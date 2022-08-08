ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia Parish, LA

Monroe man and woman arrested; allegedly sold narcotics to undercover agent

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit conducted a narcotics investigation. During the investigation, an undercover agent contacted 29-year-old Samantha Marie Thomas to purchase Oxycodone. According to authorities, Thomas allegedly agreed to sell narcotics to the agent and advised the […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Grayson chief of police arrested

GRAYSON, La. (KNOE) - A Northeast Louisiana police chief was arrested today, Aug. 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police say. Grayson Chief of Police Mitch Bratton was arrested on several undisclosed charges. Bratton was previously indicted in May 2022, on six counts of malfeasance in office. Bratton was also arrested in...
GRAYSON, LA
KNOE TV8

Authorities: Suspect in Lake Charles homicide had outstanding murder warrant from Natchitoches

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man arrested in a killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles was also wanted for murder in Natchitoches. Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel in Lake Charles and in the January 2022, death of 35-year-old Joshua Lee Humphries in Natchitoches. He faces charges of first-degree murder in both their deaths.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Car crashes into building, driver flees scene

A 31-year-old Ruston man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly struck a building on Spice Avenue and fled the scene. At about 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Ruston Police responded and found significant damage to an apartment building across from Green Clinic. The driver was determined to be Robert Grisby, IV, but officers could not locate him in the area.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Ouachita school buses getting cameras, route-tracking, and A/C

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish school buses are about to get big upgrades. On Tuesday, the Ouachita Parish School Board announced that $2 million of COVID relief funds have been pre-approved to add air conditioners to all the buses. However, Ouachita Parish has been approved to add cameras and...
MONROE, LA
KTAL

Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Two vehicles involved in fatal wreck on Expressway Sunday morning

(KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle fatal, fiery crash on the Pineville Expressway Sunday morning that resulted in one fatality. APD reported that a pickup truck collided with a bucket truck in the southbound lane. The driver of the pickup truck, identified as David Harris, 70, of Pineville, was killed in the accident while the driver of the bucket truck was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
PINEVILLE, LA
klax-tv.com

Louisiana Levee Bike Path Proposed, First Leg from Boyce to Marksville

Yesterday afternoon the police jury heard a presentation on a project to create bike trails on Louisiana Levees. The overall plan stretches from Shreveport to the Gulf but the phase that concerned the police jury is a 62 mile path from Boyce to Alexandria. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report.
BOYCE, LA
KNOE TV8

Natchitoches police investigating homicide after man found dead in car

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, one man is dead after a shooting that took place at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The incident occurred in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive. Officials say officers heard several gunshots in the area surrounding Woodyard Drive....
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Pregnant woman injured, unborn baby dies following Bunkie shooting

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - Two people have been arrested following a shooting in Bunkie that left a woman in critical condition and resulted in the death of her unborn baby. The Bunkie Police Department said they received a call on August 4 around 10:07 p.m. about a shooting at the intersection of Ebony Street and South Chestnut Street. Police said they heard several gunshots being fired in the area prior to the call.
BUNKIE, LA
postsouth.com

Grosse Tete attorney wins largest civil verdict in Avoyelles Parish history

A Grosse Tete attorney represented two Avoyelles Parish residents in the largest civil verdict in an injury case in Avoyelles Parish history. Two Avoyelles Parish residents were seriously injured when they “jump-started” a John Deere tractor (4640) and the tractor lurched forward, running over both of them, stopping only when it hit the brick home.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

4 Richwood neighborhoods impacted by drainage improvement funding

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - Bayou Mouchoir is one of 11 projects in Ouachita Parish to be approved for funding by the Louisiana State Bond Commission. The bayou impacts four different neighborhoods in Richwood -- Robinson Place, King Oaks, Parkview, and Trichell. One side of the bayou belongs to the City of Monroe, and the opposite side belongs to the Ouachita Parish Police Jury.
RICHWOOD, LA
KNOE TV8

GSU welcomes freshmen to Tiger Land

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University kicked off its Fall 2022 New Student Orientation Monday morning. Registration for orientation happened inside Betty E. Smith Nursing building, and the staff at Grambling led sessions in one of the lecture rooms. During orientation, freshmen learned about helpful resources they can find while living or attending classes on campus.
GRAMBLING, LA

