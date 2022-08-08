Having experienced gotten popular quickly in 2020, "Among Us" has become arguably the biggest name in the social deduction game category — though there are now many games like it. Featuring simple visuals, but a highly addictive and engaging gameplay loop, "Among Us" is a multiplayer experience in which crewmates attempt to fix a broken spaceship while a group of imposters seeks to eliminate each player without getting caught. The game has turned out to be a massive success and soon, it will be receiving a standalone VR mode to help players have an even more immersive experience — and players can soon experience it before it's officially released.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO