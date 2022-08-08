Read full article on original website
Former Red Sox fan favorite heads to the dark side, but not the Yankees
The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with their veteran outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. He’s now reportedly joining one the Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with outfield veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bradley Jr. is now reportedly being signed to the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Boston’s biggest rivals in the AL East.
ESPN
Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley leaving Boston Red Sox booth after 2022, his 50th season in MLB
BOSTON -- Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley said Monday he will be leaving the Boston Red Sox broadcasts at the end of the season, his 50th in major league baseball. Eckersley, who was drafted by Cleveland as a California high schooler in 1972, went on to pitch 24 seasons for Cleveland, Boston, the Cubs, Oakland and St. Louis, becoming both a 20-win starter in 1978 and a 50-save reliever in 1992. He won the AL Cy Young and MVP awards in 1992 while playing for the Athletics.
Yardbarker
National Pundit Slams Boston Front Office for Mookie Betts Trade
The Dodgers have been one of the hottest teams in the MLB and are coming off a three-game series sweep against the San Diego Padres. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts made his presence known accruing at-least two hits each game and improved his batting average .275. The Dodgers success has come...
MLB・
Looking back at how Red Sox messed up Christian Vazquez deal beyond the trade itself
The trade sending Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros was frustrating enough, but everything around it makes the Red Sox look even worse.
Here are the worst contracts in Red Sox history
BOSTON -- Chris Sale is hurt. Again. He'll miss the rest of the 2022 after breaking his wrist from a fall off his bicycle.That is Chris Sale in a nutshell since he signed a big five year, $145 million contract with the Red Sox in 2019. He's spent more time on the IL than on the mound for Boston, making his current contract one of the worst in Red Sox history.Is it the worst? That is up for debate, since the Red Sox have handed out a handful of other horrendous contracts over the last 20 years. (They have four World...
Dennis Eckersley is retiring from NESN at the end of the season
Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame hurler Dennis Eckersley is retiring from NESN at the end of the season, he told the Boston Globe’s Chad Finn in a recent interview.
Fan favorite announces he is leaving Red Sox broadcasts
Boston Red Sox broadcasts are going to have a much different feel next season. Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley announced on Monday that he is leaving the NESN broadcast booth at the conclusion of the 2022 season. He told Chad Finn of the Boston Globe that he is planning to return to his native California to spend more time with his family.
Dennis Eckersley fights back tears discussing upcoming retirement from Red Sox booth
Dennis Eckersley will be retiring from calling Red Sox games for NESN after the season and got emotional discussing what the next few weeks will be like for him.
Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley to leave booth
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Baseball great Dennis Eckersley, who spent a combined five decades as an MLB pitcher and broadcaster, will end his tenure as a color commentator for the Boston Red Sox at the end of the 2022 season, he announced Monday. Eckersley, 67, announced his departure on the...
NBC Sports
Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
The Cleveland Guardians are in first place in the AL Central and fans should get used to it
The Cleveland Guardians will likely need a fruit basket for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cleveland Guardians came into Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers just one game behind the Minnesota Twins for the AL Central Title. The Twins, the former top dogs in the division, were one-game ahead and facing off with the Dodgers in Los Angeles.
NBC Sports
Merloni: Red Sox have a morale problem amid fall to last place
The Boston Red Sox are now in last place in the AL East after losing three out of the last four games to the Kansas City Royals. The games between the Sox and Royals marked the first full series for both teams since the MLB trade deadline on August 2.
Cardinals: Harrison Bader says goodbye in touching tribute to St. Louis
Former St. Louis Cardinals centerfielder Harrison Bader shared an emotional goodbye to the Cardinals after being traded to the New York Yankees. Former St. Louis Cardinals centerfielder Harrison Bader was traded to the New York Yankees at the deadline. Bader spent his entire career in St. Louis up until the deadline, and he shared some sentimental words to say goodbye.
Boston Bruins Rage Hard for Tuukka Rask Days Before Massive Team Announcement
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Bruins know how to party, no doubt about that. Back in 2011, when the team won the Stanley Cup, they racked up a $156,679 tab...
David Krejci returns to Bruins, signs one-year contract
The 36-year-old will be back in Boston after leaving for a season. The Bruins continued to announce impactful signings on Monday with the revelation that David Krejci will return to Boston on a one-year contract. Having already disclosed the re-signing of Patrice Bergeron, the Bruins welcomed back Krejci after the...
Atlanta Braves could have former All-Star closer for bullpen reinforcement
For the first time since the 2020 season, Kirby Yates could take the mound in a Major League Baseball game later this month. That appearance could be a boost for the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves. Yates signed to a two-year deal just before the MLB lockout went into place...
Boston Red Sox Announcer Dennis Eckersley to Retire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Red Sox suffered another loss on Monday. But this one hurt more than the others. Beloved color analyst Dennis Eckersley announced that he is departing...
'If you're a card junkie, you'll love it': Old-school sports card show coming to Quincy
QUINCY – Lovers of card collecting, Boston sports and vintage memorabilia will gather at the Quincy Marriott this fall for an old-school card show featuring collectors, signings by athletes and more than 150 vendor tables George Pepdjonovic, owner of George Pep's Baseball Cards in Quincy, and his brothers Steve and Tom are hosting the Northeast Sports Card Expo in Quincy from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct 16. The Pepdjonovic brothers were mainstays at local card shows in the 1990s,...
