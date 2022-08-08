Read full article on original website
Home-rule petition allowing Amherst reparations under review
AMHERST — Draft language for the special legislation allowing money and scholarships to be provided to Black residents through Amherst’s reparations account, and the process for filing the legislation, are in the midst of being reviewed. The African Heritage Reparation Assembly began examining the language for the legislation...
Hadley board backs affordable housing plans
HADLEY — A letter supporting Valley Community Development’s interest in converting the EconoLodge hotel on Route 9 into a 51-unit affordable housing complex will be issued by the Select Board. Following extensive discussion with Laura Baker, real estate development director for Valley CDC, the board voted 3-1, with...
Master Plan effort wants to hear from Westfield residents in 10-question survey
WESTFIELD — As part of the development of a new master plan, the first in 50 years, the city of Westfield’s Master Plan Committee launched a 10-question, 10-minute public survey at the Westfield Big Day/Night Out celebration on Aug. 6. The survey was developed by consultant James Riordan...
Valley CDC eyes North Amherst parcel for affordable condo development
AMHERST — A North Amherst site long used as an auto repair garage and trucking terminal could be redeveloped for 30 affordable condominiums to be sold to first-time homebuyers, including many who may be racial minorities. With support from MassHousing’s CommonWealth Builder program, Valley Community Development of Northampton is...
Around Amherst: Community Safety Day at Mill River Rec Area Saturday
AMHERST — Public safety departments in Amherst are joining together Saturday for a Community Safety Day at Mill River Recreation Area, 95 Montague Road. Fire safety demonstrations, police K-9 unit visits, and an opportunity for children to get inside police cruisers and firetrucks will be part of the event, a partnership among police officers, firefighter/paramedics, and the town’s Community Responders for Equity, Safety and Service.
Hadley Select Board OK’s water main project
HADLEY — A project to install a new 10-inch water main along a section of South Maple Street from the Norwottuck Rail Trail to Mill Valley Road is moving forward. The Select Board recently voted 3-0 to appropriate $448,000 for the work to replace the aging water line that has been the subject of complaints from residents in that section of Hadley.
North Amherst Library building project underway
AMHERST — As construction on an addition to the 1893 North Amherst Library building gets underway, many of the materials from the branch library are now in a temporary spot at 81 Cowls Road, where operations will take place until next spring. While the exact date of reopening for...
Amherst’s human resource director to part ways in August
AMHERST — Amherst’s human resources director will be departing by the end of August for a new job at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, continuing a recent trend of turnover in the position. Donna-Rae Kenneally, who began her tenure in October 2020, said she will...
The race for Hampshire County sheriff heats up with first of 3 debates before Sept. 6 primary
EASTHAMPTON — The job of Hampshire County sheriff is up for election in the fall, and at a candidate forum on Aug. 6, the two Democrats challenging incumbent Patrick Cahillane criticized his administration based on their own experiences when they worked under him. Cahillane defended his nearly six years...
Around Amherst: Board may study if gun violence a public health emergency
AMHERST — The town’s Board of Health is again considering examining whether gun violence is a public health epidemic that should be addressed. Last taking up the topic in 2016, Chairwoman Nancy Gilbert said at a meeting in July that she would like to again see health officials determine whether guns are a problem affecting Amherst.
Hadley, UMass to extend strategic pact
HADLEY — A strategic agreement between the town of Hadley and the University of Massachusetts, including a $60,000 payment that is supposed to be made to the town annually, is being extended through October. The Select Board voted 5-0 on Aug. 3 to have the most recent deal, which...
Three Western Massachusetts High Schools Named Best in the State in 2022
It's hard to believe, but it's that time of year again, back to school. Berkshire County is lucky to be home to some of the best schools in Massachusetts and three of them just received nationwide recognition. Each year U.S. News and World Reports reviews high schools across the country...
Pandemic financial relief available to Amherst residents
AMHERST — A local social service organization and the town of Amherst are collaborating on a new program to provide up to $3,000 in financial assistance to individuals and families hurt financially by COVID-19. With $150,000 from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, Family Outreach of Amherst is working with Amherst officials to help residents with overdue rent, mortgage or utility bills through the Resident Aid Assistance Program.
Amherst churches may seek CPA funds for repairs
AMHERST — At least two churches in Amherst may be seeking money from the town’s Community Preservation Act account for needed repairs on their properties. With the annual grant process opening to applications on Sept. 1, the Historical Commission in recent weeks has learned from Planner Ben Breger that funding for renovations at the churches could be requested.
As North Common rehab nears, discussions underway about removing Merry Maple tree
AMHERST — For nearly a half-century, the Norway maple tree at the center of the North Common has served as the focal point of the Merry Maple celebration that kicks off the holiday season. But its time may soon come to an end as the town prepares to undertake an extensive renovation of the common.
Most of Massachusetts in critical drought conditions
The Connecticut River Valley region has been declared as a Level-3 Critical Drought, according to Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Beth Card. The region consists of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin County in western Massachusetts.
'It's finally our time': Becca Balint wins Vermont's Democratic US House nomination
With a decisive victory over her chief rival, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, Balint is now poised to become the first woman — and openly LGBTQ+ person — the state sends to Washington. Liam Madden, a self-described independent, won the Republican nomination. Read the story on VTDigger here: 'It's finally our time': Becca Balint wins Vermont's Democratic US House nomination.
Inquiry into Holyoke firefighters’ off-duty hours considered ‘invasion of privacy,’ City Council is told
HOLYOKE – City Councilor Kevin Jourdain’s bid to seek information on what work city firefighters do in their off-duty hours has been nixed by the Law Department. The council’s Public Safety Committee was advised on Monday that Jourdain’s request exceeded “management rights” and that it “would be unwise to pursue this,” according to city solicitor Lisa Ball.
Headstone restoration project underway at Amherst’s 18th-century West Cemetery
AMHERST — Perhaps best known as the final resting place of Emily Dickinson, the Belle of Amherst, the West Cemetery is undergoing a renovation this summer to improve two areas, including the section where some Black soldiers who fought in the Civil War are buried. Contractors from Ludlow Memorial...
What Dangerous Creature Caused The Closing Of Some Mass. Beaches?
A word of warning to my fellow Berkshire County residents: If you're planning on venturing to Cape Cod in the near future, you'll want to be extra careful where you take a dip to cool off from the summer heat. According to numerous posts on Twitter lately, several communities at...
