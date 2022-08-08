Read full article on original website
Related
To defeat Ron DeSantis, Florida Democrats are coalescing around Charlie Crist and the Joe Biden playbook
Democrats in Florida are desperate for power to slow the state's rightward lurch, but they face a fundraising juggernaut and rising GOP star in Gov. Ron DeSantis. Democratic Party forces have coalesced around the campaign of Rep. Charlie Crist, who is chaneling President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign playbook.
Florida Man Fined for Using a Beach Umbrella To Prevent Skin Cancer – A Violation of His Freedom To Stay Healthy?
A Florida man has brought to light a rather extraordinary local ordinance that applies to beach users at Belleair Shore in Pinellas County, FL. He was issued with a fine of $116 for using a beach umbrella so that he could remain in the shade having had previous issues with skin cancer.
Polk Sheriff Grady Judd announces that he’s coming for your pregnancies and miscarriages
Enforcing “life begins with conception” requires surveillance of every pregnancy and a death investigation of every miscarriage. Tell us how you plan to do it in a press conference, Sheriff Judd. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd oversaw a 70 percent Polk County murder rate spike in 2020 —...
She helped Trump win Florida twice. Now she could lead his expected 2024 campaign
Susie Wiles was searching for her next act when Donald Trump came knocking last spring.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Governor DeSantis Suggests That Doctors “Need To Get Sued” for Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Florida’s Kids
Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a press conference on August 3 announcing Florida's new initiative to support fentanyl addicts and their families, Governor Ron DeSantis also chose to discuss the topic of "gender-affirming care" (in air quotes), provided to transgender kids by Floridian doctors.
Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design
Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
POLITICO
Another blue-state governor looks to hit DeSantis
Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Flying south— Well, look who’s headed to Florida — a blue-state governor who’s emerging as a potential presidential contender. Prime position — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is running for reelection this year, will be the keynote speaker at the annual Leadership Blue Gala that Florida Democrats will hold this Saturday in Tampa.
RELATED PEOPLE
DeSantis appoints Federalist Society member to Florida Supreme Court
First appointment in 2020 scuttled because she did not meet constitutional requirements.
Florida Tells Schools To Ignore Federal Instruction To Include Instruction on Gender Identity in Classrooms
Will Biden revoke funding for school lunches as threatened?. On July 28, Florida's Education Commissioner - Manny Diaz Jr - issued an instruction to schools in the state that they should ignore federal government guidance to continue teaching of gender identity and related subjects in classrooms.
Ron DeSantis is convinced Biden’s stimulus caused inflation. His solution: Use Biden’s stimulus to send inflation relief checks to Floridians
“You cannot print trillions and trillions of dollars and expect there not to be some effect on the back end,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference in late March. “Even Keynesian economics would say if you spend and print, spend and print, that is going to...
Poll of Florida Voters Suggests DeSantis May Receive Less Than 50% of Votes in Gubernatorial Election – A Tight Margin?
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A recent poll of over 2,000 progressive voters in Florida - weighted to represent Republican voters - has suggested that the results of November's gubernatorial election could be closer than expected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three candidates seek to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson in District 24
Three candidates, one Democrat and two Republicans, are running to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson in the 24th Congressional District. The 79-year-old Democrat has been well-entrenched in the district since she was elected in 2010. District 24 encompasses much of northeast and north-central Miami-Dade County, including North Miami, Miami...
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
A man was hospitalized after an alligator bit him in the face at Florida's Lake Thonotosassa
An alligator bit a man's face while he was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa in Florida, according to officials.
Democratic Tampa Bay House hopeful Wengay Newton receives Republican backing
In the bay-crossing state House District 62, Wengay Newton is getting some substantial Republican help in the Democratic primary. The heavily Black district in covering parts of southern St. Petersburg and eastern Tampa would be certain to elect a Democrat even if the only Republican running, Jeremy Brown, weren’t in jail on charges from the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Do you believe the Garden of Eden was in Bristol, Florida?
The Garden of Eden By Isaak Van OostenPublic domain on Wikimedia commons. Every state has legends attached to them. Whenever there's a true story, there are bound to be fibs, tall tales, and rumors to go along with it. Some people believe they are true. Others like to play into the fun and may even think, "what if?". Others believe it's complete tinfoil hat nonsense.
How Florida politicians are reacting to FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago
It didn’t take long for Florida’s politicians to react to the news that the FBI had executed a search warrant at the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump. While Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t immediately comment on the sudden news Monday, his spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, did — by evoking a Sinclair Lewis dystopian novel about the the rise of an American dictator.
3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida
There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?
The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) Ever since moving to Florida a little less than a year ago, one thing I've realized more than anything is that this is a state of "oldest." The oldest lighthouse, the oldest school, and the oldest government building. Even the oldest bar. And that bar would be none other than The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, Florida.
Comments / 2