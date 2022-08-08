ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Suggests That Doctors “Need To Get Sued” for Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Florida’s Kids

Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a press conference on August 3 announcing Florida's new initiative to support fentanyl addicts and their families, Governor Ron DeSantis also chose to discuss the topic of "gender-affirming care" (in air quotes), provided to transgender kids by Floridian doctors.
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design

Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
POLITICO

Another blue-state governor looks to hit DeSantis

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Flying south— Well, look who’s headed to Florida — a blue-state governor who’s emerging as a potential presidential contender. Prime position — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is running for reelection this year, will be the keynote speaker at the annual Leadership Blue Gala that Florida Democrats will hold this Saturday in Tampa.
Alina Andras

4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
Tampa Bay Times

Democratic Tampa Bay House hopeful Wengay Newton receives Republican backing

In the bay-crossing state House District 62, Wengay Newton is getting some substantial Republican help in the Democratic primary. The heavily Black district in covering parts of southern St. Petersburg and eastern Tampa would be certain to elect a Democrat even if the only Republican running, Jeremy Brown, weren’t in jail on charges from the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Evie M.

Do you believe the Garden of Eden was in Bristol, Florida?

The Garden of Eden By Isaak Van OostenPublic domain on Wikimedia commons. Every state has legends attached to them. Whenever there's a true story, there are bound to be fibs, tall tales, and rumors to go along with it. Some people believe they are true. Others like to play into the fun and may even think, "what if?". Others believe it's complete tinfoil hat nonsense.
Tampa Bay Times

How Florida politicians are reacting to FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago

It didn’t take long for Florida’s politicians to react to the news that the FBI had executed a search warrant at the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump. While Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t immediately comment on the sudden news Monday, his spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, did — by evoking a Sinclair Lewis dystopian novel about the the rise of an American dictator.
Alina Andras

3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida

There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
Evie M.

Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?

The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) Ever since moving to Florida a little less than a year ago, one thing I've realized more than anything is that this is a state of "oldest." The oldest lighthouse, the oldest school, and the oldest government building. Even the oldest bar. And that bar would be none other than The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, Florida.
