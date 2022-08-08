ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Photos: Scottsdale Unified kicks off 2022-23 school year

Paradise Valley Independent
Paradise Valley Independent
 2 days ago

Scottsdale Unified School District had its first day of school on Aug. 3, welcoming back thousands of students and faculty to its 29 physical campuses.

SUSD enrolls about 22,000 students across its campuses, which span Scottsdale, Town of Paradise Valley and Phoenix. The district also has one online school.

Pictures taken at various campuses around the district on the first day of school show excitement and smiles as the new school year commences.

(All photos courtesy of Scottsdale Unified School District)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44uKTB_0h9BFCB600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFA51_0h9BFCB600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R85FK_0h9BFCB600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KYBIn_0h9BFCB600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWWZB_0h9BFCB600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KOeWd_0h9BFCB600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UN5pU_0h9BFCB600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t00L7_0h9BFCB600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xDsG1_0h9BFCB600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HUGJ8_0h9BFCB600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uspQH_0h9BFCB600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2erYbY_0h9BFCB600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44QYke_0h9BFCB600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CSeER_0h9BFCB600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vKTJd_0h9BFCB600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41k2cT_0h9BFCB600

Comments / 0

 

