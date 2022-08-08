ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: The 2022 Alabama Crimson Tide team photo

By Sam Murphy
 2 days ago
Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Every year we look back on the Alabama Crimson Tide teams of the past and reminisce on how great they truly were. We remember legendary teams such as 2011 and see talents like AJ McCarron, Trent Richardson, Mark Barron, and so many other all-time greats. The upcoming 2022 season will be no different.

We already recognize Bryce Young and Will Anderson as all-time greats, but who else in this photo is going to leave a lasting legacy? Who is going to be the future star of Sundays? He’s in this photo somewhere, I promise you that.

Who is the next Crimson Tide great?

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

