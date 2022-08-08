Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
'A banana a day': Starch supplement may reduce the risk of some hereditary cancers
An international trial has found that resistant starches could help protect people with an elevated risk of hereditary cancers. The decades-long study also reported that resistant starch supplementation reduced cancers in this group by over 60%. The protective effect of these starches lasted at least 10 years after stopping the...
Why People at High Risk for Pancreatic Cancer Need Regular Screenings
It’s worth it for people at high risk for pancreatic cancer to get screened regularly. A new study from Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center found that the screenings helped detect precancerous conditions and cancers earlier, allowing individuals to begin treatment when the disease was in its early stages. Early...
Good News Network
Starch in Green Bananas May Slash Risk of Some Cancers by Over 60%, Study Finds
A study has identified a starch in unripe bananas that can reduce the risk of some cancers by more than 60 percent—and scientists say it’s the first trial that points to a diet supplement that may be able to prevent hereditary cancer. The research involving people with high...
MedicalXpress
Study shows older age and smoking most important risk factors for developing any cancer
A new large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) shows older age and smoking are the two most important risk factors associated with a relative and absolute five-year risk of developing any cancer. The findings also demonstrate that in addition to age and smoking history, clinicians should consider excess body fat, family history of any cancer, and several other factors that may help patients determine if they may benefit from enhanced cancer screening or prevention interventions. The data was published today in the journal Cancer.
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
consultant360.com
High Insulin Doses in People With Type 1 Diabetes Linked to Cancer Risk
Higher insulin doses in people with type 1 diabetes may be associated with an increased risk of cancer, according to a recent study. The researchers sought to evaluate the risk factors of cancer incidence in people with type 1 diabetes as they noted that no studies have examined this connection.
archyworldys.com
Seeds that help prevent cancer
According to National Cancer Institute, This is a disease where malignant cells spread throughout the body irregularly, which, in some cases, are part of the formation of tumors that can be benign or malignant. The World Health Organization, WHO, states that in the year 2020, almost 10 million deaths around...
Digital Collegian
Lung Cancer Risk Increased for Smokers Not Offered Annual Screening
TUESDAY, Aug. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Smokers for whom annual screening with low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) is not recommended may have a high risk for lung cancer, according to a study published online July 28 in JAMA Oncology. Charles Faselis, M.D., from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington,...
Dietary Supplement Cuts Risk of Hereditary Cancer by 60%, Scientists Find
A trial spanning more than 20 years and almost 1,000 participants worldwide has found an important result – people with a condition that gives them a higher chance of developing certain cancers can reduce the risk of some of those cancers by more than 60 percent, simply by adding more resistant starch to their diets.
MedicalXpress
Study finds second primary lung cancer is 4 percent and as high as 8 percent among surgery patients
Using data from the National Lung Screening Trial, researchers found that the incidence of second primary lung cancer was approximately 4% among the entire cohort of lung cancer patients and was as high as 8% among patients undergoing surgery for stage IA disease. The research was presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
verywellhealth.com
What Is Cystic Lung Disease?
Cystic lung disease (CLD) is a group of lung disorders in which your lungs develop multiple cysts (thin-walled sacs filled with air or fluid). CLD can make it difficult or painful to breathe. Treatment varies according to what's causing it and how severe it is. Here's a look at cystic lung disease, including symptoms, causes, and treatment.
MedicalXpress
Sub-lobar surgery for peripheral non-small cell lung cancer non-inferior to lobectomy
A large international study of patients with non-small cell lung cancer tumors that are two centimeters or less found that sub lobar surgery was non-inferior to lobectomy, according to results presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna. In sub-lobar resection, the surgeon removes only...
boldsky.com
Men At Higher Risks Of Most Cancer Types Than Women: Insights From New Study
According to a peer-reviewed study published in the American Cancer Society Journal, cancer affects men and women in different ways, and the cause can be differences in the biological sexes rather than differences in behaviours like smoking, high fat diet or alcohol use. [1]. The study was published on 8...
ajmc.com
CAR T Outcomes Not Significantly Affected by rrDLBCL Subgroup
With 40% of patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma experiencing relapsed or refractory disease (rrDLBCL), researchers highlighted the promise of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for these patients. Researchers have characterized 4 genetically distinct subsets of tumors in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (rrDLBCL), finding...
MedicalXpress
Consumer health: What is lung cancer screening, and who needs it?
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society. Lung cancer claims more lives each year than colon, breast and prostate cancers combined. Although the disease can occur in people who have never smoked, people who smoke or have smoked have...
Men's higher risk of most cancers may be due to biological, not lifestyle, differences
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- It's been unclear why men face a higher risk of cancer than women at most shared anatomical sites. But a new study suggests the cause may be underlying biological differences, not lifestyle behaviors such as smoking, alcohol use and diet. In fact, men have an increased...
MedicalXpress
Research identifies, exploits vulnerability in certain high-risk cancers
In a study recently published in Cancer Research, a team of researchers led by C. Patrick Reynolds, M.D., Ph.D., director for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine Cancer Center, sought to expand upon his lab's previous research that showed ALT tumors identified by a biomarker known as C-circles share a common biology that confers vulnerabilities to be exploited for cancer therapy. The paper is titled "Alternative Lengthening of Telomeres in Cancer Confers a Vulnerability to Reactivation of p53 Function."
