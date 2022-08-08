ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Count shows decrease in homeless families, more unhoused veterans

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dNmoK_0h9BB1PW00

(BCN) — The number of homeless veterans in Santa Cruz County has more than doubled since 2019, according to new data from the county.

The county announced its biennial Point-in-Time Count of the number of people experiencing homelessness in the county.

The 2022 Point-In-Time Count revealed there were at least 2,299 people who experienced homelessness in Santa Cruz County, an overall increase of 6 percent from the count in 2019, according to a news release from the Santa Cruz County Housing for Health Partnership.

The numbers included 1,774 unsheltered individuals, which include those without access to reliable temporary housing accommodations like a homeless shelter. The numbers are considered conservative. The count was last done in 2019 and was paused last year amid COVID-19 pandemic.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The snapshot did see a decrease of 59 percent in overall homelessness among families and a 94 percent decrease in unsheltered families experiencing homelessness.

“The 2022 PIT Count shows significant progress in addressing homelessness among families and youth,” said Robert Ratner, director of the county’s Housing for Health Division. “However, there have been significant increases in homelessness among seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities. The lack of affordable housing remains the biggest barrier to preventing and ending homelessness in the community,” Ratner said.

Director Ratner is scheduled to give a detailed presentation of the Point-In-Time Count during Tuesday’s meeting of the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Sacred Heart distributes backpacks, school supplies to families

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — School will start soon in San Jose, and one organization is helping parents with the back to school shopping. Sacred Heart Community Service is helping thousands of families get ready for school with its annual Pack-a-Back drive, which has been running since 1998. The program relies on donors to operate. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County schools dealing with staffing shortages

SANTA CRUZ, Calif (KION-TV) - Teachers and staffing shortages are still a problem nationwide, even after two years since the pandemic began. The Santa Cruz County Office of Education says that some of its school districts still see shortages on their campuses. But they are in a better position this year than the previous years.   The post Santa Cruz County schools dealing with staffing shortages appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
Local
California Society
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Society
benitolink.com

Migrant school students left in limbo

From left: Gina Orozco, Ariana Barajas, Kenia Cejas and Monica Mancilla are concerned about how their children will get to school starting Aug. 11. Photo by Juliana Luna. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Kenia Cejas, a mother of three, is feeling troubled. She said she can’t...
HOLLISTER, CA
San José Spotlight

Bramson: When the numbers don’t add up

Since 2015, over 20,000 people have left the streets to find permanent housing in Santa Clara County. Let that sink in for a second. It’s the population of many small cities in California. How have they found these new homes? It’s a combination of supportive services, rental subsidies, new...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Clampers place plaque on Hollister’s oldest retail business

On Aug. 9 at 9 a.m., as crowds gathered to watch the parade on San Benito Street in honor of Hollister’s 150th anniversary, members of E Clampus Vitus were a block away at McKinnon’s Lumberyard dedicating a plaque to mark the founding of the city in 1872. As...
HOLLISTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Homelessness#Affordable Housing#Homeless Veterans#Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KRON4 News

State launches review of SF housing approval practices

(BCN) — California is launching an unprecedented review of San Francisco’s housing approval process, aimed at analyzing and removing obstacles to the construction of new residential developments. The state’s Department of Housing and Community Development said Tuesday that it would focus on San Francisco in its first “housing policy and practice review.” The process is […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Contra Costa County Head Start falling behind

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – Tomorrow Contra Costa County supervisors will get a report that will tell them that the county’s Head Start program is falling behind. Head Start helps kids from birth to age five get ready for school. The federal government did an evaluation of the county’s program earlier this year, and the […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Rabid bat found in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (BCN) — A bat that was found last month in the City of Seaside tested positive for rabies, according to the Monterey County Health Department. The bat was found on July 27 in the eastern area of La Salle Avenue. No people were known to have been in contact with the bat, but […]
SEASIDE, CA
NBC Bay Area

‘Bolder' Criminals Starting to Target Suburban Neighborhoods?

A man robbed of his watch outside his Redwood City home has police trying to figure out if it is part of a new trend. This weekend's incident is alarming to law enforcement because armed robberies generally occur in larger cities. "To come right here - it's very alarming," victim...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose

The San Jose City Council on Tuesday will consider approving the Cambrian Village mixed-use project that would bring 428 much-needed new homes to San Jose. Cambrian has a longtime history of being a social hub for the area, but it did not age like a fine wine. Today it stands a largely vacant strip mall... The post Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose  appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Woman accuses SF firefighter of injecting her at Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A woman is suing the City and County of San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Fire Department, alleging someone with the latter injected her with a sedative while she protested for abortion rights. Kareim McKnight is being represented by longtime civil rights attorney John Burris. “Giving […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy