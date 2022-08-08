ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

A group of veterans have shared the same experiences over the last 60 years

By Victoria Balderrama
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mLdhN_0h9BDzuv00

Saturday morning at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park, veterans and their families gathered to pay tribute to Purple Heart recipients.

Those service members who are given a Purple Heart medal of honor are thanked for their sacrifice while serving in the US military.

Skylar Barker, a Marine Corps veteran, and leader of the local chapter’s military order of the Purple Heart was in attendance.

Barker said he wants people to know the life and death fight veterans have faced and the decisions they have made for our country.

“Next, what does the Purple Heart mean? I believe it is a metal that no one really wants. For some it means the enemy won, he got one over on me. For some, it’s a constant reminder that I survived but my friends did not,” he said.

Purple Heart commemoration ceremonies will continue tomorrow.

Every year a group of veterans get to gather to see each other as their 60-year friendship is still going strong.

Every year, on Purple Heart Day, longtime friends Ram Chavez, Robert Callejo, and David Castro talk. They remember the good times and the bad times. Their love for music is just one thing they have in common.

“We were kids together, went to high school together. We were born around the same time and we’re still friends,” said Chavez.

Buddies since 1962, they graduated from Roy Miller High School, and soon after all three friends went their own way.

Yet, they were at the same place at the same time; fighting in Vietnam.

“I get hit in the forehead and survived and David gets wounded in his hand and survived. He almost loses his hand. Then he gets wounded and he’s in a coma,” said Chavez.

A near-death experience they lived to tell. It was 30 years later, that they realized how connected they really are.

“We knew we had Purple Hearts but never paid attention to the dates until then. That’s when we realized we were still together and all wounded together,” Chavez said.

Chavez was wounded May 6th, 1968.

Castro was wounded May 7 th , 1968.

Callejo was wounded May 8 th , 1968.

The group of men were wounded only days apart.

Leaving Vietnam, they all joined the veteran’s band in 1986, becoming members of the Purple Heart Chapter in 1991.

As they continue to play in the band, they’re missing their friend David Castro who's sick with leukemia.

And despite their injuries, Callejo said he’s happy to still have his friends and the memories they have made together.

“I’m hoping to be active for a long time,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Castro
MilitaryTimes

Army vet sentenced for $2 million Fort Hood gear theft

This story was originally published in The New York Post and shared via a content agreement with Military Times. An Army veteran who pleaded guilty to stealing $2.1 million worth of military gear from a Texas army base was sentenced to 18 months in prison last Tuesday and ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution to the Army.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Navy punishes more than two dozen officers and sailors for USS Bonhomme Richard fire

The Navy has punished more than two dozen officers and sailors for the dayslong fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard amphibious assault ship. This action came as a result of the Navy's finding that the response to the fire was inadequate, and fire prevention measures were lacking. An investigation released last year concluded an act of arson had started the fire, but the inability to extinguish it ultimately destroyed the ship.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nationalinterest.org

Falling in Love: Army and Marines Test Israel's Iron Dome System

Both the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps have tested out the advanced air defense system as an interim air defense solution. Both the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps have tested out the advanced air defense system as an interim air defense solution. The United States, a long-time ally...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Us Military#Medal Of Honor#Marine Corps#Purple Heart Day
MilitaryTimes

Burn pits recognition for veterans took decade of struggle

Rosie Torres of Robstown, Texas, is no Washington lobbyist, but she’s been making the long trek to Capitol Hill for some 13 years, knocking year after year on lawmakers’ doors. Her mission: Alert them — convince them — that something awful has been happening to Iraq and Afghanistan veterans as a result of constant exposure to toxic military burn pits.
ROBSTOWN, TX
LocalNewsMatters.org

Combating veteran suicides with peers, therapy, housing — and a little horse sense

IN JUNE 2021, a veteran named Chuck finally emerged from a five-and-a-half-month hospitalization for a work injury and subsequent infection that almost cost him his life. He could have ended up back on the streets, but instead he sought temporary housing from Swords to Plowshares, a San Francisco nonprofit for homeless veterans. While hospitalized, Chuck had lost 50 pounds and had to relearn how to walk, but his battle to stay alive gave him a fresh perspective. “I didn’t want to die anymore,” he said simply.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Music
Defense One

Fixing Army Recruiting: Take Care of the Soldiers and their Families

In Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises, Mike Campbell is asked, “How did you go bankrupt?” He responds, “Two ways. Gradually and then suddenly.” The same can be said of the U.S. Army and its failure to maintain readiness as recruiting slumps. The Army is projecting...
MILITARY
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy