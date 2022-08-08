Read full article on original website
Around Amherst: Community Safety Day at Mill River Rec Area Saturday
AMHERST — Public safety departments in Amherst are joining together Saturday for a Community Safety Day at Mill River Recreation Area, 95 Montague Road. Fire safety demonstrations, police K-9 unit visits, and an opportunity for children to get inside police cruisers and firetrucks will be part of the event, a partnership among police officers, firefighter/paramedics, and the town’s Community Responders for Equity, Safety and Service.
North Amherst Library building project underway
AMHERST — As construction on an addition to the 1893 North Amherst Library building gets underway, many of the materials from the branch library are now in a temporary spot at 81 Cowls Road, where operations will take place until next spring. While the exact date of reopening for...
Amherst churches may seek CPA funds for repairs
AMHERST — At least two churches in Amherst may be seeking money from the town’s Community Preservation Act account for needed repairs on their properties. With the annual grant process opening to applications on Sept. 1, the Historical Commission in recent weeks has learned from Planner Ben Breger that funding for renovations at the churches could be requested.
As North Common rehab nears, discussions underway about removing Merry Maple tree
AMHERST — For nearly a half-century, the Norway maple tree at the center of the North Common has served as the focal point of the Merry Maple celebration that kicks off the holiday season. But its time may soon come to an end as the town prepares to undertake an extensive renovation of the common.
Roaming with the dinosaurs: Beneski Museum a popular destination since reopening in June
AMHERST — Drawers filled with various objects, including bones, minerals and other artifacts, were waiting to be discovered as Olivia DiPiero got onto a stool and pulled their handles to reveal what’s inside. “I love history,” said Olivia, 8, a Florence resident visiting the Beneski Museum of Natural...
Valley CDC eyes North Amherst parcel for affordable condo development
AMHERST — A North Amherst site long used as an auto repair garage and trucking terminal could be redeveloped for 30 affordable condominiums to be sold to first-time homebuyers, including many who may be racial minorities. With support from MassHousing’s CommonWealth Builder program, Valley Community Development of Northampton is...
Hadley board backs affordable housing plans
HADLEY — A letter supporting Valley Community Development’s interest in converting the EconoLodge hotel on Route 9 into a 51-unit affordable housing complex will be issued by the Select Board. Following extensive discussion with Laura Baker, real estate development director for Valley CDC, the board voted 3-1, with...
Pandemic financial relief available to Amherst residents
AMHERST — A local social service organization and the town of Amherst are collaborating on a new program to provide up to $3,000 in financial assistance to individuals and families hurt financially by COVID-19. With $150,000 from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, Family Outreach of Amherst is working with Amherst officials to help residents with overdue rent, mortgage or utility bills through the Resident Aid Assistance Program.
Nice time for cool, cool art: Local galleries feature a range of work in August
Summer heat getting you down? One good way to escape it and put your mind at ease is to visit an air-conditioned gallery and immerse yourself in art. Here’s a look at what some selected local galleries are featuring in August. William Baczek Fine Arts, Northampton — Work from...
Headstone restoration project underway at Amherst’s 18th-century West Cemetery
AMHERST — Perhaps best known as the final resting place of Emily Dickinson, the Belle of Amherst, the West Cemetery is undergoing a renovation this summer to improve two areas, including the section where some Black soldiers who fought in the Civil War are buried. Contractors from Ludlow Memorial...
Greenfield Community College geology professor Richard D. Little wants Massachusetts to recognize his Jurassic armored mud balls
GREENFIELD — Richard D. Little’s armored mud balls have been around for 200 million years, give or take, but the semi-retired geology professor can’t help wondering what will happen to them after he is gone. Fifty years ago, Little, now professor emeritus at Greenfield Community College, identified...
Home-rule petition allowing Amherst reparations under review
AMHERST — Draft language for the special legislation allowing money and scholarships to be provided to Black residents through Amherst’s reparations account, and the process for filing the legislation, are in the midst of being reviewed. The African Heritage Reparation Assembly began examining the language for the legislation...
Celebrating 20 years of children’s art: Eric Carle Museum recognizes big anniversary with exhibit on collage, the specialty of its founder
In November 2002, the late children’s book author and artist Eric Carle and his wife, Bobbi, helped open the doors to a new museum in Amherst, one specifically dedicated to exhibiting and collecting picture-book art, from illustrations to collage to paintings. It was something the couple had first imagined doing after they’d seen museums in Japan that were dedicated to just that kind of work.
Valley Bounty: Falls Farm for healthy humans, healthy earth
Farming is not for the faint of heart, so who better to cultivate 125 acres into organic farmland than a cardiologist? Dr. James Arcoleo may be better known in the community as a doctor and practice manager of Hampden & Franklin County Cardiovascular Associates P.C., which has offices in Northampton, Holyoke, Springfield and Greenfield.
Hadley Select Board OK’s water main project
HADLEY — A project to install a new 10-inch water main along a section of South Maple Street from the Norwottuck Rail Trail to Mill Valley Road is moving forward. The Select Board recently voted 3-0 to appropriate $448,000 for the work to replace the aging water line that has been the subject of complaints from residents in that section of Hadley.
Around Amherst: Board may study if gun violence a public health emergency
AMHERST — The town’s Board of Health is again considering examining whether gun violence is a public health epidemic that should be addressed. Last taking up the topic in 2016, Chairwoman Nancy Gilbert said at a meeting in July that she would like to again see health officials determine whether guns are a problem affecting Amherst.
Berkshire County Tree Fire Can Be Seen As A Lesson For Homeowners
A small tree fire in the Berkshire County City of North Adams on Saturday can probably serve as an essential lesson for Berkshire County homeowners... and really, homeowners everywhere. The fire was caused by rubbing tree branches... This particular fire, on Church Street in North Adams, was caused by branches...
Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory will be at Holyoke Mall Tuesday
Children and their families are invited to Holyoke Mall's free Tykes Tuesday series, featuring Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory, during week seven of the summer series.
Yummy Frozen Dinner Sold in Massachusetts is on the Recall List (photo)
One place that I don't get to eat at too often, due to the fact that we don't have one in Berkshire County, is P.F. Chang's. I think I actually only ate there once years ago. Granted, I prefer that Berkshire County continues to have locally owned restaurants but I have to admit P.F. Chang's is delicious.
Blue Heron’s newest owners look to keep tradition alive in Sunderland
After 25 years of fine dining under the steady ownership of Deborah Snow and Barbara White, the Blue Heron has officially changed hands with the sale of the business to the restaurant’s longtime chef and his business partner. Justin Mosher, who has worked at the Blue Heron for 14...
