Ex-Boston high school dean who shot student pleads guilty to federal gang-related charge
BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston high school dean already in prison for shooting a student he recruited to deal drugs has pleaded guilty to a federal gang-related charge. Shaun Harrison, 63, who was known by students at The English High School as “Rev,” pleaded guilty in Boston federal court on Tuesday to a count of racketeering conspiracy more than two years after he was indicted alongside dozens of other Latin Kings members, leaders and associates.
whdh.com
Boston Police seek public’s help in IDing people related to June Charlestown shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are seeking the public’s help as they continue investigating a shooting that disrupted a high school graduation. The police department released multiple photos they said were related to the June 13 shooting, which interrupted Charlestown High School’s graduation ceremony. No one was hurt...
Man accused of brutally beating mom and daughter at gas station, causing crash on Mass. Pike
A man upset over a failed credit card transaction brutally beat a mother and her daughter at a gas station in Auburn and then caused a car wreck on the Massachusetts Turnpike as he fled the scene, authorities said. Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing charges including unarmed...
Police investigating after 3 men stabbed multiple times at Braintree hotel
BRAINTREE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after three men were stabbed multiple times during a confrontation at a hotel in Braintree late Tuesday night. Officers responding to the Residence Inn by Marriot off of Interstate 93 on Forbes Road around 11:15 p.m. found one stabbing victim in the hotel lobby and two others wounded in the parking lot, according to the Braintree Police Department.
Violent Fugitive Wanted for Attempted Murder Arrested in Auburn
AUBURN - A fugitive wanted for attempted murder and rape charges was arrested on Tuesday in Auburn after being located by an Auburn Police officer. Reginald F. Neville, 21, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., was stopped while driving a 2009 Blue Hyundai Tucson in the parking lot of Ira Ford car dealership on Rt. 20. around 3 PM. Neville surrendered peacefully.
Charles Singleton of Boston accused of impersonating police officer in attempt to rape woman
A Boston man is accused of posing as a police officer in an effort to gain a woman’s trust before attempting to rape her early Saturday morning. Charles Singleton, a 51-year-old Dorchester resident, told a woman he was a police officer and offered her a ride home before pulling a gun, the Boston Police Department said.
Wilmington Police: Man with six speakers mounted to roof of car arrested for disturbing the peace
WILMINGTON, Mass. — A man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly playing music so loud that three different police departments responded, authorities say. Marc A. Lasalle, 22, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was charged with disturbing the peace and was arraigned in Woburn District Court. Wilmington Police say they received...
whdh.com
Overnight investigation underway at hotel in Braintree
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road. The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.
Father Reportedly Stabbed To Death Protecting Son Near Everett Playground
A father was reportedly stabbed to death while protecting his son during a late-night fight in Everett, WHDH reports. Police responded to a report of a stabbing near the Walter Morris Playground on Cherry Street around 10:22 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Initial...
Man stabbed to death during ‘altercation’ in Everett, DA says
EVERETT, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Everett late Monday night. Officers responding to a report of an altercation in the area of Cherry Street around 10:30 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie.
GoFundMe started for Mark Luiso, Everett man who reportedly died in stabbing while protecting his son
An online fundraiser began collecting donations on Tuesday evening for a man who reportedly was fatally stabbed Monday night while protecting his son. Mark Luiso, 45, of Everett, was named by his family and friends to multiple local news outlets, as well as a company that said it employed him as a security guard.
Family friends: Man stabbed to death in Everett died a hero
EVERETT, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Everett late Monday night. Friends of the man who died are calling the victim a hero. “He went down protecting his son. And he’s a hero in my book. He’s always been a hero in my book,” Liz Stoddard said.
Police: Quincy man caught with more than 20 grams of fentanyl in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Quincy man is facing fentanyl trafficking charges in Tewksbury. Police say Jorge Ramirez Andujar, 30, was caught at the Ames Hill apartment complex with more than 20 grams of fentanyl. The arrest came after an investigation by the Tewksbury Police Narcotics Unit, in collaboration with...
Situation resolved after suspect barricaded himself in Quincy storage facility
QUINCY, Mass. — Police say a SWAT situation has been resolved peacefully after a suspect allegedly barricaded himself in a storage facility on Washington Street Tuesday morning. Quincy Police say the suspect was held up in an interior room of the Public Storage rental facility and there was no...
Turnto10.com
Bristol County District Attorney expands scope of Cold Case Unit, includes missing persons
(WJAR) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is expanding the scope of its Cold Case Unit to include missing persons. The office announced on Wednesday that it will now include a group of missing person cases from the past 50 years. It’s part of an effort to...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police traffic stop leads to seizure of narcotics, revolver, arrest
“Yesterday evening, Trooper Carlo Mastromattei, assigned to the Troop A Community Action Team, was on patrol on Revere beach when he saw a black BMW sedan traveling on the Boulevard with no front license plate and an expired inspection sticker. He queried the vehicle based on the rear plate and...
Police investigating separate Randolph shootings that left 1 person wounded
RANDOLPH, Mass. — Police are investigating a pair of separate shootings in Randolph that left one person wounded early Monday morning. Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 25 Connolly Street around midnight found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Randolph police.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after overnight incident in Everett
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A heavy police presence closed down part of a neighborhood in Everett overnight as officers investigated some kind of incident behind a school. Over a dozen officers could be seen in the area of Cherry Street late on Monday night, near the Walter Morris Playground behind the George Keverian School.
Man accused of attempted rape at gunpoint in Dorchester
BOSTON — Police arrested a man accused of claiming to be a police officer before pulling a gun on a woman and trying to rape her in Dorchester early Saturday. Charles Singleton, also known as Charles Zimmerman, 51, met the woman after a social gathering in the area, police say.
newbedfordguide.com
Former Massachusetts school dean who recruited students for Latin Kings pleads guilty
“Defendant attempted to murder a student he recruited while working at Boston Public Schools. A former member of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation (Latin Kings) who was at the time an academic dean in the Boston Public Schools pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to racketeering charges. The defendant attempted to murder a student that he had recruited into the gang and who was selling marijuana in the high school at the defendant’s direction.
