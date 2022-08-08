Shifting NCAA landscape leaves Beavers in limbo as Oregon State begins 2022 football season

Read full article on original website
What’s it take for an Oregon State quarterback to hit NIL jackpot? ‘That stuff comes with winning’
It’s rapidly becoming a thing in college football. Be a quarterback, get a name, image and likeness deal. Not for all, but the list of quarterbacks landing significant opportunities — some into the high seven-figures — is growing. In the Pac-12 alone, USC quarterback Caleb Williams reportedly landed NIL partnerships worth $2.4 million, while Washington State’s NIL collective put together a deal worth $90,000 for Cameron Ward when he transferred. Others in the conference are cashing in or on the verge.
Oregon State forecasts sellouts for all 6 Reser Stadium home football games in 2022
Oregon State is anticipating sellouts for all six of its home games at reduced-capacity Reser Stadium this football season. Sara Elcano, OSU senior associate athletic director, said that between season, student and single-game ticket sales, the school believes it will fill Reser’s 26,407 seats for home games. Reser is...
Oregon Ducks expect starting offensive tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu back ‘shortly’
EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks’ offensive line isn’t expected to be shorthanded for much longer. Starting right tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, who has missed the last two practices with an unspecified injury, is dealing with a “minor ding,” coach Dan Lanning said Tuesday following the Ducks’ practice at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Pads go on, and Oregon State takes off with its most spirited practice of preseason camp
It was easily the liveliest practice of the Oregon State Beavers’ 2022 preseason camp. With players wearing full pads and uniformed officials on hand for the first time in six practices, competition reached another gear. More than half of Tuesday’s practice was devoted to 11-on-11 scrimmage situations.
Reser Stadium $161 million renovation making significant progress, as spectators will see throughout 2022 season
When Oregon State plays host to Boise State in the 2022 football season opener Sept. 3 in Reser Stadium, the star of the show will be as it always is: the game. But there will be a nice side show for Beaver fans this season at each of the six home games: progress of Reser’s $161 million West side remodel.
Oregon Ducks reset, assess during first day of fall camp off practice field
EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks’ first day off from the practice field comes at a good time. One of the first seven days of fall camp, by rule, has to be a day free from on-field work. That it came Wednesday on the sixth day of camp wasn’t necessarily noteworthy, although players did get after each other a bit too much during Tuesday’s final day in shoulder pads only.
Addicted To Quack
Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball: Movement in The Coaches Roster
Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball Announces Coaching Changes. Last week the Oregon Ducks formally announced that new assistant coach Armon Gates had signed a contract. You can read about coach Gates’ history here. Assistant coach Kevin McKenna is moving to a staff support position as director of player development....
Oregon Ducks quarterback competition will dial up a notch with full pads practices, scrimmages
EUGENE — As the Oregon Ducks take the field for their first full-padded practice of fall camp this week, real football will begin and the quarterback competition will dial up a notch. Bo Nix was clearly ahead of Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield by the end of spring, so...
kcfmradio.com
Ems Run; Number One Prospect Chooses Oregon
With Just 4 weeks remaining in the season the Eugene Emeralds are in contention to winning the Northwest league as they sit just a game and a half back from the league leading Vancouver Canadians whom they face in a 6 game series beginning tomorrow at home at PK Park. The Ems have series left with Hillsboro, Tri-City and Everett, but with a winning series this week could take the league lead. The closest team to the top two leaders is Spokane which currently sits 6 games back with plenty of time to still make a run. Tickets are available for this weeks series with Vancouver with games beginning at 6:35 nightly.
osubeavers.com
Once a Beaver walk-on, David Montagne, ’87, joins effort to complete Reser Stadium
Besides his family, David Montagne says the one factor that has impacted his life the most has been Oregon State. That's what has inspired his transformational gift to the Completing Reser Stadium project. "Reser Stadium is going to be the first glimpse of Oregon State that first-years get when they...
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Starting offensive lineman absent, 2 others limited on fourth day of fall camp
EUGENE — An offensive and defensive lineman were absent from the Oregon Ducks’ fourth practice of fall camp. Starting right tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and defensive tackle Maceal Afaese were not on the field with the rest of the team Monday afternoon at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. Walk-on offensive lineman...
‘Profoundly devastating’: Invasive emerald ash borer threatens Oregon trees
Jennifer Killian knew the inevitable was coming. She just didn’t know how soon. As an urban forester for the city of Corvallis, her biggest fear was that the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle, would be found in Oregon. “I was telling people, ‘20 years, it’ll be here in...
oregoncoasttoday.com
The story of Camp Adair
Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in […] The post Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
beachconnection.net
Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions
(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
KGW
Rolling thunder & Lightning in South Salem
Rolling thunder and lightning in Salem, Ore. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Credit: DiAnne Sherwood.
yachatsnews.com
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations to accommodate more traffic, lure commercial carriers
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the...
Readers respond: Justice for those with disabilities
Last month’s 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act reminds me that our justice system still fails people experiencing autism and other developmental disabilities. For example, people with developmental disabilities, both male and female, are sexually assaulted seven times more than non-disabled people. They are arrested far more often as non-disabled people, and even more frequently if they have another marginalized identity.
kptv.com
3rd heatwave of the summer, plus shower/thunder chance next week
It’s been a nice week with comfortable temperatures; much better than last week’s heatwave!. The heatwave this weekend will be shorter AND far drier. We won’t be seeing any of that humid weather, at least through Monday. This is what we’re thinking right now for temperatures.
Corvallis doubles down on police role in mental health crises as cities elsewhere do the opposite
A Corvallis police officer and behavioral health specialist responded in January to a call at the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, an organization that provides resources to people experiencing homelessness. The two responders were part of a new team dedicated to addressing mental health crises in the city. But it didn’t go well.
