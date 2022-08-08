Read full article on original website
12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know
Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
KCRG.com
Iowa doctor expresses disappointment after provision to cap insulin prices fails
Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa. Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move through eastern Iowa. Better Business Bureau on what to keep in mind when hiring contractors. Updated: 3 hours ago. Better Business Bureau...
kiwaradio.com
DeJear Says State Must Do More To Address Teacher, Staff Shortages In Iowa Schools
Statewide, Iowa — Deidre DeJear, the Democratic candidate for governor, says it’s time to address the shortage of teachers, bus drivers and other staff in some Iowa schools. DeJear says her opponent, Republican Governor Kim Reynolds, chose to focus this year on state funding to send 10,000 students...
kiwaradio.com
Hinson talks inflation and how agriculture can help
IARN — Inflation has been the dominant issue for most households in the U.S. lately. While we teeter on the edge of a recession, each family finds that they have less and less spending money. This is especially evident in rural areas, where families and small businesses are taking it on the chin. Iowa 1st District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson said inflation is the number one issue she sees in her area, and it affects people in a variety of ways.
These Are The 10 Highest Paying Jobs in Iowa
Show me the money! While most people would like to make as much money as they can for their hard work, it should be said that money isn't everything to everyone. Some people want to work jobs where they have fewer hours and can spend more time with their families. Some people want better benefits or more vacation days. It is very true that money can't solve every problem someone might have. I will also say I've never seen someone mad on a new jetski, or a new yacht.
Pen City Current
Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly
People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the Covid pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at...
Iowa metal manufacturer settles US government complaint
A southwest Iowa company that makes metal castings used by military contractors in helicopters and other equipment has reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging the company failed to test the castings and falsely certified test results over seven years.
kiwaradio.com
Agritourism bus tour in Central Iowa
IARN – Small farmers and acreage owners who want to learn more about agritourism and specialty crops can register to attend a bus tour on Aug. 31. Four diverse farming operations are part of this year’s event. The inaugural event will feature four operations in central Iowa, with...
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget
August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
voiceofalexandria.com
Rising Democratic star to speak at Wing Ding in Clear Lake
DES MOINES — Mallory McMorrow said she “vividly” remembers Zach Wahls’ 2011 speech on the floor of the Iowa House in defense of same-sex marriage. Then an advocate with two mothers and now a Democratic state senator from Coralville, Wahls in that 2011 speech spoke out against a Republican proposal to ban same-sex marriage in Iowa.
Iowa Democratic governor candidate pushes for 3 debates against Governor Reynolds
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Democratic candidate for governor pressed Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday to commit to debates ahead of the November election. Democrat Deidre DeJear said she has asked Reynolds for three debates but has received no response to multiple invitations with about 90 days to go until the election. “The […]
voiceofalexandria.com
Rain in North Iowa, but dry in the south
DES MOINES – Precipitation early last week for a few areas and late in the week for much of the state resulted in 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Persistent dry conditions and above-average temperatures still are a concern for many. Fieldwork included cutting and baling hay and applying pesticides and fungicides.
You Don’t Actually Need a Marriage License in Iowa to Be Married
We all likely think of marriage as a big production, right? Wedding, reception, a rehearsal dinner, bridal shower the whole nine yards. But if you skip that and run to a courthouse, in the eyes of the law, that's just as good, right?. Well, what if you skip even that...
Iowa Vietnam veterans still fighting Agent Orange decades later
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Vietnam War claimed the lives of more than 800 Iowans. Local veterans hope a special event Wednesday can also honor the soldiers who died years later or are still feeling the deadly effects of a toxin used in combat. “On the Iowa Vietnam Wall there are 868 combat-related deaths. Their […]
The Most Historic Fast Food Place in Iowa Has Been Around 90+ Years
An article from Love Food outlines the most historic fast food restaurants in all 50 states, and the pick for Iowa is only about an hour and 15 minute drive from Cedar Rapids! Taylor's Made-Rite, located at 106 S 3rd Ave in Marshalltown, is the most historic fast food joint in our state.
kiwaradio.com
State Lands Grant To Expand Farm To School Program
Statewide, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Education is getting a federal grant to put more local food in schools and early child care centers. It’s the second time the department has received the two year grant for the Iowa Farm to School program. The Iowa Department of Agriculture contributes matching funds. Brenda Windmuller, at the education department, says they’ll host more training for school workers on food safety and how local food can be incorporated into school lunches.
Summit Pipelines Starts Eminent Domain Process In Iowa
After months of landowners fighting lawmakers, Summit Carbon Solutions will start providing their list of landowners that have not yet agreed to their pipeline proposal. This list of landowners is a list of properties that Summit Solutions may need to use eminent domain to force their use of the land.
kiwaradio.com
Farm Bureau encourages farmers to advocate during August recess
IARN — The House of Representatives has already adjourned for the August recess and the Senate will do the same starting next week. Even though the August recess was started for meteorological reasons, it is still observed in Washington. Many lawmakers use it as a time to be home in their districts and hear from their constituents, or to campaign if they are up for reelection. House representatives usually use it for both.
KCCI.com
Iowa restaurant owner says third-party delivery law hasn’t been working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — One Eastern Iowa restaurant owner said a new law that went into effect July 1 isn’t working, KCRG reports. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law that makes it so third-party delivery companies need to have a contract with the restaurant in order to use its likeness and menu on its website.
