Mount Shasta Herald
UPDATE: Missing Klamath River man found safe in Washington
An 80-year-old Klamath River man who went missing after he evacuated in the McKinney Fire has been found safe, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said. Stanley Mortensen was last seen at the initial evacuation center that was set up in Yreka, sheriff's office spokeswoman Courtney Kreider said Tuesday. "Mr. Mortensen...
Klamath Falls News
O'Connor Fire burns 2 acres on the Klamath Hills; 20 new fires reported
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Late yesterday evening a fast-moving thunderstorm left its mark on the Klamath Basin. Sparking the O’Connor Fire on Klamath Hills and numerous additional holdover fires that were discovered this morning. The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) has listed twenty new fires on their...
KDRV
Mckinney Fire evacuation zones downgraded, lifted
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Things are looking hopeful in the McKinney fire. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has downgraded multiple zones under evacuation orders to warnings, and many warnings have been lifted. A total of 11 zones have been downgraded to warnings. Residents in these zones are allowed...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman killed in McKinney Fire identified as Klamath National Forest employee
YREKA, Calif. - A woman killed in the McKinney Fire was an employee of the Klamath National Forest who lived in the community of Klamath River. On Monday, the U.S. Forest Service said Kathy Shoopman died in her home after the McKinney Fire burned through her community. Shoopman started working...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews build initial line around 60,000-acre McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Fire crews said on Tuesday morning that they have constructed an initial line around the entire McKinney Fire. The U.S. Forest Service said the line has been constructed around the entire 80-mile fire perimeter, which has burned 60,389 acres. The containment remains at 55% as the...
krcrtv.com
McKinney Fire appears to cause mass fish death in Klamath River, tribe says
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — A wildfire burning in Siskiyou County appears to have caused tens of thousands of Klamath River fish to die, according to the Karuk Tribe. The tribe said the dead fish of all species were found Friday near Happy Camp along the main stem of the Klamath River, between Indian Creek which flows through Happy Camp and Seiad Creek, about 20 miles further upstream.
KDRV
McKinney Fire at 55% containment as community meets for updates
YREKA, Cal. -- The Klamath National Forest Office says the McKinney Fire's growth is slowing. Tonight it is reported with 55% containment, up from 40% at the start of the day. Today Klamath National Forest (KNF) says the northwest Siskiyou County fire's size is 60,379 acres, compared to 60,271 listed yesterday. It says 3,528 personnel are working on the fire this evening that started July 29th, with its cause under investigation.
ijpr.org
California fires prompt unhealthy air advisory in southern Oregon
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Monday and Tuesday in southern Josephine County, including Cave Junction. The warning comes as the McKinney Fire continues to burn near the Oregon and California border. On Monday morning, the fire was reported to be over 60,000 acres and 40% contained.
actionnewsnow.com
Some Yreka evacuations reduced at east end of McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has reduced some evacuations that were caused by the McKinney Fire. People who live in the following areas can return home:. YRE-3612 B. YRE-3612 C. YRE-3615 C. YRE-3615 D. YRE-3618 B. YRE-3618 C. YRE-3624 A. YRE-3621 C. YRE-3627. YRE-3630. YRE-3633.
KDRV
Residents in some Yreka evacuation zones allowed to return home
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Residents in the following Yreka zones on the east end of the McKinney Fire are allowed to return home:. INTERACTIVE EVACUATION MAP: community.zonehaven.com. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's office urges the public to please remain cautious of potential hazards and emergency personnel working the fire. All other...
McKinney Fire now 40% contained, nearly 90 homes destroyed
SISKIYOU COUNTY -- Although firefighters say they are making progress, the McKinney Fire continues to spread in Siskiyou County.Cal Fire says the deadly wildfire in northern California has scorched more than 60,000 acres. As of Sunday evening, it is 40% contained. The fire, which started on July 29 in the Klamath National Forest, has claimed the lives of four people and destroyed nearly 90 homes. The wildfire is the largest in California so far this year. The Klamath River community remains under an evacuation order. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Mount Shasta Herald
Siskiyou County post offices reopen after being shut down by McKinney, Yeti, Alex fires
Post offices that closed or are unusable due to McKinney, Yeti and Alex fires have reopened or are partnering with other post offices to provide mail services to their communities. They're also working to get mail to people displaced from evacuated areas. As of Tuesday, two post offices near burn...
KTVL
Law enforcement raids Josephine County unlicensed grows
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — On August 8, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement conducted raids at two unlicensed cannabis grows, one at the 200 block of College Drive and the other in the 1200 block of Pickett Creek Road.
focushillsboro.com
Local Response To Canceled Fair Is Heartening (Latest News)
Junior livestock fairs represent the culmination of months of hard work and dedication by young people who raise animals ranging from steers, lambs, hogs, and goats to chickens, rabbits, and turkeys. To have the annual fair canceled at the last minute because a massive wildfire erupts is heartbreaking. Thanks to...
KDRV
Josephine County warrants get 39,000 plants: might get properties
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- 13 Josephine County illegal marijuana warrants cost some growers more than 39,000 plants. It also could cost owners their properties. Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) says it served warrants this week that brought arrests and citations for civil code violations. Those violations also could cause property forfeiture.
KTVU FOX 2
Asian-American residents sue Northern California county alleging racism and sweeping harassment campaign
YREKA, Calif. - Sweeping allegations of racial bias and intimidation targeting Asian-American community members were at the center of a class action lawsuit against Siskiyou County and its sheriff’s office. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Sacramento on Wednesday, alleged that for years, the county and its sheriff,...
Klamath Falls News
Klamath Falls man wielding knife at police is shot, dies
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - A Klamath Falls man is shot by police after charging at them with a knife during a response to a fight at the White House Apartments. The Klamath County Major Crime Team investigates. Officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a fight involving a...
activenorcal.com
Northern California Wolf Packs Welcome 11 New Pups in 2022
Despite massive wildfires destroying large patches of wolf territory in Northern California in 2021, the small number of wolf packs in the region continue to breed. In 2022, two of California’s three wolf packs welcomed a litter of pups, bringing 11 new wolves into the state. The Lassen Pack...
KTVL
Several agencies respond to structure fire and wildland fire in Kerby
Josephine County, Ore. — Illinois Valley Fire District and Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District responded to a two story structure fire, along with a quarter acre wildland fire on Kerby St. on Sunday at approximately 11: 31 a.m. A second alarm was activated due to the fire...
KDRV
Jackson County Expo set to host Siskiyou junior livestock market animal show
Jackson County, Ore. -- This week the Jackson County Expo is set to host the Siskiyou Junior Livestock Market Animal Show. Due to the McKinney Fire canceling the Siskiyou Golden Fair. With a state of emergency declared in Siskiyou County, the Siskiyou fairgrounds opened their facilities to Cal Fire while...
