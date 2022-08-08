Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Motorist indicted in drunken driving crash that killed passenger
A grand jury has indicted a Salem County motorist in connection with a fatal crash that killed his passenger. Kyle G. Blackston, 36, of Carneys Point Township, was allegedly drunk when he drove a car on Route 40 near Game Creek Road in Carneys Point Township on March 6, according to police.
TRAGEDY ON NJ TURNPIKE: 2 dead, 17 injured after bus overturns
At least one person is dead and more than a dozen others are injured after a bus overturned during a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike Tuesday night, New Jersey state police said.
1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Crash Involving Bus On New Jersey Turnpike
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it collided with a Ford F-150 near the Thomas Edison Service Area. The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remains closed as police investigate. The bus driver was among several people hurt. There were a total of 19 people, including the driver, on the bus. State police say the occupants inside the Ford weren’t injured.
Driver hospitalized after box truck slams into Cecilton home
CECILTON, Md. -- One person was hospitalized after a box truck crashed into a home in Cecil County on Wednesday, authorities said.A driver was out for a delivery in a box truck when the truck crossed into the opposite lane and eventually crashed into the front of the home on West Main Street shortly before 10 a.m., according to the fire chief of the Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company.Chief Jason Reamy said the owners of the home narrowly escaped injuries."The husband and wife were both home—neither one was hurt. No injuries there," Reamy said. "She told us she just left that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Cops: Driver Runs Stop Sign, Causes Collision With Police SUV
Officials in Egg Harbor Township say a police officer was injured in a crash Tuesday morning after a driver failed to stop at a stop sign. The accident happened around 8:15 AM at the intersection of Spruce and Franklin Avenues. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, Ofc. Timothy...
Driver crashes with EHT Police SUV after going through stop sign
An Ocean County man was struck by a police vehicle after allegedly failing to stop at a sign. Michael Knapp, 40, of Bayville, was driving west on Franklin Avenue when he went through the stop sign at Spruce Avenue at about 8:18 Tuesday morning, police said. Officer Timothy Canale, who...
Motorcyclist Killed In South Jersey Crash: Report
A 30-year-old motorcyclist from Vineland was killed in a crash with another vehicle, NJ Advance Media reported. Kani Francis was riding his motorcycle south on Wheaton Avenue in Millville around 10:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, when he struck a car traveling east on Ladow Avenue, the outlet said, quoting Millville Police.
Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Northeast Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 39-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night, police say. The crash happened at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Blue Grass Road just before 10 p.m. Police say a 20-year-old man driving a 2011 Chrysler 200 was traveling westbound on the 2700 block of Grant Avenue in the left lane when he struck the 39-year-old man in a seated position in the road. According to police, the man attempted to brake, but he struck the 39-year-old, which threw him into left lane of the eastbound side of the roadway. Police say a passerby applied a tourniquet to the 39-year-old man’s leg as the was lying unresponsive on the road. Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene, authorities say. The 20-year-old man driving the Chrysler was not injured. Police say no charges have been filed at this time as the incident is under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
N.J. mom is ‘fighting for justice’ after 2 family members die in shootings months apart
Jennifer Williams-Crosell is still mourning the loss of her 19-year-old daughter, who was shot to death in her Bridgeton apartment last year. Now, Williams-Crosell and her family are in mourning again following the shooting death of her brother-in-law, Herbert R. Lee Jr. “We’re taking this very hard,” Williams-Crosell said Tuesday....
WDEL 1150AM
Two hurt in accidental shooting near New Castle
New Castle County police detectives continue to investigate a shooting near New Castle on Wednesday morning that they said, so far, appears to be accidental. Police responded to Colonial Village Apartments off of Moores Lane around 10:45 a.m. on August 10, 2022, and found two victims. A 28-year-old man had...
Head-On Tractor-Trailer Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. the crash occurred before 10:50 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 on Burlington-Mount Holly Road at Irick Road in Westampton, initial reports said. Medical helicopters were requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for...
Have you seen this missing Gloucester Township, NJ woman?
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A township woman has been missing for well over a month, and police are asking the public’s help to locate her. On July 1, 30-year-old Brandi Albano was reported missing from the Sicklerville section. Police said the family last heard from her via social media...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
phl17.com
Man wanted for killing a man in Cecil. B Moore, loaded gun found at the scene
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help locating a man they say is responsible for another man’s death. The incident happen on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street around 12:27 am Saturday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body. The...
fox29.com
Man found fatally shot in the head inside property in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was found fatally shot in the head inside a property in Philadelphia's Frankford section. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a man estimated to be...
Drunk driver admits hitting bicyclist in N.J., leaving scene, authorities say
A drunk driver who struck a bicyclist in 2020 on Long Beach Island and left the scene days after pushing an undercover police officer while attempting to shoplift at a store in a nearby Ocean County town admitted committing both crimes Monday, authorities said. The hit-and-run crash happened on April...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Police Need an ID on Suspect
Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for your help identifying a man wanted as part of an investigation. EHT Police posted a photo on Facebook Monday saying they need identification of a man wanted in reference to an ongoing investigation. Police did not specify what the investigation concerns. The photo...
phl17.com
Man shot multiple times on State Road, pronounced at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood. The incident happened on the 7400 block of State Road just after 8:00 pm Monday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body by an...
1 dead, 7 injured in wrong-way crash on I-95 exit ramp in Philadelphia
Police say two vehicles were going the wrong way on the ramp when they collided with another car going the correct direction.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: SERIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE
Emergency responders are on the scene of a serious accident at the intersection of West County Line Road and Melody Lane for a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle with injuries. Multiple ambulances have been requested to the scene. The sheriff’s office sent out an advisory to expect delays and to find an alternate route. If we receive additional information, we will update our page.
20 shots fired on West Philadelphia block, 2 injured
At least 20 shots were fired during a double shooting in West Philadelphia.
NJ.com
NJ
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 5