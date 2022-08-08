Read full article on original website
Gregory Morris
2d ago
Go ahead, you'll lose most of your customers, to include me that still enjoy spending money at a brick and morter malls.
Decriminalization of marijuana proposed for one DeKalb County city
STONECREST, Ga. — City council in Stonecrest could decide whether or not to decriminalize marijuana in the DeKalb County city. A new proposed ordinance would make possession of less than an ounce of the drug punishable by a simple citation. Other local governments recently moved to decriminalize marijuana themselves.
Critics decry Atlanta City Council measure to punish 'nuisance' businesses
ATLANTA — A proposal that would punish Atlanta businesses where crime takes place is getting a lot of pushback from owners. Critics say the ordinance would shut down businesses that were themselves victims of crime. City council members and police said they are tired of answering calls for shootings...
Bribery trial for former DeKalb County commissioner delayed for a third time
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A federal judge has postponed the bribery trial of former DeKalb County Commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton for at least the third time. The trial had been scheduled to open Aug. 10, but Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher learned that Sutton’s defense team asked for more time to review so-called discovery materials that prosecutors dropped on them in late July.
Georgia homeowners concerned new development is flooding their property
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Residents in Newton County are experiencing flooding issues. They attribute these issues to a new subdivision being built earlier this year, Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln learned. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Behind my house I got a pond,” homeowner...
CBS 46
Atlanta Public Safety Committee discusses leasing 700 more jail beds for Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the Atlanta City Council are figuring out a way to help severe overcrowding at the Fulton County jail. One proposal on the table would include temporarily leasing jail space at the Atlanta city detention center. Activists against leasing more jail space...
WMAZ
Pitch to open Atlanta jail to Fulton inmates draws fire
ATLANTA — An Atlanta city council committee heard bitter opposition Monday to a proposal to lease space to relieve overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail. The city council seems to agree that the county jail is seriously overcrowded; the question is whether moving prisoners from one jail to another represents a solution.
Newnan Times-Herald
Former Coweta sheriff candidate Callaway dead at 47
Former Coweta County sheriff candidate Jimmy Callaway has passed away unexpectedly at age 47. Callaway reportedly was found dead of natural causes on Monday during a law enforcement conference in Savannah. The Morrow Police Department, where Callaway served as chief from 2016-20, announced his death on Facebook late Monday. “Chief...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta sues Newnan to stop Green Top development
The Coweta County government has filed a motion with the Coweta County Superior Court to halt the city of Newnan’s annexation process for a proposed residential subdivision on Green Top Road. The motion, filed Monday, seeks to stop the city from moving forward with the process, arguing that “no...
Ga. nurse practitioner convicted in fraud scheme ordered to pay back $1.6M, serve 7 years in prison
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia nurse practitioner has been sentence to prison and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution for her role in a massive telemedicine fraud scheme, according to the Department of Justice. Sherley Beaufils, 44, of Conyers, was sentenced to more than seven...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington sets millage, approves pay increase
COVINGTON — Property owners in the city of Covington will not see an increase in their tax bills this year. City Council members voted to approve the rollback millage rate at their Aug. 1 meeting, keeping property tax collections at the same level as last year. Council members also...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale nurse practitioner sentenced to prison for telemedicine fraud
A Rockdale County nurse practitioner has been sentenced to federal prison and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution for her role in a massive telemedicine fraud scheme. Sherley L. Beaufils, 44, was sentenced to 87 months in prison after a U.S. District Court jury convicted her of...
Fulton County judge deciding if he has authority to issue injunction over Georgia’s heartbeat law
ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge is deciding if he has the authority to issue a temporary injunction preventing enforcement of Georgia’s heartbeat abortion law while that case is being heard in court. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot watched the hearing that kept getting delayed and delayed by Zoom-bombers....
Fulton prosecutors flash Giuliani photo to counter grand jury request
Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, are using a photo of a smiling Rudy Giuliani to fight his request to delay testimony slated for Tuesday in a grand jury investigation related to the 2020 election.
CBS 46
Forest Cove Apartment debris dumped in neighboring community
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dirty mattresses, broken furniture, and piles of trash sit along a southeast Atlanta street. People living on Thomasville Blvd. believe the trash comes from Forest Cove Apartments, a dilapidated property about a quarter-mile up the road. Several residents said they saw trucks dumping debris in broad daylight.
fox5atlanta.com
Gunshots lead officers to drugs and guns in Brookhaven apartment, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police said officers responding to a report of multiple shots being fired ended up finding a massive drug stash and several firearms in a Brookhaven apartment late last month. Santiago Zuniga-Bernal and Catherine Ranchel Tortis were arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine as...
Georgia Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Georgia man pleaded guilty today to aiding and abetting the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Brian Donaldson, 30, of Oakwood, Georgia, admitted to selling approximately 8 ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in the parking lot of a Huntington, West Virginia, restaurant on June 14, 2019.
Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in the deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta park over the weekend that left two dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old girl. An argument during a baseball or softball game on Sunday, Aug. 7, at Dunbar Recreational Center in Rosa L. Burney Park led […] The post Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CBS 46
What you need to know about ambulance bills before calling 911
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Roswell couple was stunned when they received a bill for their toddler’s ambulance ride. Aaron Hawkins and his wife called 911 after their 20-month-old daughter, Ella, suffered a breath-holding spell. The condition affects five percent of children between six months and six years old. It’s triggered by stress and can be terrifying for parents who’ve never seen it. Ella held her breath until she passed out.
fox5atlanta.com
5 arrested for stealing gas from Fayette County stations afterhours
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Five people have been arrested, so far, for stealing thousands of gallons of gasoline. All were busted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, but investigators said the thefts span the metro Atlanta area. Surveillance video of a Fayette County gas station after hours shows a...
The Citizen Online
Police arrest Tyrone man for meth trafficking
A Tyrone man after an Aug. 4 traffic stop in Peachtree City was charged with trafficking methamphetamine when an officer found 29 grams of suspected meth in his vehicle, along with other drugs. Antonia M. Todd, 36, was charged with five felony drug counts, one count of trafficking, possession of...
