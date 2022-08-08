Read full article on original website
After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 29-year-old Oakdale woman, charged in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist just south of Alexandria, was back in court on Wednesday, August 10, for a pretrial conference. Lacy Jordan is facing charges of hit and run, negligent homicide, careless operation of a...
Monroe man and woman arrested; allegedly sold narcotics to undercover agent
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit conducted a narcotics investigation. During the investigation, an undercover agent contacted 29-year-old Samantha Marie Thomas to purchase Oxycodone. According to authorities, Thomas allegedly agreed to sell narcotics to the agent and advised the […]
Grayson chief of police arrested
GRAYSON, La. (KNOE) - A Northeast Louisiana police chief was arrested today, Aug. 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police say. Grayson Chief of Police Mitch Bratton was arrested on several undisclosed charges. Bratton was previously indicted in May 2022, on six counts of malfeasance in office. Bratton was also arrested in...
Alexandria fatal shooting in Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the area of Rapides Avenue and Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said they responded to the area around 7:41 p.m. and found Ronald Benson, 28, suffering from a gunshot. He was...
Authorities: Suspect in Lake Charles homicide had outstanding murder warrant from Natchitoches
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man arrested in a killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles was also wanted for murder in Natchitoches. Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel in Lake Charles and in the January 2022, death of 35-year-old Joshua Lee Humphries in Natchitoches. He faces charges of first-degree murder in both their deaths.
Car crashes into building, driver flees scene
A 31-year-old Ruston man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly struck a building on Spice Avenue and fled the scene. At about 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Ruston Police responded and found significant damage to an apartment building across from Green Clinic. The driver was determined to be Robert Grisby, IV, but officers could not locate him in the area.
Desegregation appeal in St. Martin Parish leads Catahoula community to tie red ribbons on their mail boxes
Hearing held Monday in St. Martin Parish to reopen Catahoula Elementary
Wooded area catches fire near Ouachita Parish mobile home park
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish firefighters are working to contain a blaze in a wooded area next to a mobile home park on Louisiana Highway 15. They responded to the fire just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. It’s next to Antique Acres on Winnsboro Road. So far, no mobile...
Ouachita school buses getting cameras, route-tracking, and A/C
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish school buses are about to get big upgrades. On Tuesday, the Ouachita Parish School Board announced that $2 million of COVID relief funds have been pre-approved to add air conditioners to all the buses. However, Ouachita Parish has been approved to add cameras and...
Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
Registrants of West Monroe PD’s CERT program receive certification for natural disasters
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish first responders and Volunteer Louisiana under the Office of Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser ended its free two-day Community Emergency Response Training program Saturday afternoon. The first part of the two-day training was held in July and the second part ended on Saturday, August...
Two vehicles involved in fatal wreck on Expressway Sunday morning
(KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle fatal, fiery crash on the Pineville Expressway Sunday morning that resulted in one fatality. APD reported that a pickup truck collided with a bucket truck in the southbound lane. The driver of the pickup truck, identified as David Harris, 70, of Pineville, was killed in the accident while the driver of the bucket truck was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Louisiana Levee Bike Path Proposed, First Leg from Boyce to Marksville
Yesterday afternoon the police jury heard a presentation on a project to create bike trails on Louisiana Levees. The overall plan stretches from Shreveport to the Gulf but the phase that concerned the police jury is a 62 mile path from Boyce to Alexandria. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report.
Natchitoches police investigating homicide after man found dead in car
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, one man is dead after a shooting that took place at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The incident occurred in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive. Officials say officers heard several gunshots in the area surrounding Woodyard Drive....
Pregnant woman injured, unborn baby dies following Bunkie shooting
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - Two people have been arrested following a shooting in Bunkie that left a woman in critical condition and resulted in the death of her unborn baby. The Bunkie Police Department said they received a call on August 4 around 10:07 p.m. about a shooting at the intersection of Ebony Street and South Chestnut Street. Police said they heard several gunshots being fired in the area prior to the call.
Ouachita Parish Schools under investigation by the Office of Civil Rights
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–Ouachita Parish Schools are under an investigation by the United States Department of Health’s Office of Civil Rights for racial harassment and retaliation. OCR is investigating to ensure the district is in compliance with current Civil Rights Laws. Amber Levin’s said her son was bullied...
Grosse Tete attorney wins largest civil verdict in Avoyelles Parish history
A Grosse Tete attorney represented two Avoyelles Parish residents in the largest civil verdict in an injury case in Avoyelles Parish history. Two Avoyelles Parish residents were seriously injured when they “jump-started” a John Deere tractor (4640) and the tractor lurched forward, running over both of them, stopping only when it hit the brick home.
4 Richwood neighborhoods impacted by drainage improvement funding
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - Bayou Mouchoir is one of 11 projects in Ouachita Parish to be approved for funding by the Louisiana State Bond Commission. The bayou impacts four different neighborhoods in Richwood -- Robinson Place, King Oaks, Parkview, and Trichell. One side of the bayou belongs to the City of Monroe, and the opposite side belongs to the Ouachita Parish Police Jury.
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds. Alexandria, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Lisa G. Cooper, 55, of Cottonport, Louisiana, has pleaded guilty to federal program theft. The hearing was held before United States District Judge Dee D. Drell.
GSU welcomes freshmen to Tiger Land
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University kicked off its Fall 2022 New Student Orientation Monday morning. Registration for orientation happened inside Betty E. Smith Nursing building, and the staff at Grambling led sessions in one of the lecture rooms. During orientation, freshmen learned about helpful resources they can find while living or attending classes on campus.
