Austin, TX

KVUE

How Hutto became 'Hippo Nation'

HUTTO, Texas — Anyone who has visited Hutto knows the city has its own unique mascot: the hippo. More than 3,000 concrete hippos are on display in the community, many painted to match the business or home they stand outside of. In fact, the City of Hutto even has an interactive Hippo Tour map.
HUTTO, TX
KVUE

DC-10 airtanker stationed in Austin helps fight wildfires

AUSTIN, Texas — It's been a very busy wildfire season in the state of Texas, as firefighters have fought nearly 8,000 fires and more than 600,000 acres have burned so far this year. The Texas A&M Forest Service is not only using firefighters on the ground to fight the...
AUSTIN, TX
POZ

New HIV Housing Complex Opens in Austin, Texas [VIDEO]

Project Transitions, a nonprofit that provides supportive affordable housing for people living with HIV in central Texas, opened a new housing complex in Austin, reports KVUE.com. “Folks who are homeless and have HIV usually aren’t treating their HIV because they’re just focused on survival,” Julia Smith, who works with Project...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin job market projected to fall behind the surrounding area, TWC data shows

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission is projecting that areas surrounding Austin are expected to outpace the City of Austin's job market. From 2020 to 2030, jobs in the Austin metro are expected to grow by 26%, while the City of Austin is expected to see a 23% increase. While the numbers indicate Austin will add nearly 180,000 jobs by 2030 and neighboring cities will add a combined 97,500, the percent change in the surrounding cities outpaces Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Austin Launches New Portal for Homebuyers, Sellers

If you’re selling or buying a home in Austin, the city requires you to comply with its Energy Conservation Audit and Disclosure (ECAD) ordinance. The ECAD ordinance requires home sellers to disclose comprehensive home energy details to buyers during a real estate transaction. ECAD helps provide a full picture of a home’s energy efficiency, and it helps residents make an informed decision about making home energy improvements.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Georgetown, including new construction for Austin Dance Conservatory

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Five new businesses that opened in June, July in San Marcos

Vape City opened a new location in July at 301 N. Guadalupe St., Ste. 155, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Arc Sentry, a third party logistics company, began operations June 1 at 1600 Clovis R. Baker Road, Ste. 106, San Marcos. Based in an 18,000-square-foot facility, Arc Sentry has a range of trucking and courier options to serve businesses in both Austin and San Antonio and can streamline logistics processes for clients. 737-279-5196. www.arcsentry.com.
SAN MARCOS, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Second wildfire burns through Dripping Springs

A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Smoke Rider Fire, burned through over 1,210 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. By the end of the day, its damage spanned over 800 acres. The fire reached 100% containment on Monday, August 8 — but not before it had burned down seven homes and an RV.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
KVUE

Regular operations resume at Austin airport following evacuation

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) said normal operations have resumed after a fire alarm forced an evacuation Wednesday morning. At around 7:45 a.m., AUS tweeted that the Barbara Jordan Terminal was being evacuated due to a fire alarm. Travelers in the terminal were urged to follow directions on exiting safely.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin Habitat for Humanity gets multimillion-dollar loan

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Community Fund awarded Austin Habitat for Humanity a $4 million loan to be paid back over the next two years, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The low-interest loan will go toward the construction of 30 homes in Austin ISD and 120 homes in southeast Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
