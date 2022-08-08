Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Comparing month-to-month rental increases, Austin, Texas lands at number one for June. It’s not the best category to be number one in for any city. After COVID-19, rent has increased dramatically.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Texas using data from Zillow.
Some Austin homes’ foundations are crumbling this summer — here’s why
The summer heatwave has resulted in one of the worst droughts in recent Texas history. With that drought comes a lot of changes to our environment. Caves are drying up because of the drought. Farmers are being forced to restrict water usage. Now the ground itself is shrinking and putting homes at risk.
How Hutto became 'Hippo Nation'
HUTTO, Texas — Anyone who has visited Hutto knows the city has its own unique mascot: the hippo. More than 3,000 concrete hippos are on display in the community, many painted to match the business or home they stand outside of. In fact, the City of Hutto even has an interactive Hippo Tour map.
DC-10 airtanker stationed in Austin helps fight wildfires
AUSTIN, Texas — It's been a very busy wildfire season in the state of Texas, as firefighters have fought nearly 8,000 fires and more than 600,000 acres have burned so far this year. The Texas A&M Forest Service is not only using firefighters on the ground to fight the...
New HIV Housing Complex Opens in Austin, Texas [VIDEO]
Project Transitions, a nonprofit that provides supportive affordable housing for people living with HIV in central Texas, opened a new housing complex in Austin, reports KVUE.com. “Folks who are homeless and have HIV usually aren’t treating their HIV because they’re just focused on survival,” Julia Smith, who works with Project...
Austin job market projected to fall behind the surrounding area, TWC data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission is projecting that areas surrounding Austin are expected to outpace the City of Austin's job market. From 2020 to 2030, jobs in the Austin metro are expected to grow by 26%, while the City of Austin is expected to see a 23% increase. While the numbers indicate Austin will add nearly 180,000 jobs by 2030 and neighboring cities will add a combined 97,500, the percent change in the surrounding cities outpaces Austin.
newsradioklbj.com
Austin Launches New Portal for Homebuyers, Sellers
If you’re selling or buying a home in Austin, the city requires you to comply with its Energy Conservation Audit and Disclosure (ECAD) ordinance. The ECAD ordinance requires home sellers to disclose comprehensive home energy details to buyers during a real estate transaction. ECAD helps provide a full picture of a home’s energy efficiency, and it helps residents make an informed decision about making home energy improvements.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Georgetown, including new construction for Austin Dance Conservatory
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
As new development moves in, Reina on Rainey Street announces closure
AUSTIN, Texas — Another Rainey Street bar is closing its doors. Reina announced on Instagram Friday that its last day of operation will be Sunday, Sept. 11. In the post, staff said they "knew this was coming and that our days were numbered." In late July, the Austin Planning...
‘Flee Texas’ service launches to help LGBTQ people leave state
Lauren Rodriguez credits the political climate in Texas and restrictions pursued by the state legislature related to the transgender community for cementing her decision to seek a life outside the U.S.
Seventh The Austin Stone Community Church campus coming to South Austin
The future site of The Austin Stone Community Church south congregation is at 11726 Manchaca Road. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) The Austin Stone Community Church is opening a new location at 11726 Manchaca Road, Austin. The opening date is still unknown; however, construction will start in 2023. According to Communication...
MySanAntonio
$1.2M Glass and Steel House in Austin Is a Perfectly Private Sanctuary
When someone tells you something isn’t possible, it can serve as inspiration and motivation. A house built using only glass and steel in Austin, TX, is the result of folks telling architect John Allen it just wasn’t possible. “A lot of people told him the lot he was...
Five new businesses that opened in June, July in San Marcos
Vape City opened a new location in July at 301 N. Guadalupe St., Ste. 155, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Arc Sentry, a third party logistics company, began operations June 1 at 1600 Clovis R. Baker Road, Ste. 106, San Marcos. Based in an 18,000-square-foot facility, Arc Sentry has a range of trucking and courier options to serve businesses in both Austin and San Antonio and can streamline logistics processes for clients. 737-279-5196. www.arcsentry.com.
drippingspringsnews.com
Second wildfire burns through Dripping Springs
A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Smoke Rider Fire, burned through over 1,210 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. By the end of the day, its damage spanned over 800 acres. The fire reached 100% containment on Monday, August 8 — but not before it had burned down seven homes and an RV.
Minimum wage for Austin employees central in budget discussions
During a budget work meeting Tuesday, council learned how much it would cost to pay its employees more.
Regular operations resume at Austin airport following evacuation
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) said normal operations have resumed after a fire alarm forced an evacuation Wednesday morning. At around 7:45 a.m., AUS tweeted that the Barbara Jordan Terminal was being evacuated due to a fire alarm. Travelers in the terminal were urged to follow directions on exiting safely.
KVUE
Hutto doubled in size from 2010 to 2020
Hutto is one of the many Central Texas towns that are growing every day. Newly-appointed City Manager James Earp shared more with KVUE Daybreak.
Austin Habitat for Humanity gets multimillion-dollar loan
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Community Fund awarded Austin Habitat for Humanity a $4 million loan to be paid back over the next two years, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The low-interest loan will go toward the construction of 30 homes in Austin ISD and 120 homes in southeast Austin.
KVUE
Austin, TX
