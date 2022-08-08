Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Jellyfish keep vacationers out of water in Outer Banks
Some people vacationing in the Outer Banks this weekend had to take a break from the water because so many jellyfish were coming so close to shore.
Spirit of Norfolk’s replacement starting cruises Friday
The Spirit of Mount Vernon, the ship that will replace the Spirit of Norfolk, will start cruises from Norfolk on Friday.
WAVY News 10
Show and Tell: Food Pantry
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s Show and Tell is proof that no one is too small to make a big impact. 7year-old Fiona Sack in Massachusetts created her own food pantry and is collecting donations to help people in need.
Portsmouth animal shelter asks community to foster after kennels reach capacity
The Portsmouth Humane Society Animal Shelter is out of space and needs Hampton Roads' help to keep pets from being euthanized.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Humane Society is out of space
The shelter is seeking help through fostering, adopting, reuniting pets with owners or donating supplies. https://www.wavy.com/clear-the-shelters/portsmouth-shelter-asks-community-to-foster-after-kennels-reach-capacity/
A push to preserve original beach houses of Outer Banks
"We want to preserve as many of these wonderful pieces of Southern Shores history as possible."
peninsulachronicle.com
New Bake Shop And Cafe Opening In Toano
JAMES CITY-Those who live in Toano in James City County will soon have a new option for coffee and baked goods. A new bakery and cafe called Hohl is set to open on Richmond Road later this week. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
Disney on Ice brings 'Encanto,' 'Frozen' to Hampton Coliseum
HAMPTON, Va. — If you've been holding back your love of animated Disney singalongs, it's time to "Let it go!" Disney on Ice is bringing performances of "Frozen" and "Encanto" to the Hampton Coliseum this October. Olaf the snowman is set to narrate "Frozen," while Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and...
New baby siamang at Virginia Zoo needs a name
The Virginia Zoo has a new siamang and it needs name!
Currituck mom of 4 wins $150K on $5 scratch ticket; plans to buy house for family
A mother of four from Currituck County says she plans to buy a house for her family after winning $150,000 on a $5 scratch ticket.
Chesapeake woman chosen as NSA Hampton Roads’ Junior Civilian of the Quarter
A Chesapeake woman was named Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads' Junior Civilian of the Quarter.
tornadopix.com
Lasagna at Anna’s Kitchen in Virginia Beach is a must-have thing – Daily Press
My introduction to Italian food was very primitive and sparse. Originating in the American South in the late ’60s and early ’70s, there weren’t an abundance of Italian restaurants. More importantly, my grandmother – who raised me since childhood – always viewed anything other than the dishes I grew up on as fishy.
Clear the Shelters: Animals needing adoption at Chesapeake Animal Services
Kittens, dogs, rabbits and more are here at Chesapeake Animal Services. Right now is the best time to come over and meet your new best friend.
Looking for a Laugh? Comedy Club Opens in Downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire
When strolling around downtown Portsmouth, it’s hard not to peek into the shops and eateries and liken it to Harvard Square or New York City’s Greenwich Village. And now, Portsmouth has yet another attraction for which said other neighborhoods are famous for: a comedy club. The Music Hall...
windsorweekly.com
Charter: Fiber damage to blame for internet interruptions
A “third party” was responsible for damaging Charter Communications’ fiber optic network and the resulting internet service interruptions Western Tidewater residents experienced this morning and afternoon, according to Charter spokesman Scott Pryzwansky. The intermittent internet outages spanned from Isle of Wight County to the cities of Suffolk...
Beagles from Envigo facility available for adoption at VBSPCA
VBSPCA received 17 beagles from the mass-breeding facility on August 5 after it was riddled with animal welfare concerns.
allaccess.com
WGH-F (97.3 The Eagle)/Norfolk Ups Jimmy Ray Dunn To PD, Karen West To APD
MAX MEDIA Country WGH-F (97.3 THE EAGLE)/NORFOLK-VIRGINIA BEACH has promoted newly named afternoon host JIMMY RAY DUNN to PD. In addition, MD/midday host KAREN WEST has been promoted to APD/MD. DUNN re-joined the station for p.m. drive in late JULY (NET NEWS 7/29), and now adds programming stripes. He succeeds...
More than 400 people attend Newport News trade fair, searching for jobs, classes
Nearly 400 people came to a trade fair in Newport News Monday in search of jobs, classes and trainings.
Message to incarcerated teens: “Think B4U Move!”
Members of a local mentoring program are gearing up to start playing chess, again, with incarcerated teens.
Should you add masks to your child’s school supply list?
10 On Your Side is following COVID-19 cases, guidelines and recommendations to help you make the best decisions for your family's health.
