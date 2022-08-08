ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh PD warns of phone scam that lost a resident ‘several thousands of dollars’

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam in which the scammer posed as an attorney asking for bond money. According to a release, a resident received a phone call from a woman stating that she was the attorney for the resident’s granddaughter. The caller was asking for a large sum of money in order to bond the relative out of jail.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Accused of Stealing Tens of Thousands of Dollars from Allouez Employer

A Manitowoc woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from her employer in Allouez. 37-year-old Belinda Gehl is facing charges of Theft in a Business Setting Between $10,000 and $100,000, Unauthorized Use of an Entity’s Identifying Information or Documents, and four counts of Misappropriation of Personal Identifying Information or Documents.
ALLOUEZ, WI
whby.com

Suspects try to scam elderly woman in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. — Winnebago County authorities ask for help as they investigate an attempted scam of an elderly woman. Sheriff’s officials say people riding in a Subaru told the woman that her granddaughter was in custody and that the woman needed to pay $10,000. A family member...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended

(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - August 7 & 8, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, August 7 & Monday, August 8, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oconto Falls motel has money stolen from quarter pusher machine

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – One motel in Oconto Falls says it isn’t letting a couple of thieves stop them from running its business after an incident involving a quarter pusher machine. The Coachlight Inn Motel posted on its Facebook about an incident where three people reportedly stole...
OCONTO FALLS, WI
whbl.com

Chainsaw Vandal Sought by Sheriff

Investigators want to know who keeps cutting down trees and stop signs north of Sheboygan. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says that twice within the last 3 days, they’ve been called during early morning hours to a property at Lakeshore Drive & Playbird Road where a stop sign and tree were cut down earlier this week. The second call came in around 2:30 this morning after someone cut down the temporary stop sign that had been placed there, and yet another tree on the property was cut down. The homeowner was reportedly awakened by the sound of a chain saw, and then saw the suspect running away. Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s Department at (920) 459-3111.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Set For Sheboygan Woman On Drug Charges After she Accidentally Called 911

Bail is set at $1000 cash for a 19-year-old Sheboygan woman facing multiple drug charges after she accidentally called 911. Essence C. Irving is charged with Possession of A Schedule Two Narcotic, Methamphetamine, and Drug Paraphernalia,. Possession of Marijuana with intent to deliver and four counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

The Sign Shop of Sheboygan Adds a New Key Component

The Sign Shop of Sheboygan has announced the acquisition of Great Lakes Blueprinters (GLBP). This acquisition is key to providing the Sign Shop’s clients and GLBP’s clients more options and services under one roof. Both businesses are located in downtown Sheboygan and will be incorporated at The Sign...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Roderick L. Gilbert, 36, Manitowoc, bail jumping and deliver methamphetamine on 9/19/18, On count 2, the Court sentences the defendant to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of four and one-half (4.5) years. That is eighteen (18) months initial confinement followed by three (3) years extended supervision. The defendant is eligible for both prison programs. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) maintain absolute sobriety; 4) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the department’s assessment process; 5) AODA assessment and follow through; 6) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 7) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination The defendant has credit for 634 days on count 2. On count 1, the defendant is sentenced to the twelve (12) months incarceration, time served. The defendant has credit for 354 days on count 1.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Algoma Man Killed In Kewaunee County Crash Identified

A 37-year-old Algoma man who died late Saturday afternoon when his pickup truck crashed into the back of a self-propelled haybine in the Kewaunee County Town of Red River has been identified. According to Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Jason Veeser, the farm implement was traveling northbound on County...
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Fatal crash on U.S. 45

One person was killed and four more were injured shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on U.S. Highway 45. According to the New London Police Department, preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles. The crash was on the New...
NEW LONDON, WI

