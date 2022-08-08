Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
UK Government Funds University of Aberdeen Hydrogen Study
The UK Government has granted $265,800 to the University of Aberdeen’s School of Engineering for a project aiming to create a new process to obtain hydrogen from organic waste as part of the energy transition. The funding, from the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio under the Department of Business, Energy,...
Voices: This is why I’m refusing to pay my energy bills, and you should too
When you’ve got level-headed, practical people like Martin Lewis begging the government to take action on energy bills, and the head of Scottish Power describing what’s going to happen in October as “horrific”, you know there’s a problem. A big problem.This country is facing a harrowing winter. Many of us already can’t pay our bills and are faced with mounting costs across the board: energy, food, transport. Come October, it is estimated that one in three UK households will be plunged into fuel poverty – and by January, with the average energy bill potentially topping £500 a month, it...
Warning 5.7 million homes ‘struggling to pay mobile, phone and broadband bills’
An estimated 5.7 million UK households are struggling to pay their mobile phone, landline and broadband bills due to the cost of living crisis, a consumer group warned.A new report from Which? says people are having to reduce spending on other essentials, and are being forced cancel or change their service or face missing payments in April.On the back of the data, the consumer group is calling on the government to cut VAT on household telecoms bills.Using data from the regulator Ofcom, Which? found that 3.5 million households reduced their spending on other essential items such as food and clothes...
City workers get double-digit wage rises while lowest-paid see 1% increase
Report finds ‘tale of two labour markets’ as workers in London’s financial district enjoy inflation-busting increases
Fears renters with bills included could miss out on £400 energy payment
Households are set to get £400 knocked off their energy bills this winter - but fears have been raised hundreds of thousands of renters could miss out on this payment. The government will hand out discounts to support Britons in the cost-of-living crisis as energy costs soar. Charities have raised concerns this help may not reach renters with bills included after it was revealed how the scheme would work.Ministers said it expected these landlords to pass on the discount to their tenants - but they were not legally required to do this. Polly Neate, the chief executive of Shelter,...
Electricity theft at record levels amid cost-of-living crisis
People stole electricity on a record number of occasions across England and Wales last year, figures show.Electricity theft – which can be carried out by tampering with a line or bypassing a meter – has the potential to cause serious injury and is punishable by up to five years in prison.Though already an increasing problem, the National Energy Action (NEA) campaign group said it is “horrifying” that more people could be turning to the illegal practice to keep their lights on amid a growing energy crisis.Home Office figures show police forces across England and Wales received 3,600 reports of “dishonest...
When ‘having it good’ leaves you with nothing: life as a renter on the poverty line
It’s never been more obvious that those in the business of exploiting our need for shelter have no shame. Everyone’s wellbeing is affected by their living environment, but as an autistic person with a few psychosocial disabilities thrown in, I’m more sensitive than most. My current home has given me more stability than I’ve ever had – more than two years without an extended period of total breakdown.
UK braces for even higher bills as Norway threatens electricity export cut
British consumers could face even higher bills and potential energy shortages this winter after Norway threatened to ration electricity exports. The UK receives hydroelectric power from Norway through a subsea interconnector cable running beneath the North Sea. However, water levels in southern Norway have been so low this year that...
Only a country as complacent as the UK could give up its border privilege so easily
Whenever I’m flying with someone who is a relaxed traveller – someone who arrives just before check-in closes, then has a full sit-down breakfast while I approach meltdown – I tease them about something I call “border privilege”. Chances are that relaxed traveller was born with access to a passport that has a high “power ranking”.
US News and World Report
The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise
Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
BBC
Cost of living: People turning back to cash as prices rise
People are going back to cash to keep tighter control on their spending as living costs soar, according to new research by the Post Office. Post offices handled £801m in personal cash withdrawals in July, the most since records began five years ago. That's up more than 20% from...
UK's Liz Truss: Important to work with energy firms to bring prices down
LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - British leadership candidate Liz Truss said on Wednesday she would work with energy companies to bring down prices if she becomes prime minister, as she faces growing pressure to set out more support for households struggling with rising energy bills.
Martin Lewis’ biggest concerns for the economy as UK faces a ‘financial emergency’
Martin Lewis, the founder of Money Saving Expert (MSE), has warned of a “national crisis on the scale of the pandemic” as energy bills continue to soar. Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he said the country was in a “financial emergency” and “lives are at risk”. With the economy crippled by a record-high inflation and energy prices catapulting, here are some of Mr Lewis’ biggest concerns.‘Catastrophic’ energy bill cap increase Ofgem is set to put the price cap at £4,266 for the average household in the three months from the beginning of January. The increasing price cap paired...
