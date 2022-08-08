ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
amherstbulletin.com

Home-rule petition allowing Amherst reparations under review

AMHERST — Draft language for the special legislation allowing money and scholarships to be provided to Black residents through Amherst’s reparations account, and the process for filing the legislation, are in the midst of being reviewed. The African Heritage Reparation Assembly began examining the language for the legislation...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Valley CDC eyes North Amherst parcel for affordable condo development

AMHERST — A North Amherst site long used as an auto repair garage and trucking terminal could be redeveloped for 30 affordable condominiums to be sold to first-time homebuyers, including many who may be racial minorities. With support from MassHousing’s CommonWealth Builder program, Valley Community Development of Northampton is...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley board backs affordable housing plans

HADLEY — A letter supporting Valley Community Development’s interest in converting the EconoLodge hotel on Route 9 into a 51-unit affordable housing complex will be issued by the Select Board. Following extensive discussion with Laura Baker, real estate development director for Valley CDC, the board voted 3-1, with...
HADLEY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Wealth#Amherst#American#The Black Indigenous
amherstbulletin.com

Around Amherst: Community Safety Day at Mill River Rec Area Saturday

AMHERST — Public safety departments in Amherst are joining together Saturday for a Community Safety Day at Mill River Recreation Area, 95 Montague Road. Fire safety demonstrations, police K-9 unit visits, and an opportunity for children to get inside police cruisers and firetrucks will be part of the event, a partnership among police officers, firefighter/paramedics, and the town’s Community Responders for Equity, Safety and Service.
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Valley Bounty: Falls Farm for healthy humans, healthy earth

Farming is not for the faint of heart, so who better to cultivate 125 acres into organic farmland than a cardiologist? Dr. James Arcoleo may be better known in the community as a doctor and practice manager of Hampden & Franklin County Cardiovascular Associates P.C., which has offices in Northampton, Holyoke, Springfield and Greenfield.
amherstbulletin.com

First in nation: Trader Joe’s workers unionize in Hadley

HADLEY — Employees of the Trader Joe’s grocery store on Route 9 have voted to form the national chain’s first labor union by a margin of 45-31. “This victory is historic, but not a surprise,” the independent union, Trader Joe’s United, said in a statement. “Since the moment we announced our campaign, a majority of the crew has enthusiastically supported our union, and despite the company’s best efforts to bust us, our majority has never wavered.”
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley, UMass to extend strategic pact

HADLEY — A strategic agreement between the town of Hadley and the University of Massachusetts, including a $60,000 payment that is supposed to be made to the town annually, is being extended through October. The Select Board voted 5-0 on Aug. 3 to have the most recent deal, which...
HADLEY, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley Select Board holds off on climate declaration

HADLEY — A community discussion and vote by the Select Board on an emergency declaration related to climate change is being delayed until the fall. Though the Climate Change Committee put forth a resolution recognizing the existence of a global and regional climate emergency, and outline various methods for the town to confront it, Select Board Chairwoman Jane Nevinsmith announced at a recent meeting that the committee withdrew the declaration.
amherstbulletin.com

The Lehrer Report: Aug. 12, 2022

﻿There is little good news for the garden report. My plants are so stressed from the lack of water. Daily watering only helps a little. The leaves are shriveled each day and the water helps, but they never recover completely. Someone suggested the squirrels are eating the tomatoes since...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Historic home to make 8-hour move in Hadley

HADLEY — An 80-year-old home at the southwestern edge of the University of Massachusetts campus will be moved from 164 Sunset Ave. to a Hadley site next week. Amherst developer Barry Roberts, who will be constructing a 17-unit townhouse development at the corner of Sunset and Fearing streets, across from the Southwest Area of UMass, told the Select Board last week that the relocation of the two-story home will begin Aug. 9 at 10 p.m.
HADLEY, MA
WBEC AM

Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity

Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy