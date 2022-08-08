Read full article on original website
Crews in Willow Creek work to protect communities threatened by Six Rivers Complex fire
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — [UPDATE | Aug. 10, 8 a.m.]. The fire has grown to 10,781 acres with 0% containment. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire continues to threaten communities along the Trinity River. Five main fires burn North and South of Highway 299. Primary areas of focus are the communities along the 299 corridor, Waterman Ridge, Friday Ridge Road, and Ammon Ridge, according to U.S. Forest Service.
New evacuation warning issued for zone HUM-E032-B, northeast of Willow Creek
EUREKA, Calif. — At 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation warning for zone HUM-E032-B, northeast of Willow Creek due to the Six Rivers Complex. Residents in this area should prepare for potential evacuations and are encouraged to have personal supplies packed and...
Tribal official speaks on thousands of dead fish found in Klamath River
CHICO, Calif. — For the indigenous people of Siskiyou County, the river and its fish are a way of life. KRCR’S Anwar Stetson spoke to a leader in the Karuk tribe about this devastating loss. There are now thousands of dead fish along the Klamath River; images show...
U.S. Forest Service lookout dies in McKinney Fire when she wouldn't evacuate
A U.S. Forest Service fire lookout of 50 years died when she didn't heed advice to leave her home, which was overtaken by the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County, officials said. Kathy Shoopman, 74, died July 29 at her Klamath River home. During a news conference on Monday, the Forest Service said she was one of four people who died in the fire. The names of the other three have not been released.
McKinney Fire now up to 60% containment with over 60K acres burned
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Crews are continuing to fight the flames of the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County, and they are making good progress. Officials with the Klamath National Forest said the fire had burned 60,389 acres as of Wednesday, and was up to 60% containment. A total of...
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Grows Several Thousand Acres and Is the Number 1 Priority in the State Right Now (PHOTOS)
A swarm of aircraft dropped water and retardant on the western fires of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex yesterday afternoon and hundreds of personnel had boots and shovels on the ground for the last 24 hours. However, the incident grew from 6773 acres to 8975 acres. The Complex is still 0% contained.
Some residents to return to their property for the first time since McKinney Fire began
Some Siskiyou County residents will get their first look at their property since the McKinney Fire began. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office announced the window for residents to return to their property Wednesday. Residents that live along State Route 96 will be allowed to return to their property from noon...
O'Connor Fire burns 2 acres on the Klamath Hills; 20 new fires reported
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Late yesterday evening a fast-moving thunderstorm left its mark on the Klamath Basin. Sparking the O’Connor Fire on Klamath Hills and numerous additional holdover fires that were discovered this morning. The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) has listed twenty new fires on their...
Window to assess properties along Highway 96 opens Wednesday afternoon
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff has approved a time window for people who live along Highway 96 to return to their property on Wednesday. Between noon and 7 p.m., people can assess their property along Highway 96. Highway 96 remains closed from Beaver Creek to Kohl Creek...
Firefighter vehicles, equipment burn over in Six Rivers fire, Red Cross comes to rescue
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Firefighters battling the Six Rivers Lightning Complex burning in Humboldt and Trinity counties became stranded after their vehicles and equipment burned over when the wildfire took an unexpected turn. The fire complex started Friday, Aug. 5, ignited by thunderstorms that moved across the region. Firefighters...
FIRE UPDATE: Willow Creek Fires Mostly Held Overnight, Incident Commanders Say; Firefighters Will Continue to ‘Aggressively’ Bring Battle to the Blazes
Press release from the Six Rivers National Forest:. Six Rivers National Forest Crews working the fires last night were able to hold a majority of the work accomplished by the day shift. High overnight humidity helped slow any progress. The incident will enter into unified command with Cal Fire at 7:00 am today. Additionally, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and CalFire are also in unified command with the Forest Service.
[UPDATE 3:29 p.m.] Steady Growth and New Evacuation Warnings: Six Rivers Lightning Complex August 10
As firefighters and resources pour into the small Humboldt County town of Willow Creek and its smaller Trinity County neighbor, Salyer, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex that started five days ago has grown to 10,138 acres as of last night (close to 2000 acres) and, still, it is 0% contained. The Ammon Fire and the Oak Fire are almost nudging each other (see maps below) and seem certain to unify as one larger fire. At the same time, the Ammon Fire which previously had spotted out towards Titlow Hill continues to slowly grow in that direction.
McKinney Fire now 55% contained after burning over 60,000 acres in Siskiyou County
YREKA, Calif. — Update from McKinney Fire Evening Update on Aug. 8:. The McKinney Fire remains burning over 60,000 acres in the Klamath National Forest. However, as of Monday night, the fire is now over halfway contained. Public Information Officer with the California Interagency Incident Management Team 2, Stephanie...
Crews build initial line around 60,000-acre McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Fire crews said on Tuesday morning that they have constructed an initial line around the entire McKinney Fire. The U.S. Forest Service said the line has been constructed around the entire 80-mile fire perimeter, which has burned 60,389 acres. The containment remains at 55% as the...
River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir back after three-year pandemic pause
DUNSMUIR, Calif. — You can get pretty thirsty in three years' time. That's how long it's been since the last River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir—interrupted by the pandemic. People enjoyed live music and beer samples from 22 different commercial and home brewers on the grass at the historic ballpark in Dunsmuir City Park.
Fire crew battling Six Rivers Lightning Complex lose 2 vehicles, hike out
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has exploded in size in the past 24 hours. It's now burned nearly 9,000 acres and there is still no containment. More than 500 firefighters are working the blaze that has prompted evacuations in Humboldt and Trinity counties. The complex was...
Siskiyou County post offices reopen after being shut down by McKinney, Yeti, Alex fires
Post offices that closed or are unusable due to McKinney, Yeti and Alex fires have reopened or are partnering with other post offices to provide mail services to their communities. They're also working to get mail to people displaced from evacuated areas. As of Tuesday, two post offices near burn...
Smokey Fire fully contained just in time for Smokey Bear's 78th birthday
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — According to Klamath National Forest, the "Smokey Fire" is now 100% contained after burning a total of 34 acres. The Smokey Fire started back on August 4 just after 9 a.m. off of Beaver Creek and Forest Road in Siskiyou County. The fire is fully...
Locals help evacuees in Six River Lightning Complex
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A thick layer of smoke blankets Willow Creek as the Six River Lightning Complex continues to burn closer to these tight-knit communities. The fire has grown to 6,773 acres with zero containment and is made up of multiple fires burning in Humboldt and Trinty counties.
More Evacuation Orders Issued as Six Rivers Fires Continue to Grow
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has issued new evacuation orders as the Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow, threatening multiple communities around Willow Creek. This morning, the Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order for the HUM-E077-B zone south of Willow Creek, which comes after the office issued an evacuation...
