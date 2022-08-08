Read full article on original website
Man sentenced to 18 years for violent assaults in Spartanburg Co.
A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the violent assaults on two people.
wspa.com
One stabbed at QT in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured during a stabbing Wednesday morning at a QuikTrip in Greenville. According to the Greenville Police Department, officers responded at 10:45 a.m. to an assault in process with weapons at QT located at 525 S. Academy Street. Once officers arrived on the...
Drugs, guns found in Greenwood home; 3 charged
Three people were facing charges after police seized drugs and guns from a home Wednesday morning in Greenwood.
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge man who broke into home, stole watermelon
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Walhalla was arrested and charged after a home was broken into early Tuesday morning. Deputies said they were called to a home along South Highway 11 near Oconee Industry and Technology Park in Westminster around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Hugo Mateo Severo-Bautista, 26.
FOX Carolina
Police investigating stabbing in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating after someone was stabbed in the downtown area of Greenville Wednesday morning. Police said at 10:36 a.m. they received a call about an assault on the sidewalk in front of 525 South Academy Street. Upon arrival, officers found one person with a stab wound to the chest.
Downtown break in leads to arrest
Officers were unable to contact any Lululemon employees at the time of the event, reporting that they left a note for staff and taped the location off with police tape until further contact could be made.
FOX Carolina
Former Upstate deputy tased non-verbal autistic teen 17 times, lawsuit says
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate family has filed a lawsuit against the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff and a former deputy after an autistic teenager was allegedly hit with a stun gun 17 times. The incident occurred in August 2021 after then-17-year-old Aaron Vasquez was reported...
FOX Carolina
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 25 years in prison following attack last March
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges after he attacked a woman in the Ingles parking lot last March. According to the Office of the Solicitor, Jamaal Harvey pled guilty to charges of CSC first degree, kidnapping...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find autistic teen in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing teen with autism and he is safe. Deputies say 15-year-old Palmer Dale Vanderslice was last seen leaving his home on Bayswater Lane in Greer at around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. According to deputies, Vanderslice ran...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for truck possibly connected to recent mail thefts
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are working to identify the person possibly responsible for recent mail thefts around the area. Anyone with information regarding this truck or the person responsible is asked to call 864-984-4967. People can also leave tips...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for wanted man in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of a wanted man. 52-year-old John Paul Hudson is wanted on a parole violation along with a warrant communicating threats, according to deputies. If you have any information on where John Hudson...
SLED arrests three people involved in death of child and several animals
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men and a South Carolina woman have been arrested and charged after the death of a child and ill treatment of several animals. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Edward Vincent Baynard, 20, of Gaffney, has been charged with Murder, Child Abuse, Unlawful Neglect of […]
Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized overnight in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail was vandalized overnight. Police said a large amount of graffiti had been painted on trash cans, trails, exercise equipment and more. The obscenities stretched from the tennis courts to the Julie Valentine memorial in the Cleveland Park area. […]
FOX Carolina
Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized with racist, obscene language, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail in Greenville was vandalized overnight, according to the Greenville Police Department. The department said it was made aware Wednesday morning of a large amount of graffiti that had been painted on and along the trail in the Cleveland Park area from the tennis courts to the Julie Valentine memorial.
FOX Carolina
Third family member charged with murder in 'depraved' Upstate neglect case
A group is asking for help getting a van for a local Air Force veteran living with multiple sclerosis. Police are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed while in Anderson for a visit. Parents of 7-year-old charged after accidental shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The...
SLED announces charges against brother in Upstate girl's death
The brother of an Upstate teenager who died earlier this year, has now been charged in her death. As we previously reported, a 14 year old disabled girl died in Cherokee County April 11th.
Man dies following shooting in Anderson
A man died following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Anderson
FOX Carolina
Anderson Police looking for missing woman last seen Tuesday
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson Police Department needs help finding a woman who went missing Tuesday. Tracy Curry was last seen at 200 Miracle Mile Drive, according to the department. Her last known clothing description is unknown at this time. Anyone with information on where Tracy...
FOX Carolina
Man visiting Anderson killed in overnight shooting, police say
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a man died after he was shot overnight. Police said around 2:20 a.m. they found a victim, 32-year-old Channing Chester, shot multiple times in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street. Chester is originally from Anderson, was currently living...
FOX Carolina
Attempted murder suspect still wanted following chase in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for a suspect following a shooting on Sunday evening. Deputies said they responded to Rock Crusher Road on Sunday and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his ankle. He was helped at the scene and taken to the hospital for further treatment.
