The boss of John Lewis has said that the 1 million mostly over-50s who left the workforce during the pandemic should be encouraged to return to help deal with inflation. Dame Sharon White said retirees should be encouraged to return in order to tackle the effect of labour shortages on inflation and wages. “Regardless of what is happening coming out of Covid, if the labour market is that tight, if we continue to have far fewer people in work – or looking for work – you have inevitably got more inflation and wage inflation,” she said.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO