Charlotte, NC

thebrag.com

Wiz Khalifa apologises for publicly snapping at LA DJs: ‘I was out of line’

After a video showed Wiz Khalifa publicly snapping at two LA DJs for not playing his music, the rapper has apologised for his behaviour. Wiz Khalifa has apologised for publicly snapping at two DJs in an LA-based club for not playing his new music. Earlier this week, fans on social media called the rapper out for ‘bottom-tier behaviour’ when a video showed him verbally abusing and shoving two DJs in an LA club. Miffed that the DJs were not playing any tracks from his new album – which had dropped that day – Wiz commandeered the stage and went off on the two, who looked visibly uncomfortable.
CELEBRITIES
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Joins Forces With Future For “Pressurelicious”

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her first new release since the Hot Girl Summer solstice. The Houston rapper enlisted Future for “Pressurelicious,” which dropped on Thursday night (July 21) after she confirmed its leak on social media. On the HitKidd-produced single, Megan Thee Stallion and Future take turns...
MUSIC
Teen Vogue

Megan Thee Stallion’s New Purple Bangs Are Extra Clean

Over the years, Megan Thee Stallion has debuted a variety of colorful wigs, but her latest purple look might be one of our favorites yet. Though recently the Hot Girl Coach got rid of all her posts on Instagram and changed her display picture — which has led fans to speculate a new album is on the horizon — Megan is continuing to serve looks on the 'gram. You just have to know where to find them.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance

The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Megan Thee Stallion Guest Stars in P-Valley: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion made a guest appearance on tonight’s episode of the Starz show P-Valley, starring in the role of Tina Snow. The TV show, about a strip club in the Mississippi Delta, wraps its second season next week. Below, watch clips from Megan’s performance with Lil Murda at the Pynk strip club.
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Will Snoop Dogg Sign Battle Rap Star Ms. Hustle To Death Row Records?

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg continues to revamp Death Row Records’ roster of talent and appears to have targeted battle rap star Ms. Hustle as a potential signee. Ms. Hustle recently received the latest of multiple cosigns from Snoop—who reposted a snippet from Hustle’s appearance on DJ Cosmic Kev’s Come Up Show Live on his Instagram account—over the weekend. Tagging Ms. Hustle’s Instagram handle in the post’s caption, Snoop showed his approval of Hustle’s lyrical performance with a succession of fire and smoke emojis while also tagging Death Row Records’ page on the platform.More from VIBE.comIce...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Eminem, 50 Cent & Dr. Dre Reunite On 'Curtain Call 2' Collab 'Is This Love ('09)'

Eminem, 50 Cent and Dr. Dre have reunited on an unearthed song called “Is This Love (’09),” from Slim Shady’s newly-released compilation album Curtain Call 2. As the title suggests, the track was originally recorded in 2009 — the same year Eminem made his post-Encore comeback with Relapse — and finds the close-knit trio connecting for a playful song about romantic and sexual infatuation.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"

Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
HIP HOP
soultracks.com

First Listen: Lalah Hathaway is "Coastin" with Boney James

(August 9, 2022) Ever since Boney James began etching his talent into the contemporary jazz market, his connection as a soloist and in collaborations including Rick Braun, Stokely and Eric Roberson have resonated on the highest level. Throughout his body of work for almost three decades, James’ tasty saxophone firmly settled in his artistic wheelhouse by stretching the expected smooth jazz nuances with a remarkable balancing act of soul, R&B - even pop and electronica. For a musician who once played keyboards behind Morris Day way back when, there are no limits for this multi-Grammy and Soul Train nominated musician extraordinaire.
MUSIC
Essence

How To Travel Like Superstar Jazmine Sullivan

From packing vegan snacks to having candles that help her unwind, these are the things that help the Grammy winner enjoy her constant travels. Jazmine Sullivan is a singer, songwriter and hotel expert. The two-time Grammy award-winning singer is currently on tour to support her Heaux Tales album and recently announced a partnership with IHG Hotels and Resorts to create a personalized hotel stay for fans at the Kimpton Gray Chicago that coincided with her Lollapalooza debut.
CHICAGO, IL
XXL Mag

Wu-Tang Clan Fan Fined $604 for Rapping the N-Word in ‘Protect Ya Neck’

A Wu-Tang Clan fan in Scotland was slapped with a hefty fine for saying the N-word while rapping the lyrics to the group's classic debut single, "Protect Ya Neck." According to a report from The National, which was published last Friday (Aug. 5), Kyle Siegel, a 25-year-old White man, was fined £500 ($604 in USD), for using the N-word while rapping The Wu-Tang Clan's 1993 track "Protect Ya Neck." The young man was recording himself for a TikTok video while standing in a women’s bathroom stall.
MUSIC
ABC News

Megan Thee Stallion teases upcoming project: 'It's almost that time'

If you're wondering when Megan Thee Stallion is going to drop some new music, the rapper says "it's almost that time." To hype fans for what's to come, she dropped a cinematic teaser titled "Traumazine." Set at a funeral, the trailer captures Meg donning all black as she first walks...
CELEBRITIES

