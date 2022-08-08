Read full article on original website
amherstbulletin.com
Home-rule petition allowing Amherst reparations under review
AMHERST — Draft language for the special legislation allowing money and scholarships to be provided to Black residents through Amherst’s reparations account, and the process for filing the legislation, are in the midst of being reviewed. The African Heritage Reparation Assembly began examining the language for the legislation...
amherstbulletin.com
Valley CDC eyes North Amherst parcel for affordable condo development
AMHERST — A North Amherst site long used as an auto repair garage and trucking terminal could be redeveloped for 30 affordable condominiums to be sold to first-time homebuyers, including many who may be racial minorities. With support from MassHousing’s CommonWealth Builder program, Valley Community Development of Northampton is...
amherstbulletin.com
Hadley board backs affordable housing plans
HADLEY — A letter supporting Valley Community Development’s interest in converting the EconoLodge hotel on Route 9 into a 51-unit affordable housing complex will be issued by the Select Board. Following extensive discussion with Laura Baker, real estate development director for Valley CDC, the board voted 3-1, with...
Infestation of invasive spotted lanternfly species found in Mass. city
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Agricultural officials in Massachusetts are asking the public to look out for an invasive insect species after an infestation was found in Springfield last week. The Department of Agricultural Resources says the spotted lanternfly is a sap-feeding insect that can damage more than 100 host plants,...
amherstbulletin.com
Around Amherst: Community Safety Day at Mill River Rec Area Saturday
AMHERST — Public safety departments in Amherst are joining together Saturday for a Community Safety Day at Mill River Recreation Area, 95 Montague Road. Fire safety demonstrations, police K-9 unit visits, and an opportunity for children to get inside police cruisers and firetrucks will be part of the event, a partnership among police officers, firefighter/paramedics, and the town’s Community Responders for Equity, Safety and Service.
Chicopee Park Commission looking to hire
The Parks Commission of Chicopee is looking to hire a new member.
wamc.org
Facing a tight labor market, the Big E looks to hire hundreds for next month's fair
A large seasonal employer in western Massachusetts is looking to fill about 200 jobs in a tight labor market. Ticket-sellers, giant slide attendants, and shuttle drivers are just some of the positions available at next month’s Big E – the huge regional agricultural fair. For decades, the Big...
amherstbulletin.com
Valley Bounty: Falls Farm for healthy humans, healthy earth
Farming is not for the faint of heart, so who better to cultivate 125 acres into organic farmland than a cardiologist? Dr. James Arcoleo may be better known in the community as a doctor and practice manager of Hampden & Franklin County Cardiovascular Associates P.C., which has offices in Northampton, Holyoke, Springfield and Greenfield.
Massachusetts family activities: 10 free and fun things to do with kids this summer
Looking to get the kids out of the house before school is back in season? Or maybe you’re looking to spend a weekend out instead of lounging around. Either way, many families might also be hoping to save some money. Across Massachusetts, there are plenty of family-friendly activities to...
amherstbulletin.com
Nice time for cool, cool art: Local galleries feature a range of work in August
Summer heat getting you down? One good way to escape it and put your mind at ease is to visit an air-conditioned gallery and immerse yourself in art. Here’s a look at what some selected local galleries are featuring in August. William Baczek Fine Arts, Northampton — Work from...
Greenfield Community College geology professor Richard D. Little wants Massachusetts to recognize his Jurassic armored mud balls
GREENFIELD — Richard D. Little’s armored mud balls have been around for 200 million years, give or take, but the semi-retired geology professor can’t help wondering what will happen to them after he is gone. Fifty years ago, Little, now professor emeritus at Greenfield Community College, identified...
amherstbulletin.com
First in nation: Trader Joe’s workers unionize in Hadley
HADLEY — Employees of the Trader Joe’s grocery store on Route 9 have voted to form the national chain’s first labor union by a margin of 45-31. “This victory is historic, but not a surprise,” the independent union, Trader Joe’s United, said in a statement. “Since the moment we announced our campaign, a majority of the crew has enthusiastically supported our union, and despite the company’s best efforts to bust us, our majority has never wavered.”
amherstbulletin.com
As North Common rehab nears, discussions underway about removing Merry Maple tree
AMHERST — For nearly a half-century, the Norway maple tree at the center of the North Common has served as the focal point of the Merry Maple celebration that kicks off the holiday season. But its time may soon come to an end as the town prepares to undertake an extensive renovation of the common.
amherstbulletin.com
Hadley, UMass to extend strategic pact
HADLEY — A strategic agreement between the town of Hadley and the University of Massachusetts, including a $60,000 payment that is supposed to be made to the town annually, is being extended through October. The Select Board voted 5-0 on Aug. 3 to have the most recent deal, which...
Master Plan effort wants to hear from Westfield residents in 10-question survey
WESTFIELD — As part of the development of a new master plan, the first in 50 years, the city of Westfield’s Master Plan Committee launched a 10-question, 10-minute public survey at the Westfield Big Day/Night Out celebration on Aug. 6. The survey was developed by consultant James Riordan...
amherstbulletin.com
Hadley Select Board holds off on climate declaration
HADLEY — A community discussion and vote by the Select Board on an emergency declaration related to climate change is being delayed until the fall. Though the Climate Change Committee put forth a resolution recognizing the existence of a global and regional climate emergency, and outline various methods for the town to confront it, Select Board Chairwoman Jane Nevinsmith announced at a recent meeting that the committee withdrew the declaration.
amherstbulletin.com
The Lehrer Report: Aug. 12, 2022
There is little good news for the garden report. My plants are so stressed from the lack of water. Daily watering only helps a little. The leaves are shriveled each day and the water helps, but they never recover completely. Someone suggested the squirrels are eating the tomatoes since...
amherstbulletin.com
Historic home to make 8-hour move in Hadley
HADLEY — An 80-year-old home at the southwestern edge of the University of Massachusetts campus will be moved from 164 Sunset Ave. to a Hadley site next week. Amherst developer Barry Roberts, who will be constructing a 17-unit townhouse development at the corner of Sunset and Fearing streets, across from the Southwest Area of UMass, told the Select Board last week that the relocation of the two-story home will begin Aug. 9 at 10 p.m.
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
Puerto Rican Parade kickoff Wednesday
The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee will host its 2022 kickoff event Wednesday night to announce the 2022 parade honorees and feature this year's Grand Marshal, State Senator Adam Gomez.
