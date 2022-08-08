ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
NME

‘Sonic Frontiers’ news will be revealed at Gamescom

Geoff Keighley, the host of Gamescom‘s opening night, has announced there will be a “world premiere” for Sega‘s upcoming Sonic Frontiers during this year’s presentation. Gamescom 2022 is set to kick off August 23 with a two-hour showcase featuring news on 30 titles, led by...
SlashGear

Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today

The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
Polygon

New Tekken project teased, better be Tekken 8

Bandai Namco put a pin on Sunday’s Tekken 7 grand finals at Evo 2022 with what appeared to be a teaser for a new project — and for various reasons, we’re going out on a limb here and saying that it will be Tekken 8. I’m not going to arrogantly proclaim I’d eat a shoe if it’s not Tekken 8, but it better be Tekken 8.
The Independent

Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to. This year has already been big for Nintendo, with the release of Triangle Strategy, Kirby and the Forgotten Land,Lego Star Wars,Nintendo Switch Sports,Live A Live, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3,and we’re only just over...
CNET

Free Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Update Adds New Monsters, Quests and More

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is receiving its first free update on Aug. 10, developer Capcom has announced. The update will introduce a variety of new content to the expansion, including four new monster variants to hunt: Lucent Nargacuga, Silver Rathalos, Gold Rathian and Seething Bazelgeuse. Not only are these monsters...
happygamer.com

The Upcoming Sci-Fi Strategy Game From Subnautica Studios, Unknown Worlds Entertainment Will Be Unveiled At Gamescom

The creators of the wildly successful survival game Subnautica, Unknown Worlds, will debut the first gameplay of their upcoming title at Gamescom. During Geoff Keighly’s Opening Ceremony Live showcase, studio co-founder Charlie Cleveland will reveal the game. The game is a sci-fi turn-based tactical game, but no other information,...
SVG

How To Get Into The Among Us VR Beta

Having experienced gotten popular quickly in 2020, "Among Us" has become arguably the biggest name in the social deduction game category — though there are now many games like it. Featuring simple visuals, but a highly addictive and engaging gameplay loop, "Among Us" is a multiplayer experience in which crewmates attempt to fix a broken spaceship while a group of imposters seeks to eliminate each player without getting caught. The game has turned out to be a massive success and soon, it will be receiving a standalone VR mode to help players have an even more immersive experience — and players can soon experience it before it's officially released.
The Verge

Final Fantasy VII Remake unofficially comes to VR with this PC mod

I still remember the hush that fell over the audience when Sony revealed the first trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake — and the cheers. Fans couldn’t wait to see these characters again in HD. But there may now be an even more immersive way to thrust yourself into the world of Cloud, Tifa, Barret, and Aerith: a virtual reality mod by Luke Ross for the PC version of the game.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Reveals New Games for August 2022

Sony has today revealed the latest slate of games that will become available for PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers later in August. In addition to continuing to make a handful of new titles free on a monthly basis, Sony is continuing to add new games to PS Plus Extra and Premium as a way of making each tier that much more enticing. And while this month's PS Plus slate is notably lacking in retro games, the lineup as a whole is fairly strong.
IGN

Xbox Announces Gamescom Plans, Including a 6-Hour Livestream

Xbox is back at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany this year, and it's released an official line up and schedule. Plans include a six-hour livestream and insight into a number of previously announced games. The Xbox Booth @ gamescom Live Stream is a six-hour event that will take place on Thursday,...
NME

‘Apex Legends’ anti-cheat bug is reportedly banning players

Apex Legends players are reporting a bug surrounding the game’s anti-cheat software that is making them get banned. As reported by Dexerto, players of the free-to-play battle royale are taking to Reddit and claiming that the game’s anti-cheat feature isn’t working as it’s intended. It seems...
PC Magazine

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (for PC) Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered ($59.99) has migrated from Sony’s PlayStation 5 to the PC, giving comic book fans the best iteration of this impressive superhero action game to date. Like the PS5 remaster, this PC game features improved lighting, lightning-quick loading, enhanced frame rates, ray-traced reflections, and other graphical improvements that make the characters and cityscape pop.
