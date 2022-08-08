Score Black Friday-Level Deals During Therabody’s Back to School Sale

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Therabody.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It is no secret to anyone that Therabody’s Theraguns are some of my all-time favorite products. Built to perfectly target sore areas of the body, every Theragun model has proven itself to be one of the most effective ways to curb body pain and improve recovery times post-workout. I personally own the Theragun Mini and use it nearly every day without fail. I simply cannot stress enough how incredible it feels to use and how much the small device has improved my muscle tension. Beyond that, it has helped my muscles recover after workouts much faster, leading to significantly less soreness the next day. If you want to check out all of the reasons why I can’t live without my Theragun Mini, you can read my full review here .

Of course, Therabody also offers a slew of other devices, including their recently launched TheraFace device , which contains eight facial devices (including massager heads for tension, microcurrent heads for anti-aging, and LED lights for killing bacteria!). The only thing stopping me from filling my entire apartment with more Theraguns (and the brand’s other wellness products) is the price tag.

However, right now Therabody is holding a major back-to-school sale on several flagship products including the coveted Theragun models. You can save $100 on a Theragun Pro , $50 on both the Theragun Elite and Prime , and $40 on the Theragun Mini . In addition to these savings, the sale also extends to Therabody Wave Roller , which is $50 off, and the RecoveryAir , Therabody’s pneumatic compression device that boosts circulation and may promote lymphatic drainage, which is a whopping $500 off during the sale. This back-to-school deal will last until September 6, so if you have been waiting for the right time to finally get yourself some muscle recovery devices that are worth every penny, now is definitely the time.

