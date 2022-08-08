Othal Maynard “Sam” Carnahan, 95, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on August 8, 2022. He was born in Oakwood, Ohio, on May 16, 1927, to Laurel F. and Opal Maye (Grove) Carnahan, and graduated from Oakwood High School in 1945. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Blue Jacket Choir, then was shipped to the Philippines during World War II. On December 31, 1947, he married Arlene E. Riggenbach, who passed away in 2000. After working for the Norfolk Southern Railroad for 42 years, he retired in 1989. As a part-time hobby, he was a Journeyman electrician. He was a member of the Latty Friends UM Church and a member of Masonic Lodge #570, Continental, OH where he obtained his 32nd degree Valley of Toledo Scottish Rite. He was a former councilman and Mayor of Latty, Ohio, and long-time snowbird and Florida resident before moving to Country Inn, Latty, in 2019.

LATTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO