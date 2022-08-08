Read full article on original website
Coffee & Conversation Social for Paulding County Young Professionals
The Young Professionals of Paulding County had a successful social event Thursday night July 29, 2022 at Grounded Coffee & Crumbs. The growing group met for “Coffee & Conversation” and the coffee shop was buzzing! New connections were made and current events and local topics were discussed. There is a lot of potential for this group as the question continues to be asked, what is it that Young Professionals want to see for the future of their Paulding County?
Van Wert County Roundabout Set To Open
LIMA, Ohio – (Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022) Van Wert County’s first roundabout, located at U.S. 127/U.S. 224 and Marsh Road, north of the city of Van Wert, is expected to open by Friday. Construction of the single-lane roundabout began early in 2022 with preliminary work before the intersection...
Roy Klopfenstein Wins August 2nd Primary
Roy Klopfenstein, current Paulding County Commissioner, has unofficially won the 82nd District Primary for Ohio. Klopfenstein’s opponents in this Republican primary was Defiance native, Ted Penner. County by County Klopfenstein won all counties in the district except Defiance County – that went to Penner. This 82nd District seat...
MILITARY HISTORY IN PAULDING COUNTY
Harold George Stewart is an interesting fella who left the boxing ring to serve his country. Harold was born January 4, 1891 in Blue Creek Township, Paulding County, Ohio. The son of David Clinton and Mary S. (Coe) Stewart. David was born August 5, 1851 in Shelby County, Ohio. Mary was born December 21, 1854 in Denver, Miami County, Indiana.
2nd Annual Scott St. John Cruise In Raises Nearly $3K for Food Pantry
On Saturday, July 23, the family of Scott St. John hosted a car show around Paulding’s village square to honor the late Scott St. John. Proceeds from a 50/50 raffle, free-will offerings, and a portion of food and drink sales totaled a $2,840 and were donated to the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry building fund, Scott’s pet charity.
OTHAL MAYNARD “SAM” CARNAHAN
Othal Maynard “Sam” Carnahan, 95, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on August 8, 2022. He was born in Oakwood, Ohio, on May 16, 1927, to Laurel F. and Opal Maye (Grove) Carnahan, and graduated from Oakwood High School in 1945. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Blue Jacket Choir, then was shipped to the Philippines during World War II. On December 31, 1947, he married Arlene E. Riggenbach, who passed away in 2000. After working for the Norfolk Southern Railroad for 42 years, he retired in 1989. As a part-time hobby, he was a Journeyman electrician. He was a member of the Latty Friends UM Church and a member of Masonic Lodge #570, Continental, OH where he obtained his 32nd degree Valley of Toledo Scottish Rite. He was a former councilman and Mayor of Latty, Ohio, and long-time snowbird and Florida resident before moving to Country Inn, Latty, in 2019.
