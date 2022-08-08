Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit kicks off in Hartford on Wednesday
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hundreds of Vincent van Gogh’s masterpieces are coming alive here in Connecticut. On Wednesday, hundreds of his paintings will come to life at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford. What makes this exhibit unique is that Van Gogh’s paintings move across the walls of the...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Alex Brendler, of Patterson, has been selected by the Patterson Rotary Club for a student exchange in Denmark
Alex Brendler, of Patterson, has been selected by the Patterson Rotary Club for a student exchange in Denmark. Alex Brendler, of Patterson, has been selected by the Patterson Rotary Club for a student exchange in Denmark for the 2022-23 school year. Alex, a senior at Carmel High School, will spend the school year in Denmark studying science and learning the Danish language. He is being sponsored by the local Rotary Club with the support of the Hudson Valley Rotary District and clubs. His exchange is part of a Rotary international youth exchange program for 15 to 18 year old high school students. Alex’s parents are Beau Brendler and Priscilla Brendler of Patterson. Rotary Club’s of the Hudson Valley will also be hosting five international high school students during the upcoming school year as well. Paul Daniels, Rotary District 7210, Youth Exchange Committee.
NewsTimes
This 19th-century row house is Hartford's Frog Hollow has been lovingly restored to glory
A few years ago, Carey Shea took a month off work, leaving her brownstone in Harlem to care for her ailing mother in Bloomfield. While in Connecticut, she saw an adorable abandoned house in Hartford when helping her friend find a new house. Located in the Frog Hollow neighborhood, the English-style row house with its brick-and-shingle exterior and charming wooden porch spoke to both of them, despite needing restoration. So, when her friend ultimately decided not to take on the rehab project, Carey and her husband, Calvin Parker, did, leaving the Big Apple behind for urban living on a smaller scale.
Jean-Georges’ ‘Monkey’ business
A new restaurant with a pedigree always causes a flutter of excitement on Greenwich Avenue, but a new restaurant from Jean-Georges Vongerichten — one of the world’s great restaurateurs, with more than 40 restaurants to his name, spread across five continents — causes something of a tidal wave of interest. Say hello, then, to Greenwich’s newest watering hole and one surely destined for greatness — Happy Monkey.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheltonherald.com
Editorial: Free museum days a chance to explore CT
These so-called dog days of summer are, in reality, the perfect time to introduce children to some of Connecticut’s hidden treasures. For the next few weeks, ending on Labor Day, children 18-and-under can get into many of the state’s museums for free under the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program funded by the American Rescue Plan.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Emerson College Student Kevin Desnoyers of Poughquag, NY Earns Dean’s List Honors for Spring 2022 Semester
BOSTON, MA (08/09/2022)– Kevin Desnoyers of Poughquag, NY (12570) earned Dean’s List honors for the Spring 2022 semester at Emerson College. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Desnoyers is majoring in Media Arts Production and...
Some local escapes that are worth the drive (and gas prices)
At a party once, I sat next to a girl, named Autumn Sunshine — you don’t easily forget a name like that — who was telling me about her new Alfa Romeo, a car of intense coolness back in the day. I was impressed. I was 16...
TLC show 'American Chopper' Orange County Choppers Headquarters in Newburgh Abandoned & For Sale
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In 2003, a father-son business reality show hit the Discovery Channel. It was called American Chopper and it followed the custom motorcycle building business of the Tuttle family out of Newburgh, NY. Paul Sr. owned the shop with sons Paul Jr and Mikey working in the business. There was a slew of cast and characters. The center of the show wasn't just the amazing custom motorcycles built for celebrities and others, it was the volatile relationship between Sr. and Jr. The show ran for 12 seasons before the two could no longer get along. It ended up in lawsuits and the two not talking for ten plus years. In the past few years, the business moved to Florida. This left the 61,000-square-foot headquarters for sale and abandoned. Take a look at what remains of Ocean County Choppers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
vegoutmag.com
This Black-Owned Vegan Restaurant Is Bringing a Taste of the Caribbean to Connecticut
This family-owned vegan Caribbean restaurant is serving up nutritious, flavorful meals for all. Popular vegan hot spots in the Northeast include New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston. But what if we told you there was a must-try vegan restaurant in New Haven, Connecticut? Black-owned Caribbean Style Vegan is making waves in the Connecticut food scene. From jerk tofu to sweet plantains, these nutritious family recipes hit the spot!
theharlemvalleynews.net
Sofia Carrozza of Pawling named to the Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University
MADISON, NJ (08/08/2022)– Sofia Carrozza, of Pawling, NY, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus in Madison, NJ, has been named to the Honors List for the Spring 2022 semester. To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average...
NewsTimes
CT's best bakeries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in bakeries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Pure Love Bakery. 136...
riverjournalonline.com
Story Update: Briar’s Restaurant Closes, On the Market for $1.5 Million
The Briar’s, an Ossining mainstay for at least six decades, has plated its last meal — for now, at least. The cozy inn on North State Road closed its doors earlier this summer and the property is on the market for $1.5 million, its price dropping by $100,000 from its initial listing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Sunflower Festival In Woodbury Would Make My Mom Smile
As many of you know, I am not from 'round here, I hail from the state that is smack dab in the middle of the country, Kansas. The Sunflower is the state flower of Kansas, so as I was scrolling on my phone this weekend I ran across a pic of an amazing sunflower with an article about a "Sunflower Festival", and no it was NOT in Kansas, I was pleasantly surprised it was right here in Connecticut.
yonkerstimes.com
Orange is the New Black Films in Yonkers
The Homefield Bowling Alley, on Saw Mill River Road in Yonkers was the location for recent filming of the cable series, Orange is the New Black. OITNB is a Netflix series now in its 8th and final season. The show is based on a memoir by Piper Kerman of the same name, based on her prison experience in a federal prison in Danbury, Ct.
Summer in CT: a great time for ‘training’ your kids
Consider visiting one of Connecticut’s many living museums celebrating our state’s rail heritage. And remember… kids are free at Connecticut museums this summer!
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Outgoing Kid Turned Into!
Before this cute kid turned into a doting father himself, he was a child actor landing roles in feature films with A-listers and growing up in Norwalk, Connecticut. At just five years old, this confident fella landed his first feature film with Robert De Niro back in the 80s, and he eventually became a part of a pop culture phenomenon when he brought it in a cheerleading film.
SheKnows
Richard Gere Quietly Snagged This Picturesque 32-Acre Connecticut Mansion for Less Than $11 Million — See the Photos!
Richard Gere truly has a knack for buying picturesque homes that look like they came straight out of a scenic fairytale. He always seems to snag homes at a great price, and his newest purchase is no different. Earlier this year, the Pretty Woman star quietly bought a sprawling New Canaan, Conn. home from musician Paul Simon.
Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize
Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
theberkshireedge.com
CONNECTIONS: The once-disputed Boston Corners was once too isolated to police
Last year, I wrote about Mt. Washington and its border problems. The border war started the day Massachusetts established the border. The 21-square-mile plateau that is Mt. Washington was claimed by both New York and Massachusetts. In 1724, in exchange for 460 pounds, 3 barrels of cider, and 30 quarts...
Democrats Tap New Haven’s Russell For Treasurer, Thomas For Sec’y Of The State
New Haven will have a candidate on the statewide ballot this November for the first time since 2006, now that Erick Russell has won Tuesday’s party primary for state treasurer. Russell won a three-way race over fellow New Havener Karen DuBois-Walton and Dita Bhargava of Greenwich. The 33-year-old attorney...
Comments / 0