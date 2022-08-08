Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Knights football returns to the Kingdom
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MHSAA football has returned as schools are now holding their first practices of the week and one of those teams was West Lauderdale as the Knights finally returned to the Kingdom. The Knights had a successful season last year as they made it to the post...
WTOK-TV
Total Pain Care team of the week: Poplar Springs Animal Clinic baseball
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Poplar Springs Animal Clinic baseball team. The team was crowned the 2022 summer league champions. Congratulations to Poplar Springs Animal Clinic baseball for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.
WTOK-TV
Hol-Mac to create 31 new jobs in Bay Springs
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - News release from Hol-Mac Hol-Mac Corporation is creating 31 new jobs and investing $1 million by expanding its operations in Bay Springs. The company’s fifth expansion in Bay Springs is for its Hammerhead Off-Road Armor line to keep up with consumer demand. The company is expanding into the neighboring shell building on the site.
Jackson Free Press
Reeves' Kemper Bill Let Mississippi Power Shift $1 Billion to Customers
Mississippi Power's gambit to build a first-of-its kind "clean coal" plant in one of the poorest counties in Mississippi failed, but not before state ratepayers helped finance its construction to the tune of billions with the permission of state leaders, including Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. Southern Company, which owns Mississippi...
WTOK-TV
Rainy start to your back to school forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Most of us saw scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area and it is going to be another similar day for your back-to-school commute tomorrow. As you are heading out the door, we should remain mostly dry across much of our area, but we will see a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to work their way into our area in the afternoon. Make sure you pack an umbrella for the second half of the day and a couple of extra water bottles as the heat is going to be an issue. Temperatures will sit in the lower 90s but feel like temperatures can range in the upper 90s and possibly even over 100 degrees.
WTOK-TV
Rain chances stick around for the next few days
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday, we are halfway through the week! Showers and storms are in the forecast for us today bringing us the potential for flash flooding. The risk is low for now, but be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11 throughout the day as showers and storms slowly move through. Remember to never drive through a flooded area.
WTOK-TV
Meridian School District bond issue passes in special election
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Voters passed a $34 million bond issue for Meridian Public School District in a special election Tuesday. The complete but unofficial results had the bond issue passing with 68% of the vote, a margin of 1,152 to 540. Here’s a breakdown of the voting results in...
WTOK-TV
Truck driver dies in Sumter County crash
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A crash that tied up traffic on the interstate in Sumter County Tuesday claimed the life of a Louisiana man. Alabama troopers said Webster Joseph, 37, of Slidell, died when his Freightliner hit another tractor-trailer. Officials said Joseph was not wearing a seatbelt. The collision...
WTOK-TV
Mostly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday with rain showers in the forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! We are expecting some early morning rain showers. So, be sure to grab onto that rain gear. Showers and storms stick around on and off again all day. Highs are nearing the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Showers and storms stick are expected for the next few days. The heat does also so remember to practice heat safety.
WTOK-TV
Kemper County remembers fallen sheriff 25 years later
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Twenty-five years ago, Kemper County Sheriff Michael McKee was killed while dealing with a domestic violence call. On Tuesday, family, friends and members of law enforcement gathered at the courthouse in his honor. It was Aug. 9, 1997 when Sheriff McKee responded to a domestic...
WTOK-TV
Umbrella weather continues for Tuesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Most of this week, our weather will be unsettled. We have an upper-level disturbance over our region that’s going to hang out a few days. This feature, abundant moisture, and the heat of the day will all join forces to get showers & storms popping in our area each day. The best timing for rain will continue to be the afternoon & evenings, but isolated AM showers are possible on some days. Heavy rain can be expected with these storms, and the intensity may slow you down if you’re on the road when these downpours reach you. Make sure to take it slow while driving through storms, turn on your headlights, allow plenty of space between you and the car in front of you, and turn on your hazards if you’re driving through blinding rain so that the car behind you can see you. Rainfall estimates could get up to an inch daily (locally more).
WTOK-TV
Family gathers to honor the life of Zy’Kerioun Brown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The family of Zy’Kerioun Brown is still searching for answers after the five-year-old was killed a year ago while lying on the couch in his own living room. The family held a gathering and balloon release in memory of Brown. “It’s good for the family...
WTOK-TV
Educators discuss $34 million bond issue
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District will be getting some significant upgrades due to the school bond issue passing Tuesday with 68% approval. This is the first bond issue since 2007. The district held a news conference Wednesday to discuss the plans. The district wanted to discuss...
WTOK-TV
2nd murder in violent weekend in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was shot and killed in the 3400 block of State Blvd. around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Meridian Police. MPD said the man was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there. This is the second murder in as many days in...
WTOK-TV
Major upgrades planned with passage of school bond
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Security, media centers, HVAC systems, cafeterias, sports complex and so much more. The $34 million bond will go toward upgrades at all Meridian schools. “Oh, this is a huge game changer,” MPSD’s Director of Operations Clay Sims said. “I think about the children that we saw...
Weekend has been deadly for Mississippi city after two murders in less than 24 hours
It has been a deadly weekend for one Mississippi city after police have responded to two murders in two days. WTOK in Meridian reports that investigators have been busy after one man was found dead Friday night and another person was shot and killed Saturday night,. On Friday, one man...
WTOK-TV
Victims identified in weekend shootings
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are continuing to determine who is responsible for a weekend of violence. The first shooting death took place Friday night near 22nd Ave. and 22nd St. Dajon Huggins, 24, was found dead inside of a car. On Saturday night, Demarco Jimerson, 31, was found...
WTOK-TV
Crashes cause temporary lane closures on interstate in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - All lanes have reopened, according to ALEA. A two-vehicle crash involving two commercial vehicles happened about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday on the interstate in Sumter County and caused a lane closure. The northbound lanes of Interstate 59, near the 6 mile marker in Sumter County, were...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 9, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM. At 9:20 PM on August 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2200 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
wtva.com
4-year-old accidentally shot herself in Macon; died at hospital
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A 4-year-old accidentally shot herself in Macon. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said the incident happened Saturday, Aug. 6 at a home on East Street. The police chief said the young girl found her father’s gun in a bedroom. She died at a local hospital.
