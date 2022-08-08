Read full article on original website
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry Lease
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Cool new brewpub adds craft beer spot to Dallas' Cedars District
Dallas' Cedars District gets another cool thing with the opening of Autonomous Society Brewpub, a new craft beer spot opening on August 13 in a charming little brick building that was previously residential at 1928 S. Akard St. Autonomous, which is a long name for a brewpub, is the brainchild...
Dallas restaurant veteran uncorks boutique wine shop on Garland Road
A Dallas food & beverage veteran with loads of wine savvy is opening a sweet new boutique. Called Terroir – A Place For Wine, it's a neighborhood boutique retail wine shop near Casa Linda Plaza in East Dallas, specializing in unique and uncommon labels. It's located at 9225 Garland...
Moody new bar in Dallas' Bishop Arts beguiles with outdoorsy allure
It's almost getting hard to keep track but Dallas' Bishop Arts neighborhood has another new bar: Called Bar Eden, it's now open at 308 N. Bishop Ave. in the space that was previously The Botanist. In other news, The Botanist has apparently closed. Bar Eden is from Exxir Design Studios,...
New Tex-Mex opening at Preston Royal Dallas with largest patio evah
When in doubt, Tex-Mex: A new restaurant called Escondido Tex-Mex Patio is opening in the Preston Royal area of Dallas, from an operator who knows the neighborhood well. Escondido is a new concept from Jon Alexis, owner of TJ’s Seafood, which is at the same intersection. According to a...
Whippersnapper on Dallas' Henderson Ave summons dragons in new pop-up
Dallas bar The Whippersnapper has a timely new pop-up: The Henderson Avenue bar will go beyond the wall with a Game of Thrones theme, in anticipation of the upcoming new series on HBO, House of The Dragon. According to a release, The Whippersnapper will transform into "Whipperfell," hoping to enlist...
Actress Christina Ricci stars in trailblazing Dallas charity's powerhouse fall event
A beloved Dallas fundraising luncheon known for attracting A-list talent has rung up a respected Hollywood actress for its edition this fall: Christina Ricci will be the keynote speaker for The Family Place's 2022 Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon. Taking place Friday, September 23 at the Omni Dallas Hotel, the luncheon's...
Giant online diamond retailer Blue Nile sets showroom for top Dallas mall
An online jeweler known for its diamonds and fine jewelry is opening a showroom in Dallas: Blue Nile, a popular online source for wedding and engagement rings, is opening a location at NorthPark Center. According to a spokesperson, the goal is to have the NorthPark shop open in time for...
Garth Brooks blazes into this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Top 5 revelations from Garth Brooks' Arlington show press conference. One day before...
Dallas bar veteran shakes up cool cocktail champagne bar for Denison
A veteran of Dallas' cocktail scene is opening a stylish spot on the tippy-top northern edge of North Texas. Called Champagne Charlie's Cocktail House, it'll open in Denison at 120 S. Burnett Ave., where it will bring well made cocktails and that trendiest of beverages, Champagne. Champagne Charlie's is from...
Why the W Dallas hotel is your go-to destination this summer
Planning a staycation or just looking for something new and fun to do this summer? The W Dallas hotel in Victory Park, across from the American Airlines Center, has everything from date night to Sunday funday covered, with options for once-in-a-lifetime events, too. Eat and drink. Villa Azur Restaurant &...
West Dallas venue the Foundry closes despite appealing outdoor setting
A West Dallas institution has closed: The Foundry, formerly known as The Foundry/Chicken Scratch, closed on July 31, which they divulged via social media (vs. the preferred method, IE telling CultureMap). "Farewell neighbors," their post said, declaring that "the amazing memories" would last forever and expressing appreciation to their customers.
Acclaimed Miami concept with star-shaped pizza is coming to Dallas
Pizza from Miami is coming to Dallas: Called Mister O1 Pizza, it's an acclaimed pizza concept from Miami Beach whose signature is pizza shaped like a star. According to a release, it's opening in the fall at 3838 Oak Lawn Ave. #P175, in Two Turtle Creek building, in the same center as Jalisco Norte.
These are the 11 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
This weekend around Dallas will feature a bunch of notable names, mostly on the musician side with a number of big concerts. Other choices include a local theater production, a couple of hilarious comedians, a concert honoring a music legend, the end of an art exhibition, and the final local games of a pro basketball league.
Erykah Badu morphs into alter ego for DJ set at Dallas hotel
Dallas singer Erykah Badu is a local music institution, especially with her annual birthday show, but she'll show another side of herself at Casa Bloom Gold Edition at Virgin Hotels Dallas on August 12. For this special event, she'll bring out her alter ego DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown to...
Statler hotel in downtown Dallas adds old-school perk: a barbershop
In a very old-school service kind of gesture, a downtown Dallas hotel has added a barbershop: Called The Pegasus Barbershop, it's now open at The Statler, the historic hotel and residential building at 1914 Commerce St., where it will serve style-forward gentlemen who are hotel guests, building residents, and neighbors in the downtown community, in need of a cut or a hot-towel shave.
Original Misfits will play their only headlining show of 2022 in Dallas
Dallas will be home to a one-of-a-kind metal rock show, and it's happening on Halloween weekend: The Original Misfits, the reunited punk rock band famous for blending music with horror film themes founded by singer Glenn Danzig, is performing at Dos Equis Pavilion on Saturday October 29. They'll be joined...
2 Dallas hospitals earn healthy rankings in prestigious list of best in U.S. and Texas
A prestigious, annual national report has verified what Texans already know: The state boasts some of the best adult and children’s hospitals in the country. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-23 Best Hospitals list, and two Dallas hospitals earned especially healthy rankings. UT Southwestern Medical Center...
Dallas' newest speakeasy bar is a hip Argentinian hideaway in Bishop Arts
There's a new bar in Dallas' Bishop Arts District which embraces one of the hottest recent trends: the speakeasy. Called The Branca Room, it's a concept created by bartender James Slater, and is now open at 324 W. 7th St., within Chimichurri, the authentic Argentinian restaurant from chef Jesus Carmona that opened in late 2020.
Big spike in thefts of catalytic converters is hitting Dallas vehicle owners
Catalytic converter theft is not a new phenomenon, but there's a spike across the U.S. that's hitting Dallas-Fort Worth hard, including a large seizure in Carrollton and one theft caught on video in which the thief was confronted by the vehicle owner. These anti-pollution devices use metals such as rhodium...
Fresh Mexican restaurant with cannonball margaritas dives into Richardson
An acclaimed team is opening a new Mexican restaurant in a busy, buzzy Richardson center: Called LimeHoney Modern Mexican Restaurant and Bar, it's located at The Shire at CityLine, the mixed-use retail and office property at the southeast corner of George Bush Turnpike and Jupiter Road, and according to a release will open on August 9.
