ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Beyond Van Gogh exhibit kicks off in Hartford on Wednesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hundreds of Vincent van Gogh’s masterpieces are coming alive here in Connecticut. On Wednesday, hundreds of his paintings will come to life at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford. What makes this exhibit unique is that Van Gogh’s paintings move across the walls of the...
HARTFORD, CT
theharlemvalleynews.net

Alex Brendler, of Patterson, has been selected by the Patterson Rotary Club for a student exchange in Denmark

Alex Brendler, of Patterson, has been selected by the Patterson Rotary Club for a student exchange in Denmark. Alex Brendler, of Patterson, has been selected by the Patterson Rotary Club for a student exchange in Denmark for the 2022-23 school year. Alex, a senior at Carmel High School, will spend the school year in Denmark studying science and learning the Danish language. He is being sponsored by the local Rotary Club with the support of the Hudson Valley Rotary District and clubs. His exchange is part of a Rotary international youth exchange program for 15 to 18 year old high school students. Alex’s parents are Beau Brendler and Priscilla Brendler of Patterson. Rotary Club’s of the Hudson Valley will also be hosting five international high school students during the upcoming school year as well. Paul Daniels, Rotary District 7210, Youth Exchange Committee.
PATTERSON, NY
NewsTimes

This 19th-century row house is Hartford's Frog Hollow has been lovingly restored to glory

A few years ago, Carey Shea took a month off work, leaving her brownstone in Harlem to care for her ailing mother in Bloomfield. While in Connecticut, she saw an adorable abandoned house in Hartford when helping her friend find a new house. Located in the Frog Hollow neighborhood, the English-style row house with its brick-and-shingle exterior and charming wooden porch spoke to both of them, despite needing restoration. So, when her friend ultimately decided not to take on the rehab project, Carey and her husband, Calvin Parker, did, leaving the Big Apple behind for urban living on a smaller scale.
HARTFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

Jean-Georges’ ‘Monkey’ business

A new restaurant with a pedigree always causes a flutter of excitement on Greenwich Avenue, but a new restaurant from Jean-Georges Vongerichten — one of the world’s great restaurateurs, with more than 40 restaurants to his name, spread across five continents — causes something of a tidal wave of interest. Say hello, then, to Greenwich’s newest watering hole and one surely destined for greatness — Happy Monkey.
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kent, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Kent, CT
Entertainment
sheltonherald.com

Editorial: Free museum days a chance to explore CT

These so-called dog days of summer are, in reality, the perfect time to introduce children to some of Connecticut’s hidden treasures. For the next few weeks, ending on Labor Day, children 18-and-under can get into many of the state’s museums for free under the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program funded by the American Rescue Plan.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hot 99.1

TLC show 'American Chopper' Orange County Choppers Headquarters in Newburgh Abandoned & For Sale

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In 2003, a father-son business reality show hit the Discovery Channel. It was called American Chopper and it followed the custom motorcycle building business of the Tuttle family out of Newburgh, NY. Paul Sr. owned the shop with sons Paul Jr and Mikey working in the business. There was a slew of cast and characters. The center of the show wasn't just the amazing custom motorcycles built for celebrities and others, it was the volatile relationship between Sr. and Jr. The show ran for 12 seasons before the two could no longer get along. It ended up in lawsuits and the two not talking for ten plus years. In the past few years, the business moved to Florida. This left the 61,000-square-foot headquarters for sale and abandoned. Take a look at what remains of Ocean County Choppers.
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Works#Art Gallery#Watercolor Painting#The Kent Art Association#Merrill French
vegoutmag.com

This Black-Owned Vegan Restaurant Is Bringing a Taste of the Caribbean to Connecticut

This family-owned vegan Caribbean restaurant is serving up nutritious, flavorful meals for all. Popular vegan hot spots in the Northeast include New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston. But what if we told you there was a must-try vegan restaurant in New Haven, Connecticut? Black-owned Caribbean Style Vegan is making waves in the Connecticut food scene. From jerk tofu to sweet plantains, these nutritious family recipes hit the spot!
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

CT's best bakeries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in bakeries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Pure Love Bakery. 136...
AVON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
105.5 The Wolf

The Sunflower Festival In Woodbury Would Make My Mom Smile

As many of you know, I am not from 'round here, I hail from the state that is smack dab in the middle of the country, Kansas. The Sunflower is the state flower of Kansas, so as I was scrolling on my phone this weekend I ran across a pic of an amazing sunflower with an article about a "Sunflower Festival", and no it was NOT in Kansas, I was pleasantly surprised it was right here in Connecticut.
WOODBURY, CT
yonkerstimes.com

Orange is the New Black Films in Yonkers

The Homefield Bowling Alley, on Saw Mill River Road in Yonkers was the location for recent filming of the cable series, Orange is the New Black. OITNB is a Netflix series now in its 8th and final season. The show is based on a memoir by Piper Kerman of the same name, based on her prison experience in a federal prison in Danbury, Ct.
YONKERS, NY
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Outgoing Kid Turned Into!

Before this cute kid turned into a doting father himself, he was a child actor landing roles in feature films with A-listers and growing up in Norwalk, Connecticut. At just five years old, this confident fella landed his first feature film with Robert De Niro back in the 80s, and he eventually became a part of a pop culture phenomenon when he brought it in a cheerleading film.
Daily Voice

Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize

Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
MONROE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy