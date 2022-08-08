ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Families should be allowed to direct federal pandemic aid

By Benjamin Scafidi, Opinion Contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hZ73B_0h9BG0hq00
Tweet

Colleges received $75 billion in pandemic aid from the federal government, and over 40 percent of those funds were designated as grants directly to low- and moderate-income students at both public and private colleges. Students could spend these grants on “any component of the student’s cost of attendance or for emergency costs that arise due to coronavirus, such as tuition, food, housing, health care (including mental health care) or child care.”

Public K-12 schools received a total of $189.5 billion in federal pandemic aid. Unlike the grants provided to college students, none of this money was given directly to families to be used to help their children recover from the substantial learning loss that resulted from the pandemic.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is seeking to change that and allow families of K-12 students to have direct access to federal pandemic aid, as was the case for college students. Scott’s RECOVER Act would allow families to have the opportunity to receive grants for their children — if their states wish to use unspent K-12 pandemic aid for Child Opportunity Scholarships.

If their states allow it, families with incomes below 300 percent of the poverty line ($83,250 for a family of four) could use federal pandemic aid to combat the significant learning losses that occurred from stresses caused by the coronavirus pandemic, including schools shut down for face-to-face instruction and poorly implemented online learning. Eligible families who desire extra help for their children would receive scholarships that could be spent on “tutoring or educational classes outside the home, curriculum and curricular materials, books or instructional materials, technological education materials, online educational materials, private school tuition, testing fees, diagnostic tools, and educational therapies for students with disabilities.”

A 2020 study found that customized and small group tutoring done by teachers or paraprofessionals could lead to large learning gains for students who were behind. Customized tutoring is when students are given help in precisely the areas where they have fallen behind, which is not feasible in classroom settings — even when class sizes are very small.

Nationally, public schools spent less than half of their pandemic aid, as of May 31. Further, districts plan to spend only 25 percent of the most recent aid on academic recovery.

I am generally against federal efforts to promote choice in K-12 education because decades of experience suggest that the feds will overregulate school choice programs in the same manner they overregulate public schools. However, Scott’s RECOVER Act concerns a fixed pot of federal money that must be spent by September 2024 — so there is not enough time for the federal regulatory apparatus to overregulate.

If the RECOVER Act becomes law, governors should learn from negative experiences with the federal government’s Supplemental Education Services (SES) effort earlier this century. Under the No Child Left Behind law, SES grants to parents to purchase tutoring for their children were administered by public schools that did not want the grants to even exist, and the results were often far from ideal.

If Scott’s RECOVER bill becomes law, I offer governors two pieces of advice:

  • Administer the Child Opportunity Scholarships at the state level and outside the state department of education, whose rank-and-file educators will prefer that federal funds stay with the public schools; and
  • Have top researchers in your state study the effect of these grants to parents, perhaps through offering the scholarships to eligible families through a lottery. Then outcomes for students who received the scholarships could be compared to students who received only remediation through public schools — and future policymakers would have a better understanding of the best way to help students who fall behind academically.

Congress should not rely solely on public school districts, which often failed their students during the pandemic. Instead, Congress should allow thoughtful governors to use the unspent billions of dollars in federal aid to allow low- and moderate-income families to access tutoring and other services to help their children get back on grade level. If learning loss is permanent, it will be a shame given that American taxpayers have devoted so much to give students a better future.

Benjamin Scafidi is the director of the Education Economics Center at Kennesaw State University.

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Democrats’ civics education bill is a scheme to federalize woke curricula

Traveling around Pennsylvania during my U.S. Senate primary campaign, I talked to countless parents who, just like my husband and I, were outraged at the state of public education in our country. Instead of reading, writing, and arithmetic, our children are being taught the latest developments in “woke” studies. Critical race theory and gender ideology are just a couple of the radical dogmas being pushed on our children with devastating consequences.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Scott
AOL Corp

Florida tells schools to ignore federal guidance aimed at protecting trans students as they ‘may create a conflict’ with state law

Florida education officials are directing school leaders to ignore recent federal guidance aimed at protecting transgender students from discrimination. In a memo addressed to “superintendents, school boards, private school owners, charter school governing boards,” the state’s commissioner of education, Manny Diaz Jr., said that the federal guidance documents are “not binding” in Florida, don’t “create any legal obligations,” and shouldn’t be “treated as governing law.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Economics#No Child Left Behind#Department Of Education
Fox News

DC schools' COVID-19 vaccine mandate could hit Black students hardest

Washington, D.C., students who are over 12 years old will have to take the COVID-19 vaccine to attend school, a decision that could fall hard on the city's Black students. "Our goal is that no child should miss a single day of school," Asad Bandealy, the chief of the D.C. Department of Health’s Health Care Access Bureau, said of the mandate, according to reporting from the Washington Post. "And that means we need to get started now."
WASHINGTON, DC
TheStreet

Feds Charge Dozens in $1.2 Billion Health Care Fraud

The U.S. Justice Department filed criminal charges against 36 people across the country for their alleged involvement in a more than $1.2 billion health care fraud. Federal officials said on July 20 that the investigation involved alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing, and durable medical equipment schemes. Seeking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Fox News

Pennsylvania mom rips state's pronoun guidance, urges school choice: 'The money needs to follow the students'

A Pennsylvania mother on Monday blasted the state’s school pronoun guidance and urged that taxpayer dollars should only support students directly. "The Republican Party has a chance to be the party of the parent, the party of the people in November. And the candidates really need to focus on a commitment to parents, giving them transparency in their education and school choice," Veronica Gemma told "America’s Newsroom."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Walter Rhein

Opinion: I Want My Kids Protected from Predatory Religions at Schools

There has been a huge debate raging in the United States as to what kind of materials should be considered “inappropriate” for schools. Some states have even passed broadly worded laws to prevent the discussion of certain topics. Recently, the Supreme Court decided in support of a football coach who conducted “voluntary” prayer.
americanmilitarynews.com

US Census Bureau demanding gun holster companies hand over customer info

The US Department of Commerce Census Bureau is demanding gun holster makers and retailers turn over customers’ order numbers, product descriptions and shipping information, according to letters from the agency obtained by AmmoLand News last month. Those who don’t comply could face fines of up to $10,000. Join...
POLITICS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Linn-Mar schools sued over new gender-identity policy

A conservative group calling itself Parents Defending Education is suing the Linn-Mar Community School District over its policy of facilitating students’ gender-identity transitions without parental notice. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court, alleges the eastern Iowa school district is flouting nearly a century of Supreme Court precedent that says parents have a […] The post Linn-Mar schools sued over new gender-identity policy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLITICS
MedCity News

Medicaid/CHIP enrollment rose 23.9% during the pandemic, KFF report shows

Preliminary data for April 2022 show that total Medicaid/Children’s Health Insurance Program enrollment has grown by 23.9% since February 2020, an August 3 report by Kaiser Family Foundation shows. This represents an increase of 17 million people, reaching 88.3 million total people enrolled. KFF’s report analyzed the Centers for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

659K+
Followers
78K+
Post
493M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy