ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ex-Boston high school dean who shot student pleads guilty to federal gang-related charge

BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston high school dean already in prison for shooting a student he recruited to deal drugs has pleaded guilty to a federal gang-related charge. Shaun Harrison, 63, who was known by students at The English High School as “Rev,” pleaded guilty in Boston federal court on Tuesday to a count of racketeering conspiracy more than two years after he was indicted alongside dozens of other Latin Kings members, leaders and associates.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after 3 men stabbed multiple times at Braintree hotel

BRAINTREE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after three men were stabbed multiple times during a confrontation at a hotel in Braintree late Tuesday night. Officers responding to the Residence Inn by Marriot off of Interstate 93 on Forbes Road around 11:15 p.m. found one stabbing victim in the hotel lobby and two others wounded in the parking lot, according to the Braintree Police Department.
BRAINTREE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Overnight investigation underway at hotel in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road. The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.
BRAINTREE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Boston Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whdh.com

Investigation underway after overnight incident in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A heavy police presence closed down part of a neighborhood in Everett overnight as officers investigated some kind of incident behind a school. Over a dozen officers could be seen in the area of Cherry Street late on Monday night, near the Walter Morris Playground behind the George Keverian School.
EVERETT, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Former Massachusetts school dean who recruited students for Latin Kings pleads guilty

“Defendant attempted to murder a student he recruited while working at Boston Public Schools. A former member of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation (Latin Kings) who was at the time an academic dean in the Boston Public Schools pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to racketeering charges. The defendant attempted to murder a student that he had recruited into the gang and who was selling marijuana in the high school at the defendant’s direction.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy