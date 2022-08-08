Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
Renna Media
August Garden of the Month
The Garden Club of Westfield has selected the outstanding garden of Pamela Newell at 603 Clark Street as their August Garden of the Month. Mrs. Newell and her husband Robert Newell worked on the garden surrounding their 1884 Victorian home for over 30 years. Since the passing of Mr. Newell last year, Mrs. Newell has continued to lovingly tend the garden, which flourishes with trees, shrubs, perennials, and vegetables. The garden holds many memories from the planting of trees in remembrance of family members.
Renna Media
Dr. Wm Robinson Museum to Host Hessian Military History Group – Aug. 13-14
On August 13th and 14th from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. the Dr. Wm Robinson Museum will host the Von Prueschenks Jaeger Corp/Hessian Riflemen/1776-1781 reenactment group at the museum. This group represents the German Jägers of the American Revolution and represents the German camp followers. The members of this group are dedicated to researching and portraying the life and roles of the Hessian Feldjäger Corps under Johann Ewald during the American war of independence. The British employed large numbers of German soldiers (“Hessians”) during the American Revolution. The use of foreign troops provided the British with a ready source of well-trained and equipped troops. This relieved the British of the burden of raising an army in England.
Renna Media
Madison Borough Celebrates Annual National Night Out
National Night Out, a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, was held on Waverly Place in Madison on Tuesday, August 2nd. The free event was sponsored by Madison NJ PBA 92. It featured giveaways, demos, games, exhibits, food, music, and a helicopter fly-over by the New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit. National Night Out culminates annually on the first Tuesday in August. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. For more information visit natw.org.
Renna Media
Millburn Celebrates Annual National Night Out
National Night Out, a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, was held at Taylor Park on Tuesday, August 2nd. The free event was sponsored by the Millburn Police Department. It featured giveaways, demos, games, exhibits, food, music, and more. National Night Out culminates annually on the first Tuesday in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Renna Media
Donations Sought for Cranford’s Little Free Pantry
Can you donate some groceries? The Little Free Pantry is in need of a replenishment of food. Drive by Cranford United Methodist Church, 201 Lincoln Ave E, Cranford, and in the parking lot you will see the Little Free Pantry. Built by Cranford Eagle Scout Josh Schwartz, the pantry is open 24/7 for anyone who needs food or wants to donate food. Take what you need, leave what you can – no questions asked. If the pantry is full, there are extra bins available for your non-perishable food donations. Let’s do this!
Renna Media
Gallery-on-the-Boulevard Presents “Visions of the Shore”
The Gallery-on-the-Boulevard presents “Visions of the Shore”, an exhibit of paintings and photography by multidisciplinary artist and musician, Anthony Rodriguez. The show opened on August 2 and will remain through November. Rodriguez holds a BFA in Illustration and Visual Communications and an MFA in Painting and Photography. His...
Renna Media
Friends of the Cranford Public Library Awards Scholarship
The Friends of the Cranford Public Library awarded its 2022 Gerard Paradiso Library Studies Scholarship of $1,000 to Victoria Pawlicki this past June. Ms. Pawlicki will be receiving a Master of Information degree from Rutgers University in December 2022. Courtesy photo.
Renna Media
Bicycle Tour Helps Build a Greener, More Sustainable Community
Jonathan G. Phillips, Exec. Dir., Groundwork Elizabeth. Nearly 750 cyclists of all ages and skill levels attended the recent Annual Tour de Elizabeth. For 2022, the recreational 15-mile bicycle ride around the City of Elizabeth had as its theme, “Superheroes for a Super City” with many riders dressing up in costume as Superheroes. Participants were escorted along the route by members of the Elizabeth Police Department, enjoyed refreshments and participated in a free raffle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Renna Media
Every Donation Goes Back into New Providence: “The Lions are Everywhere!”
While the New Providence Lions pledge that “every donation received goes back into our community” it’s not just donations that the Lions utilized to support New Providence. The Lions are a “Force Multiplier”, directly supporting or holding many of our community events. You might be surprised at the depth and breadth of the support our community receives from the Lions. As we’ve heard from time to time, it seems as if the Lions are everywhere!
Renna Media
Westfield Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee: Charles R. Morrison, Sr. – Civic Leader and Civil Rights Activist
Hall of Fame Inductee: Charles R. Morrison, Sr. “Good trouble,” words US Congressman John Lewis used to describe his actions in the civil rights struggle are inscribed on the plaque to Charles Morrison, Sr., at the Westfield Memorial Pool Complex. And trouble Mr. Morrison did, so much so he was admonished by Westfield’s mayor at the time who sent him a telegram to quit his disruptive behavior.
Renna Media
The Summit Foundation Donates $14,000 to Caring Contact
Julie Keenan, President of the Board of Trustees of the Summit Foundation, presented a $14,000 grant to Caring Contact on June 10, 2022. For 50 years, the Summit Foundation has served the community by growing and granting philanthropic resources to address local needs. During the last 5 years alone, they invested $5.3 million through grants, scholarships, community-supported funds, and donor-advised distributions.
Renna Media
Fanwood Council Recognizes Student Champions
During a Fanwood Council meeting held on July 20, 2022, the Fanwood Borough Council and Mayor Colleen Mahr recognized the Scotch Plains Fanwood High School lacrosse, girls Track & Field, and men’s Volleyball teams, for high achievements during the past school year. Team members received certificates and posed for pictures with the Mayor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Renna Media
Union Township Police Host Annual National Night Out
National Night Out, a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, was held at Police Headquarters on Tuesday, August 2nd. The free event was sponsored by the Township of Union and the Union Police Department. It featured giveaways, demos, games, exhibits, food, music, and more. National Night Out culminates annually on the first Tuesday in August.
Comments / 0