Deerfield, MA

amherstbulletin.com

Around Amherst: Community Safety Day at Mill River Rec Area Saturday

AMHERST — Public safety departments in Amherst are joining together Saturday for a Community Safety Day at Mill River Recreation Area, 95 Montague Road. Fire safety demonstrations, police K-9 unit visits, and an opportunity for children to get inside police cruisers and firetrucks will be part of the event, a partnership among police officers, firefighter/paramedics, and the town’s Community Responders for Equity, Safety and Service.
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

North Amherst Library building project underway

AMHERST — As construction on an addition to the 1893 North Amherst Library building gets underway, many of the materials from the branch library are now in a temporary spot at 81 Cowls Road, where operations will take place until next spring. While the exact date of reopening for...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Amherst churches may seek CPA funds for repairs

AMHERST — At least two churches in Amherst may be seeking money from the town’s Community Preservation Act account for needed repairs on their properties. With the annual grant process opening to applications on Sept. 1, the Historical Commission in recent weeks has learned from Planner Ben Breger that funding for renovations at the churches could be requested.
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Valley CDC eyes North Amherst parcel for affordable condo development

AMHERST — A North Amherst site long used as an auto repair garage and trucking terminal could be redeveloped for 30 affordable condominiums to be sold to first-time homebuyers, including many who may be racial minorities. With support from MassHousing’s CommonWealth Builder program, Valley Community Development of Northampton is...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley board backs affordable housing plans

HADLEY — A letter supporting Valley Community Development’s interest in converting the EconoLodge hotel on Route 9 into a 51-unit affordable housing complex will be issued by the Select Board. Following extensive discussion with Laura Baker, real estate development director for Valley CDC, the board voted 3-1, with...
HADLEY, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Pandemic financial relief available to Amherst residents

AMHERST — A local social service organization and the town of Amherst are collaborating on a new program to provide up to $3,000 in financial assistance to individuals and families hurt financially by COVID-19. With $150,000 from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, Family Outreach of Amherst is working with Amherst officials to help residents with overdue rent, mortgage or utility bills through the Resident Aid Assistance Program.
amherstbulletin.com

Home-rule petition allowing Amherst reparations under review

AMHERST — Draft language for the special legislation allowing money and scholarships to be provided to Black residents through Amherst’s reparations account, and the process for filing the legislation, are in the midst of being reviewed. The African Heritage Reparation Assembly began examining the language for the legislation...
AMHERST, MA
News Break
Politics
amherstbulletin.com

Celebrating 20 years of children’s art: Eric Carle Museum recognizes big anniversary with exhibit on collage, the specialty of its founder

In November 2002, the late children’s book author and artist Eric Carle and his wife, Bobbi, helped open the doors to a new museum in Amherst, one specifically dedicated to exhibiting and collecting picture-book art, from illustrations to collage to paintings. It was something the couple had first imagined doing after they’d seen museums in Japan that were dedicated to just that kind of work.
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Valley Bounty: Falls Farm for healthy humans, healthy earth

Farming is not for the faint of heart, so who better to cultivate 125 acres into organic farmland than a cardiologist? Dr. James Arcoleo may be better known in the community as a doctor and practice manager of Hampden & Franklin County Cardiovascular Associates P.C., which has offices in Northampton, Holyoke, Springfield and Greenfield.
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley Select Board OK’s water main project

HADLEY — A project to install a new 10-inch water main along a section of South Maple Street from the Norwottuck Rail Trail to Mill Valley Road is moving forward. The Select Board recently voted 3-0 to appropriate $448,000 for the work to replace the aging water line that has been the subject of complaints from residents in that section of Hadley.
HADLEY, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Around Amherst: Board may study if gun violence a public health emergency

AMHERST — The town’s Board of Health is again considering examining whether gun violence is a public health epidemic that should be addressed. Last taking up the topic in 2016, Chairwoman Nancy Gilbert said at a meeting in July that she would like to again see health officials determine whether guns are a problem affecting Amherst.
WSBS

Yummy Frozen Dinner Sold in Massachusetts is on the Recall List (photo)

One place that I don't get to eat at too often, due to the fact that we don't have one in Berkshire County, is P.F. Chang's. I think I actually only ate there once years ago. Granted, I prefer that Berkshire County continues to have locally owned restaurants but I have to admit P.F. Chang's is delicious.

