ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia-Ukraine war: A weekly recap and look ahead (Aug. 8)

By NPR Staff
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EcKbO_0h9BFITS00
The cargo ship Razoni crosses the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, on Aug. 3. The first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since the Russian invasion was anchored at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul Wednesday morning before moving on to Lebanon. Khalil Hamra/AP

As the week begins, here's a roundup of key developments from the past week and a look ahead.

What to watch this week

On Wednesday, the European Union's Russian coal ban comes into effect.

On Thursday, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Denmark are hosting allies for an international donors conference in Copenhagen.

What happened last week

Aug. 1: The first Ukrainian grain shipment since Russia's invasion left the Odesa port.

Also, the U.S. announced an additional $550 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more ammunition for U.S.-provided high mobility artillery rocket systems or HIMARS, as well as howitzers. Since the beginning of the Biden administration, Washington has committed some $8.7 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

Aug. 2: Washington imposed new sanctions on Russian figures and defense- and technology-related entities.

Aug. 3: Russian airstrikes hit the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, damaging residential buildings, an industrial enterprise, a pier, a supermarket, a pharmacy and other sites, the local governor said.

Aug. 4: A Russian court sentenced U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on drug charges. Russia has said it is ready to discuss freeing Griner in a prisoner swap.

Amnesty International issued a report accusing the Ukrainian military of endangering civilians by stationing troops and artillery near hospitals, schools and residential buildings. Ukrainian and Western officials and analysts denounced the report, and Amnesty International's Ukraine chapter head quit in opposition to its claims.

Aug. 5: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia, and said Turkey would switch part of its payments for Russian gas to rubles and extend the use of Russia's Mir payment system. The leaders discussed boosting trade, as well as coordinating efforts in fighting militants in Syria.

Also, Ukraine said Russian shelling damaged structures at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, leading to risks of hydrogen leakage, radioactive emissions and fire. Russia said Ukraine was behind the shelling.

Aug. 6: A foreign-flagged cargo ship entered a Ukrainian port to receive grain for the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion began in late February, Ukraine's infrastructure minister said.

Aug. 7: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there's no possibility for talks with Moscow if referendums go forward on the future status of Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, and warned that anyone who "helps the occupiers" to hold such a vote would be held accountable. He also said he met with American actress Jessica Chastain in Kyiv.

In-depth

In the "gray zone" outside Kherson, Ukraine's soldiers pay a terrible price.

These Ukrainian volunteers recover soldiers' remains to return them to their families.

Ukraine's wedding dress industry is alive and well, despite the war.

Amnesty International's report criticizing Ukraine is dividing the rights group.

A young officer hopes to turn the tide of war, as Ukraine fights to retake a key city.

The U.S. has sanctioned Vladimir Putin's long-rumored romantic partner.

Special report

Russia's war in Ukraine is changing the world: See its ripple effects in all corners of the globe.

Earlier developments

past recaps here. For context and more in-depth stories, you can find more of NPR's coverage here. Also, listen and subscribe to NPR's State of Ukraine podcast for updates throughout the day.

Comments / 12

Brian Satyr
1d ago

Actually BEFORE the Putin invasion Ukraine's economy SURPASSED Russia's economy. The international corporations were a big part of the limited Russian economic GDP and that exodus will DEFINITELY have a devastating impact on the Russian working class people. As far as Russia being self sufficient well it's HIGHLY DOUBTFUL that their ONLY trading partners now are Iran, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, India, Pakistan, and China will be able to fill that void. The Russians GDP was barely close to one of our states California at it's peak. Again It's very likely that Russias economy is FAR BELOW that now and will be even smaller as time goes on and it will GO ON.

Reply
2
Related
International Business Times

Russian Army In 'Panic', Starts 'Mass Deportation' Of Family Members After Successful Ukraine Attack

The families of Russian military personnel are now being deported from the temporarily occupied region of Kherson after a successful counteroffensive from the Ukrainian army, according to Kherson officials. In a Facebook post published Tuesday, the Kherson Oblast State Administration said the Russian military is beginning to "panic" as the...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russian Official Accidentally Reveals Missiles Being Used in Ukraine

Igor Girkin, a former Russian military leader, appeared to accidentally reveal that Russia is using Tochka-U missiles in Vladimir Putin's war—weeks after the Kremlin denied that the weapons are being deployed by Russian forces. "The Ukrainians destroyed an air defense base near Luhansk," Girkin, who uses the last name...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
102.5 The Bone

Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war

A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
MILITARY
102.5 The Bone

‘Bastards and scum’: Ex-Russian President Medvedev broadcasts dark Kremlin ambitions

WASHINGTON — Once known as a moderating influence within the Kremlin, former Russian President and current top Kremlin security adviser Dmitry Medvedev has recently emerged as a strikingly bellicose presence, using lengthy, hard-edged posts on the social media network Telegram to justify the invasion of Ukraine, revise 20th century history and threaten the West with nuclear war.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia is mocked over video boasting of 'beautiful women, cheap energy, no cancel culture and an economy that can withstand sanctions' in bid to get people to move there

Russia has been mocked over a bizarre promotional video intended to encourage emigration to the pariah state entitled 'Time to Move to Russia'. With a gravelly voiceover that sounds comedic and a monotonous listing of national qualities that feels satirical, it has baffled viewers as to whether it is a parody or actually serious.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Brittney Griner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amnesty International#Ukraine War#Copenhagen#The European Union#Russian#Ukrainian#Western
Markets Insider

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says

The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Beast

Putin’s Managed to Enrage His Last Supporters in Ukraine

ODESA, Ukraine—Russia has been bombarding the seaside city of Odesa since the earliest days of its war in Ukraine—but the critical grain port has become a symbol of ongoing local resistance, where even former pro-Russian stalwarts are now embracing Ukrainian patriotism. “The longer the war goes on, fewer...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally Doesn't Want to Enter Ukraine War: Report

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is "likely" trying to show support for his top ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, without directly entering the war in Ukraine, according to a U.S. think tank. The Institute for the Study of War said in its July 11 war assessment that Lukashenko is likely backing...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian 'spy plot to assassinate Ukraine's defence minister and head of military intelligence agency' is foiled as two 'hitmen' are arrested

Ukraine arrested two people working for Russian intelligence services who planned to kill Ukraine's defence minister and the head of its military intelligence agency, Ukraine's domestic security service, the SBU, said today. The Security Service of Ukraine foiled the plot by the Russian GRU military intelligence agency to use a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
120K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy