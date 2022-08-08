On August 13th and 14th from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. the Dr. Wm Robinson Museum will host the Von Prueschenks Jaeger Corp/Hessian Riflemen/1776-1781 reenactment group at the museum. This group represents the German Jägers of the American Revolution and represents the German camp followers. The members of this group are dedicated to researching and portraying the life and roles of the Hessian Feldjäger Corps under Johann Ewald during the American war of independence. The British employed large numbers of German soldiers (“Hessians”) during the American Revolution. The use of foreign troops provided the British with a ready source of well-trained and equipped troops. This relieved the British of the burden of raising an army in England.

CLARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO