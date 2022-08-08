ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Score Black Friday-Level Deals During Therabody’s Back to School Sale

By Thomas Price
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Uaiv_0h9BEgQZ00
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Therabody.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It is no secret to anyone that Therabody’s Theraguns are some of my all-time favorite products. Built to perfectly target sore areas of the body, every Theragun model has proven itself to be one of the most effective ways to curb body pain and improve recovery times post-workout. I personally own the Theragun Mini and use it nearly every day without fail. I simply cannot stress enough how incredible it feels to use and how much the small device has improved my muscle tension. Beyond that, it has helped my muscles recover after workouts much faster, leading to significantly less soreness the next day. If you want to check out all of the reasons why I can’t live without my Theragun Mini, you can read my full review here .

Of course, Therabody also offers a slew of other devices, including their recently launched TheraFace device , which contains eight facial devices (including massager heads for tension, microcurrent heads for anti-aging, and LED lights for killing bacteria!). The only thing stopping me from filling my entire apartment with more Theraguns (and the brand’s other wellness products) is the price tag.

However, right now Therabody is holding a major back-to-school sale on several flagship products including the coveted Theragun models. You can save $100 on a Theragun Pro , $50 on both the Theragun Elite and Prime , and $40 on the Theragun Mini . In addition to these savings, the sale also extends to Therabody Wave Roller , which is $50 off, and the RecoveryAir , Therabody’s pneumatic compression device that boosts circulation and may promote lymphatic drainage, which is a whopping $500 off during the sale. This back-to-school deal will last until September 6, so if you have been waiting for the right time to finally get yourself some muscle recovery devices that are worth every penny, now is definitely the time.

Buy on Therabody, $499

Buy on Therabody, $799

Buy on Therabody, $99

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more health and fitness deals, including Vitacost coupons , Dick’s Sporting Goods coupons , Walmart coupons , and Macy’s coupons.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
SHOPPING
TheDailyBeast

This Desk Treadmill Helps You Meet Your Daily Steps Goal While Working From Home

Ever since the pandemic began, my step count and overall activity level have plummeted to rock bottom level. While I used to easily rack in 10,000 steps a day (the recommended amount for optimal health) without having to go to the gym to get in extra cardio, there are now plenty of days spent working from home where my only movement of the day is getting up to go pee or make a snack. I know this lack of activity is bad for not only my health and circulation, but also my mental wellbeing, but I’ve found going to the...
WORKOUTS
TheDailyBeast

This Gum Is Like a Strong Cup of Coffee You Can Keep in Your Pocket

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Whether it’s work or school, trying to actually focus once it hits the afternoon feels nearly impossible. For someone with an attention span of a gnat hopped up on sugar, there is nothing I need more in the afternoon than a boost of focused energy. At the same time, I can’t always go out and buy a cup of coffee or even be bothered to make a fresh new pot. Neuro has completely changed the game on this.Neuro works to provide the same energy...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Health And Fitness#Bacteria#Back To School#Coupon#Therabody S Theraguns#Theraface#Massager
TheDailyBeast

I Tried Birddogs and Chubbies Shorts: Here Are My Honest Thoughts

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.In what is starting to feel like an eternal summer of sweltering heat, owning breathable and cool shorts is absolutely mandatory. With that in mind, having a pair of athletic-style shorts that are still stylish enough to be worn casually is like finding the holy grail. There are two prominent companies that both offer exactly this: Birddogs and Chubbies. The question then becomes, which pair of shorts is actually better? Luckily for you, I tried them both, and here is what you need to...
APPAREL
TheDailyBeast

Yes, You Really Do Need To Be Using a Clarifying Shampoo—Even if You Have Color-treated Hair

The first time I used a clarifying shampoo was during my senior year of high school after I had attempted to go cherry red without being mentally and emotionally prepared for such a stark change—I had been faithful to my natural dirty blonde hair jazzed up with a few not-so-natural golden highlights to frame my face. After removing the towel from my damp Ariel-hued locks, I burst in tears before darting to my computer to look for quick fixes that promised to fade the vibrant red to, at least, maybe a tomato-red until I could get some professional help. Ultimately,...
HAIR CARE
Architectural Digest

This 700-Square-Foot Over-the-Garage Apartment Feels Like a Mini Vacation

For five years, Robin Anderson worked her way through her clients’ historic Victorian home, room by room. The rebuilt carriage house—the original was destroyed by ice dams—was the project’s very last component. In the new design, the bottom portion housed a three-car garage and the top, a one-bedroom apartment. “They have all the rooms they need, so this is a bonus space, say for girls’ nights. [It’s also] where her parents stay when they visit,” the designer says.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
29K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy