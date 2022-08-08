ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

98.1 KHAK

12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know

Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
kiwaradio.com

Hinson talks inflation and how agriculture can help

IARN — Inflation has been the dominant issue for most households in the U.S. lately. While we teeter on the edge of a recession, each family finds that they have less and less spending money. This is especially evident in rural areas, where families and small businesses are taking it on the chin. Iowa 1st District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson said inflation is the number one issue she sees in her area, and it affects people in a variety of ways.
104.5 KDAT

These Are The 10 Highest Paying Jobs in Iowa

Show me the money! While most people would like to make as much money as they can for their hard work, it should be said that money isn't everything to everyone. Some people want to work jobs where they have fewer hours and can spend more time with their families. Some people want better benefits or more vacation days. It is very true that money can't solve every problem someone might have. I will also say I've never seen someone mad on a new jetski, or a new yacht.
Pen City Current

Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly

People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the Covid pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at...
kiwaradio.com

Agritourism bus tour in Central Iowa

IARN – Small farmers and acreage owners who want to learn more about agritourism and specialty crops can register to attend a bus tour on Aug. 31. Four diverse farming operations are part of this year’s event. The inaugural event will feature four operations in central Iowa, with...
98.1 KHAK

Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget

August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
voiceofalexandria.com

Rising Democratic star to speak at Wing Ding in Clear Lake

DES MOINES — Mallory McMorrow said she “vividly” remembers Zach Wahls’ 2011 speech on the floor of the Iowa House in defense of same-sex marriage. Then an advocate with two mothers and now a Democratic state senator from Coralville, Wahls in that 2011 speech spoke out against a Republican proposal to ban same-sex marriage in Iowa.
voiceofalexandria.com

Rain in North Iowa, but dry in the south

DES MOINES – Precipitation early last week for a few areas and late in the week for much of the state resulted in 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Persistent dry conditions and above-average temperatures still are a concern for many. Fieldwork included cutting and baling hay and applying pesticides and fungicides.
ENVIRONMENT
WHO 13

Iowa Vietnam veterans still fighting Agent Orange decades later

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Vietnam War claimed the lives of more than 800 Iowans. Local veterans hope a special event Wednesday can also honor the soldiers who died years later or are still feeling the deadly effects of a toxin used in combat. “On the Iowa Vietnam Wall there are 868 combat-related deaths. Their […]
DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

State Lands Grant To Expand Farm To School Program

Statewide, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Education is getting a federal grant to put more local food in schools and early child care centers. It’s the second time the department has received the two year grant for the Iowa Farm to School program. The Iowa Department of Agriculture contributes matching funds. Brenda Windmuller, at the education department, says they’ll host more training for school workers on food safety and how local food can be incorporated into school lunches.
K92.3

Summit Pipelines Starts Eminent Domain Process In Iowa

After months of landowners fighting lawmakers, Summit Carbon Solutions will start providing their list of landowners that have not yet agreed to their pipeline proposal. This list of landowners is a list of properties that Summit Solutions may need to use eminent domain to force their use of the land.
kiwaradio.com

Farm Bureau encourages farmers to advocate during August recess

IARN — The House of Representatives has already adjourned for the August recess and the Senate will do the same starting next week. Even though the August recess was started for meteorological reasons, it is still observed in Washington. Many lawmakers use it as a time to be home in their districts and hear from their constituents, or to campaign if they are up for reelection. House representatives usually use it for both.
