Gregory Morris
2d ago

Go ahead, you'll lose most of your customers, to include me that still enjoy spending money at a brick and morter malls.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Bribery trial for former DeKalb County commissioner delayed for a third time

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A federal judge has postponed the bribery trial of former DeKalb County Commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton for at least the third time. The trial had been scheduled to open Aug. 10, but Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher learned that Sutton’s defense team asked for more time to review so-called discovery materials that prosecutors dropped on them in late July.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
#Marijuana Laws#Decriminalizing#Decriminalization#City Limits#Stonecrest City Council#City Council
WMAZ

Pitch to open Atlanta jail to Fulton inmates draws fire

ATLANTA — An Atlanta city council committee heard bitter opposition Monday to a proposal to lease space to relieve overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail. The city council seems to agree that the county jail is seriously overcrowded; the question is whether moving prisoners from one jail to another represents a solution.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Former Coweta sheriff candidate Callaway dead at 47

Former Coweta County sheriff candidate Jimmy Callaway has passed away unexpectedly at age 47. Callaway reportedly was found dead of natural causes on Monday during a law enforcement conference in Savannah. The Morrow Police Department, where Callaway served as chief from 2016-20, announced his death on Facebook late Monday. “Chief...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta sues Newnan to stop Green Top development

The Coweta County government has filed a motion with the Coweta County Superior Court to halt the city of Newnan’s annexation process for a proposed residential subdivision on Green Top Road. The motion, filed Monday, seeks to stop the city from moving forward with the process, arguing that “no...
NEWNAN, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington sets millage, approves pay increase

COVINGTON — Property owners in the city of Covington will not see an increase in their tax bills this year. City Council members voted to approve the rollback millage rate at their Aug. 1 meeting, keeping property tax collections at the same level as last year. Council members also...
COVINGTON, GA
CBS 46

Forest Cove Apartment debris dumped in neighboring community

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dirty mattresses, broken furniture, and piles of trash sit along a southeast Atlanta street. People living on Thomasville Blvd. believe the trash comes from Forest Cove Apartments, a dilapidated property about a quarter-mile up the road. Several residents said they saw trucks dumping debris in broad daylight.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gunshots lead officers to drugs and guns in Brookhaven apartment, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police said officers responding to a report of multiple shots being fired ended up finding a massive drug stash and several firearms in a Brookhaven apartment late last month. Santiago Zuniga-Bernal and Catherine Ranchel Tortis were arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine as...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Lootpress

Georgia Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Georgia man pleaded guilty today to aiding and abetting the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Brian Donaldson, 30, of Oakwood, Georgia, admitted to selling approximately 8 ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in the parking lot of a Huntington, West Virginia, restaurant on June 14, 2019.
OAKWOOD, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in the deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta park over the weekend that left two dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old girl. An argument during a baseball or softball game on Sunday, Aug. 7, at Dunbar Recreational Center in Rosa L. Burney Park led […] The post Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

What you need to know about ambulance bills before calling 911

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Roswell couple was stunned when they received a bill for their toddler’s ambulance ride. Aaron Hawkins and his wife called 911 after their 20-month-old daughter, Ella, suffered a breath-holding spell. The condition affects five percent of children between six months and six years old. It’s triggered by stress and can be terrifying for parents who’ve never seen it. Ella held her breath until she passed out.
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

5 arrested for stealing gas from Fayette County stations afterhours

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Five people have been arrested, so far, for stealing thousands of gallons of gasoline. All were busted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, but investigators said the thefts span the metro Atlanta area. Surveillance video of a Fayette County gas station after hours shows a...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Police arrest Tyrone man for meth trafficking

A Tyrone man after an Aug. 4 traffic stop in Peachtree City was charged with trafficking methamphetamine when an officer found 29 grams of suspected meth in his vehicle, along with other drugs. Antonia M. Todd, 36, was charged with five felony drug counts, one count of trafficking, possession of...

