers Expected to Return to WWE
At least two more wrestlers might be returning to WWE soon. According to Fightful Select, higher-ups discussed contacting Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) last week as WWE is interested in having him back. When Lumis was let go last April as a result of company budget cuts, it was widely believed that Vince McMahon did not consider him deserving of a spot on the main roster.
PWMania
John Laurinaitis Fired From WWE
Former head of talent relations for WWE, John Laurinaitis, has reportedly left the company quietly after Vince McMahon and he were accused of misconduct in the media, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. His departure took place within the previous week or so, and only a select few people were...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho On What Surprised Him About Vince McMahon Stepping Down
It’s been two weeks since Vince McMahon retired from his posts as WWE CEO, Chairman, and Head of Creative, and some within wrestling are still in shock over the development. Among them is AEW star Chris Jericho, who worked for McMahon in WWE for nearly 20 years and always considered the two close.
John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence
A few weeks ago, wrestling fans jumped in joy when it was announced that Vince McMahon would resign from the WWE. The news was made even sweeter by the fact that good ‘ol Paul Levesque (FKA Triple H) would be taking over creative duties. After years of seemingly falling behind, the Big E could finally […] The post John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Still Has Huge Plans For Roman Reigns And The WrestleMania 39 Main Event
They have a plan for that. This year’s Summerslam is now out of the way and that means the end of the year is not that far away. Once we get to the end of the year, it is time to start getting ready for WrestleMania season, which means the show is going to need a main event. WWE might have something planned for the show and it might be one of the biggest matches in a long time.
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Get Repackaged Soon
Karrion Kross, Scarlett, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai aren’t the only stars from NXT that are expected to get pushed on the WWE main roster. According to PWInsider, there has been discussion about repackaging T-Bar (also known as Donovan Dijak or Dominik Dijakovic in NXT). According to the report, his name has recently been mentioned several times.
Upcoming WWE Events: Clash At The Castle, Survivor Series And More
Everything you need to know about watching WWE now and forever...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On What Triple H Told WWE Roster About 'New Way'
The Jarrett family currently has a better idea of what is going on in WWE than Vince McMahon. What a time to be alive. Jerry Jarrett, promoter of Continental Wrestling, USWA, and others, as well as father of current WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett, appeared at The Gathering in Charlotte, NC, and according to PWInsider, Jarrett spilled the details on a recent backstage meeting between new WWE head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque and the WWE roster.
411mania.com
Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Gave Him the Option to Wrestle Another Year to Face John Cena
– During the latest edition of Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed how Vince McMahon gave him the option of wrestling another year so he could face John Cena after his retirement feud with Baron Corbin. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kurt...
Triple H Sneakily Brings Back ‘NXT’ Black & Gold Star Dexter Lumis in the Final Seconds of WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’
The stars of the 'NXT' Black & Gold Era are coming back to WWE thanks to Triple H and the latest reveal was the most creative yet on 'Raw.' The post Triple H Sneakily Brings Back ‘NXT’ Black & Gold Star Dexter Lumis in the Final Seconds of WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE And AEW May Be Competing For An International Star Down The Line
He opened some eyes. There are a lot of talented wrestlers throughout the world and it can be a lot of fun to see someone pop up out of nowhere and become a star on the big stage. It opens up a new door and offers a variety of fresh matches for a bunch of people. That is the case with a new star in AEW but he has a few changes coming up and they could lead to something even bigger down the line.
Ciampa’s WWE journey is just getting started
Heading into Monday’s edition of RAW, the entire WWE Universe had their collective eyes fixed on one match and one match alone: Ciampa vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. In the eyes of many, the momentum was firmly in the corner of the “Blackhearted” former NXT Champion,...
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Comments On Karrion Kross Getting Another Chance In WWE
The tale of Karrion Kross' main roster journey has been quite strange thus far, as it started off with him losing to Jeff Hardy in around two minutes during his "WWE Raw" debut in July 2021. Kross would eventually get back to picking up wins, as he did previously on "NXT" where he was a two-time "NXT" Champion, however, he could never truly pick up any momentum. Over time, Kross saw his gimmick and presentation change, including him wearing a helmet to the ring with no explanation.
wrestlingrumors.net
Update On Possible Changes To The WWE Clash At The Castle Main Event
They might not be hitting the brakes. We are less than a month away from WWE Clash At The Castle, which will be one of the biggest shows that the company has run in a pretty long time. It will be the first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years and the show is going to need a big card. The main event has been set, and now we know an important detail about it.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Women’s Tag Title Tournament Revealed, Includes Surprising NXT Team
The bracket for the tournament to crown the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions was unveiled during Monday’s “Raw”, and there was a big surprise among the teams in the field. A pair of stars from “NXT” is in the tournament. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark...
ComicBook
NXT's Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark Address WWE Women's Tag Team Tournament Team-Up
WWE revealed the full bracket for the Women's Tag Team Championships Tournament on this week's Monday Night Raw, and there was a surprising NXT team in the lineup. Amongst the Raw and SmackDown stars was the NXT team of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, who weren't a tag team last time we checked. Ahead of tonight's NXT Lyons and Stark addressed their new team and inclusion in the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, and while they have their own goals in NXT, this was just too big an opportunity to pass up, and they look forward to being the unknown factor in the tournament.
aiptcomics
