amherstbulletin.com

Home-rule petition allowing Amherst reparations under review

AMHERST — Draft language for the special legislation allowing money and scholarships to be provided to Black residents through Amherst’s reparations account, and the process for filing the legislation, are in the midst of being reviewed. The African Heritage Reparation Assembly began examining the language for the legislation...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley board backs affordable housing plans

HADLEY — A letter supporting Valley Community Development’s interest in converting the EconoLodge hotel on Route 9 into a 51-unit affordable housing complex will be issued by the Select Board. Following extensive discussion with Laura Baker, real estate development director for Valley CDC, the board voted 3-1, with...
HADLEY, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Valley CDC eyes North Amherst parcel for affordable condo development

AMHERST — A North Amherst site long used as an auto repair garage and trucking terminal could be redeveloped for 30 affordable condominiums to be sold to first-time homebuyers, including many who may be racial minorities. With support from MassHousing’s CommonWealth Builder program, Valley Community Development of Northampton is...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Around Amherst: Community Safety Day at Mill River Rec Area Saturday

AMHERST — Public safety departments in Amherst are joining together Saturday for a Community Safety Day at Mill River Recreation Area, 95 Montague Road. Fire safety demonstrations, police K-9 unit visits, and an opportunity for children to get inside police cruisers and firetrucks will be part of the event, a partnership among police officers, firefighter/paramedics, and the town’s Community Responders for Equity, Safety and Service.
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley Select Board OK’s water main project

HADLEY — A project to install a new 10-inch water main along a section of South Maple Street from the Norwottuck Rail Trail to Mill Valley Road is moving forward. The Select Board recently voted 3-0 to appropriate $448,000 for the work to replace the aging water line that has been the subject of complaints from residents in that section of Hadley.
HADLEY, MA
amherstbulletin.com

North Amherst Library building project underway

AMHERST — As construction on an addition to the 1893 North Amherst Library building gets underway, many of the materials from the branch library are now in a temporary spot at 81 Cowls Road, where operations will take place until next spring. While the exact date of reopening for...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Amherst’s human resource director to part ways in August

AMHERST — Amherst’s human resources director will be departing by the end of August for a new job at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, continuing a recent trend of turnover in the position. Donna-Rae Kenneally, who began her tenure in October 2020, said she will...
amherstbulletin.com

Around Amherst: Board may study if gun violence a public health emergency

AMHERST — The town’s Board of Health is again considering examining whether gun violence is a public health epidemic that should be addressed. Last taking up the topic in 2016, Chairwoman Nancy Gilbert said at a meeting in July that she would like to again see health officials determine whether guns are a problem affecting Amherst.
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley, UMass to extend strategic pact

HADLEY — A strategic agreement between the town of Hadley and the University of Massachusetts, including a $60,000 payment that is supposed to be made to the town annually, is being extended through October. The Select Board voted 5-0 on Aug. 3 to have the most recent deal, which...
HADLEY, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Pandemic financial relief available to Amherst residents

AMHERST — A local social service organization and the town of Amherst are collaborating on a new program to provide up to $3,000 in financial assistance to individuals and families hurt financially by COVID-19. With $150,000 from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, Family Outreach of Amherst is working with Amherst officials to help residents with overdue rent, mortgage or utility bills through the Resident Aid Assistance Program.
amherstbulletin.com

Amherst churches may seek CPA funds for repairs

AMHERST — At least two churches in Amherst may be seeking money from the town’s Community Preservation Act account for needed repairs on their properties. With the annual grant process opening to applications on Sept. 1, the Historical Commission in recent weeks has learned from Planner Ben Breger that funding for renovations at the churches could be requested.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Inquiry into Holyoke firefighters’ off-duty hours considered ‘invasion of privacy,’ City Council is told

HOLYOKE – City Councilor Kevin Jourdain’s bid to seek information on what work city firefighters do in their off-duty hours has been nixed by the Law Department. The council’s Public Safety Committee was advised on Monday that Jourdain’s request exceeded “management rights” and that it “would be unwise to pursue this,” according to city solicitor Lisa Ball.
HOLYOKE, MA

