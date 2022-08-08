ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
TV SERIES
24/7 Wall St.

Cheapest Streaming Service in America

Prior to the pandemic, the streaming media service sector was dominated by Netflix and Amazon Prime. Each had a very different beginning. Netflix was a DVD by mail company. Started in 1997, it began to move to streaming services in 2007. With over 200 million subscribers worldwide, it is arguably the largest service by subscriber […]
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

HBO Max Is Taking Tons of Movies and Shows off Its Platform — Here's Why

Now that it feels like everyone has their own streaming platform, they all have to fight each other for our attention. We've seen how Netflix has been struggling to keep subscribers, to the point where it's losing millions of them. Unfortunately for HBO Max, the future is not looking too good either. The platform has canceled a number of shows and movies. This is especially concerning since there are already rumors the streamer is on its last legs.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

Best Free Streaming Services of 2022

Wondering what free streaming services are out there? Here are the best ones we think you should know about. Best all-around: Peacock Best for hit movies: IMDb TVBest for live TV: Pluto TV. 20,000+ hours of TV and movies available with free account. Live NBC News channels and sports. Three...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

HBO Max Just Axed 6 Streaming-Exclusive Movies

Warner Bros. Discovery dropped at least six Warner Bros. movies released exclusively to HBO Max in an odd move noticed just hours after the company's decision to scrap the nearly-completed Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. The Anne Hathaway-starring 2020 remake of The Witches and Seth Rogen's An American Pickle are among those missing from the streamer. Streaming platforms regularly cycle through licensed content, but it's unusual for a streaming platform to remove its exclusive content.
MOVIES
NME

Idris Elba on how he “hustled” his way onto Jay-Z’s ‘American Gangster’ by writing a poem

Idris Elba has spoken about how he “hustled” his way onto Jay-Z’s 2007 album ‘American Gangster’. The actor and musician was speaking to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about his new film Beast when he recalled securing his way onto the rapper’s 10th album. He also discussed being featured on Paul McCartney’s 2021 album ‘McCartney III: Imagined‘.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Hunting Ground Free Online

Cast: Andrea Pino Annie Clark Claire Potter Melinda Manning Claire Potter. A startling expose of rape crimes on US campuses, their institutional cover-ups, and the devastating toll they take on students and their families. The film follows the lives of several undergraduate assault survivors as they attempt to pursue—despite incredible push back, harassment and traumatic aftermath—both their education and justice.
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

Netflix has great mobile games — here’s how to play them

You can play a surprising number of great mobile games using a Netflix subscription; Into The Breach, Poinpy, and Before Your Eyes among them. It’s just not something that a majority of Netflix users are doing, according to new data from analytics company Apptopia and published in CNBC. Netflix has 221 million subscribers, which means despite being played by only 1% of the user base, games do still get an average of 1.7 million daily users, CNBC said, and have been downloaded 23.3 million times. Here’s a quick guide to get all the value from your Netflix subscription, including those video games.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

How to hide a channel on YouTube TV

YouTube TV has lots of channels. About 100 of them, more or less, in the base plan, all for a single fee every month. It's as competitive a lineup as you'll find in live, streaming television (also known as linear TV in 2022), and that's just one of the reasons YouTube TV is the most popular service in the U.S.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NME

Does ‘MultiVersus’ have local multiplayer?

MultiVersus is the latest party brawler to burst out of the gate, bringing together fighters from WB franchises for the ultimate multiversal showdown. You’ll be able to play as the likes of Batman, Harley Quinn and Superman, as well as characters from Steven Universe, Game of Thrones and more. Each has their own moveset and signature style, meaning each battle feel different, as unique matchups battle it out to win.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

No one's playing Netflix games

How many times have you gone on Netflix looking for one thing — or just didn't have any idea what you wanted to watch — only for its algorithms to expertly steer you towards some other content you had no idea even existed (but ends up being just what you needed)? For as great as the service may be at helping us discover our next binge, it sounds like it's having a much more difficult time convincing subscribers to try out its burgeoning library of games.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Rival Schools announce deluxe reissue of ‘United By Fate’, share new version of ‘Holding Sand’

Rival Schools have announced a deluxe reissue of debut album ‘United By Fate’ and shared an acoustic version of ‘Holding Sand’ – check it out below. Originally released in August 2001, the deluxe anniversary edition of ‘United By Fate’ will feature the original 13 songs remastered for vinyl alongside every official ‘United By Fate’ B-side, all of Rival Schools’ tracks from their split with Onelinedrawing (never before released on vinyl), and an acoustic take on ‘Holding Sand’, which can be heard below.
MUSIC
Deadline

‘The Sandman’ Dethrones ‘Virgin River’ On Top Of Netflix’s Weekly Ratings, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Sets New High

Click here to read the full article. The Sandman, Netflix’s series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic book, ended the two-week reign of Virgin River‘s fourth season at the top of the streamer’s weekly rankings for Aug.1-Aug.7. The Sandman drew 69.5 million hours viewed in its first three days of release. That is a solid number for a new series. While returning hits are front-loaded, logging monster opening weekends, successful new series typically grow in their second week. That is the case with limited series Keep Breathing which moved up from #3 last week with 48.1M hours to #2 with 54.7M hours...
TV SERIES

