Rockmart, GA

Troy E. Clark

By Kevin The Editor
 2 days ago
Mr. Troy Edward Clark

Mr. Troy Edward “Pop-Pop” Clark age 76, of Rockmart, GA, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Mr. Clark was born in Rockmart, GA on July 24, 1946, a son of the late William Harvey Clark and the late Bessie Mae Elrod Clark. Troy had lived all of his life in Rockmart where he was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church for over sixty years.

He was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Vietnam War. Troy enjoyed doing carpentry work, was a volunteer with the Relay For Life for thirty-five years, and retired from EBY Brown with forty seven years of service.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Gene Clark and Joel Clark.

Troy is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Aneita Hulsey Clark, to whom he was married on September 7, 1968; daughters: Page Clark, Harlei Swift, Victoria Rasberry, and Hannah; and brother, Billy Clark. Through the foster parent program for over fifteen years, Troy and Aneita’s home was shared with over thirty children who they consider their own and love dearly.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 2:00 pm at New Prospect Baptist Church with Rev. Jason Purser and Brother Melton Moss officiating. Interment will follow in the New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery with Brown-Wright Post #12 Honor Guard in charge of military graveside rites.

Pallbearers will include: Bill Singleton, Jimmy Bowman, Cameron Harris, Brent Gentry, and Landon Griffin. Honorary pallbearers will include: Jimmy Rogers, Ollie Locklear, James Dyer, Ken Upton, Hubert Cole, and Dustin Hannah.

Mr. Clark will lie in state at the church on Tuesday afternoon from 1:00 pm until the funeral hour.

The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Troy Edward “Pop-Pop” Clark.




