Durham, NC

Waldo Fenner
2d ago

So true but i think a lot of the abuse health care workers are receiving is from ppl out of it. Also, healthcare workers behavior toward patients are out of control the way they approach and talk to a patient with or without insurance is bad. Health-care workers should expect some behavior issues and handle them accordingly.

gaston.edu

#1 Practical Nursing Program in North Carolina

The Gaston College Licensed Practical Nursing program has once again earned a number one ranking in North Carolina. NursingProcess.org placed Gaston College at the top of its list of Best LPN programs in the state for 2022. In a Facebook posting, NursingProcess.org said, “We are happy to announce that Gaston...
DALLAS, NC
my40.tv

Group criticizes proposed license, pay overhaul for North Carolina teachers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Members of North Carolina's leading teacher advocacy group are criticizing a proposed overhaul of public school instructor pay and licensing. The North Carolina Association of Educators held a news conference Tuesday. It's unhappy with a licensure model released months ago that's based on recommendations coming out of a state commission.
cbs17

What to know when facing an eviction in NC

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Evictions are picking up again since the COVID-19 eviction moratorium ended one year ago. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead hosted a conversation Tuesday to help people learn about the eviction process and the help that is out there. “Durham is a rich resource filled community, but connecting...
kentuckytoday.com

Woman creates construction jobs to battle gender gap

CARRBORO, N.C. (AP) — Nora El-Khouri Spencer sometimes tells people that she started her nonprofit Hope Renovations because she got mad. She had picked up construction and home renovation as a hobby while working a corporate job at Lowe’s and after an expensive contractor job-gone-wrong at her first home with her husband. Spencer bought a few power tools with her employee discount and turned to YouTube to learn how to do her own home renovations.
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Resident Convicted in Physical Therapy Fraud, Kickback Scheme

A Chapel Hill resident faces convictions on charges to defraud private health insurers with the help of Florida businesses, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday. A release from the department said a federal jury formally convicted Jaroslava Ruiz last Thursday for submitting more than $34.6 million in false claims for physical therapy services. Evidence presented during trial indicated the 50-year-old paid kickbacks and bribes to patients and patient recruiters for submitting claims with four Miami, FL. businesses — despite physical therapy never being provided.
