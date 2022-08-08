ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On Milwaukee

Bonobo American Bistro has closed in Shorewood

The impacts of a tough two-year stretch are still playing out, as restaurants continue to struggle with rising costs and staffing difficulties. Among the latest fatalities is Bonobo American Bistro, 4518 N. Oakland Ave., which officially closed its doors this past weekend. A sign on the door of the restaurant...
SHOREWOOD, WI
On Milwaukee

Brady Street Art Walk set for Aug. 20

The great Milwaukee summer is HERE! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. The Brady Street Art Walk,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Widespread Panic continues its long run of annual Riverside shows

A Milwaukee musical tradition continues this autumn as Widespread Panic returns to the Riverside for three nights – Friday-Sunday, Oct. 21-23 – with an 8 p.m. show each night. Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at The Riverside and Pabst Theater...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Restaurants
City
Milwaukee, WI
On Milwaukee

Hey Milwaukee, it's Bronzeville Week!

Bronzeville Week, an official City of Milwaukee event now in its 11th year, runs this week with a variety of events targeting wellness, arts, business and culture. The events are offered virtually and in-person. Monday, Aug. 8 includes "A Conversation on Arts, Culture & Community" at America’s Black Holocaust Museum,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

What you need to know about the Aug. 9 primary election in Milwaukee

Residents will help choose their party's nominees for such high-profile races as governor and the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, with the Senate race in particular drawing national attention, Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service reports. Residents will help choose their party’s nominees for such high-profile races as governor and the U.S. Senate...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy