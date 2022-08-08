ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Crews in Willow Creek work to protect communities threatened by Six Rivers Complex fire

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — [UPDATE | Aug. 10, 8 a.m.]. The fire has grown to 10,781 acres with 0% containment. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire continues to threaten communities along the Trinity River. Five main fires burn North and South of Highway 299. Primary areas of focus are the communities along the 299 corridor, Waterman Ridge, Friday Ridge Road, and Ammon Ridge, according to U.S. Forest Service.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

U.S. Forest Service lookout dies in McKinney Fire when she wouldn't evacuate

A U.S. Forest Service fire lookout of 50 years died when she didn't heed advice to leave her home, which was overtaken by the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County, officials said. Kathy Shoopman, 74, died July 29 at her Klamath River home. During a news conference on Monday, the Forest Service said she was one of four people who died in the fire. The names of the other three have not been released.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
Siskiyou County, CA
Government
City
Klamath River, CA
Klamath, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Klamath, CA
City
Happy Camp, CA
Klamath Falls News

O'Connor Fire burns 2 acres on the Klamath Hills; 20 new fires reported

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Late yesterday evening a fast-moving thunderstorm left its mark on the Klamath Basin. Sparking the O’Connor Fire on Klamath Hills and numerous additional holdover fires that were discovered this morning. The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) has listed twenty new fires on their...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Kill#The Karuk Tribe#Karuk Seiad Creek
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Willow Creek Fires Mostly Held Overnight, Incident Commanders Say; Firefighters Will Continue to ‘Aggressively’ Bring Battle to the Blazes

Press release from the Six Rivers National Forest:. Six Rivers National Forest Crews working the fires last night were able to hold a majority of the work accomplished by the day shift. High overnight humidity helped slow any progress. The incident will enter into unified command with Cal Fire at 7:00 am today. Additionally, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and CalFire are also in unified command with the Forest Service.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 3:29 p.m.] Steady Growth and New Evacuation Warnings: Six Rivers Lightning Complex August 10

As firefighters and resources pour into the small Humboldt County town of Willow Creek and its smaller Trinity County neighbor, Salyer, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex that started five days ago has grown to 10,138 acres as of last night (close to 2000 acres) and, still, it is 0% contained. The Ammon Fire and the Oak Fire are almost nudging each other (see maps below) and seem certain to unify as one larger fire. At the same time, the Ammon Fire which previously had spotted out towards Titlow Hill continues to slowly grow in that direction.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
actionnewsnow.com

Crews build initial line around 60,000-acre McKinney Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Fire crews said on Tuesday morning that they have constructed an initial line around the entire McKinney Fire. The U.S. Forest Service said the line has been constructed around the entire 80-mile fire perimeter, which has burned 60,389 acres. The containment remains at 55% as the...
krcrtv.com

River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir back after three-year pandemic pause

DUNSMUIR, Calif. — You can get pretty thirsty in three years' time. That's how long it's been since the last River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir—interrupted by the pandemic. People enjoyed live music and beer samples from 22 different commercial and home brewers on the grass at the historic ballpark in Dunsmuir City Park.
DUNSMUIR, CA
krcrtv.com

Smokey Fire fully contained just in time for Smokey Bear's 78th birthday

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — According to Klamath National Forest, the "Smokey Fire" is now 100% contained after burning a total of 34 acres. The Smokey Fire started back on August 4 just after 9 a.m. off of Beaver Creek and Forest Road in Siskiyou County. The fire is fully...
krcrtv.com

Locals help evacuees in Six River Lightning Complex

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A thick layer of smoke blankets Willow Creek as the Six River Lightning Complex continues to burn closer to these tight-knit communities. The fire has grown to 6,773 acres with zero containment and is made up of multiple fires burning in Humboldt and Trinty counties.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

More Evacuation Orders Issued as Six Rivers Fires Continue to Grow

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has issued new evacuation orders as the Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow, threatening multiple communities around Willow Creek. This morning, the Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order for the HUM-E077-B zone south of Willow Creek, which comes after the office issued an evacuation...
WILLOW CREEK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy