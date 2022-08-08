Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh PD warns of phone scam that lost a resident ‘several thousands of dollars’
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam in which the scammer posed as an attorney asking for bond money. According to a release, a resident received a phone call from a woman stating that she was the attorney for the resident’s granddaughter. The caller was asking for a large sum of money in order to bond the relative out of jail.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Accused of Stealing Tens of Thousands of Dollars from Allouez Employer
A Manitowoc woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from her employer in Allouez. 37-year-old Belinda Gehl is facing charges of Theft in a Business Setting Between $10,000 and $100,000, Unauthorized Use of an Entity’s Identifying Information or Documents, and four counts of Misappropriation of Personal Identifying Information or Documents.
whby.com
Suspects try to scam elderly woman in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. — Winnebago County authorities ask for help as they investigate an attempted scam of an elderly woman. Sheriff’s officials say people riding in a Subaru told the woman that her granddaughter was in custody and that the woman needed to pay $10,000. A family member...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - August 7 & 8, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, August 7 & Monday, August 8, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto Falls motel has money stolen from quarter pusher machine
OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – One motel in Oconto Falls says it isn’t letting a couple of thieves stop them from running its business after an incident involving a quarter pusher machine. The Coachlight Inn Motel posted on its Facebook about an incident where three people reportedly stole...
whbl.com
Chainsaw Vandal Sought by Sheriff
Investigators want to know who keeps cutting down trees and stop signs north of Sheboygan. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says that twice within the last 3 days, they’ve been called during early morning hours to a property at Lakeshore Drive & Playbird Road where a stop sign and tree were cut down earlier this week. The second call came in around 2:30 this morning after someone cut down the temporary stop sign that had been placed there, and yet another tree on the property was cut down. The homeowner was reportedly awakened by the sound of a chain saw, and then saw the suspect running away. Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s Department at (920) 459-3111.
seehafernews.com
Bail Set For Sheboygan Woman On Drug Charges After she Accidentally Called 911
Bail is set at $1000 cash for a 19-year-old Sheboygan woman facing multiple drug charges after she accidentally called 911. Essence C. Irving is charged with Possession of A Schedule Two Narcotic, Methamphetamine, and Drug Paraphernalia,. Possession of Marijuana with intent to deliver and four counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping....
wearegreenbay.com
Herrling Clark Law Firm: What happens if you’re in accident with an uninsured driver
(WFRV) – If you’re in a car accident that is not your fault but the other drive doesn’t have insurance, it can be difficult to know what happens next. Attorney Kristen Scheuerman with Herrling Clark Law Firm tells Local 5 Live viewers what you should do in this instance and how their team of experts can help.
WNCY
C.A. Lawton Co. Confirms Death of 24-Year-Old Worker in Foundry Accident
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – C.A. Lawton Co. has confirmed the death of one of their workers after an accident on Friday. The company says the worker was 24 years old. The release of his name is being held as the family is notified. The cause of death has...
seehafernews.com
The Sign Shop of Sheboygan Adds a New Key Component
The Sign Shop of Sheboygan has announced the acquisition of Great Lakes Blueprinters (GLBP). This acquisition is key to providing the Sign Shop’s clients and GLBP’s clients more options and services under one roof. Both businesses are located in downtown Sheboygan and will be incorporated at The Sign...
seehafernews.com
OSHA Called to Investigate a “Serious Incident” at a Foundry in De Pere
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration, more commonly referred to as OSHA, is investigating an incident at a foundry in De Pere. While details of the incident have not been released, we do know that it occurred at the C.A. Lawton foundry located on Enterprise Drive in De Pere. The...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Arrested on Drug Charges After Accidentally Dialing 911
A Manitowoc woman is facing drug charges after she accidentally dialed 911. Officers were sent to a residence in the 800 block of South 19th Street at 2:00 p.m. last week Friday (August 5th) on a report of an open line 911 call. When they arrived, the officers saw a...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Roderick L. Gilbert, 36, Manitowoc, bail jumping and deliver methamphetamine on 9/19/18, On count 2, the Court sentences the defendant to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of four and one-half (4.5) years. That is eighteen (18) months initial confinement followed by three (3) years extended supervision. The defendant is eligible for both prison programs. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) maintain absolute sobriety; 4) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the department’s assessment process; 5) AODA assessment and follow through; 6) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 7) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination The defendant has credit for 634 days on count 2. On count 1, the defendant is sentenced to the twelve (12) months incarceration, time served. The defendant has credit for 354 days on count 1.
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac Man’s Defense Team Admits Their Client Killed a Former Cop, Claim it Wasn’t a Hate Crime
The defense team for a Fond du Lac man accused of killing a former police officer aren’t denying that their client killed him, but they do say it was not a hate crime. 29-year-old Daniel Navarro’s trial began yesterday (August 8th) as he faces charges including 1st Degree Intentional Homicide with a Hate Crime Enhancer.
Speeding car crashes into train in Washington County
A speeding car crashed into a train early Tuesday morning in Washington County. The crash could have been avoided if the driver reduced his speed to drive safely in the dense fog.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Bus Driver Sentenced After Drinking on a School Fieldtrip
A Green Bay man has been sentenced after he was found to be drinking on a school field trip. 70-year-old James Nelson pleaded guilty to charges of OWI with a Passenger Under the Age of 16, and Bail Jumping and will spend 90 days in jail. Nelson was tasked with...
seehafernews.com
Algoma Man Killed In Kewaunee County Crash Identified
A 37-year-old Algoma man who died late Saturday afternoon when his pickup truck crashed into the back of a self-propelled haybine in the Kewaunee County Town of Red River has been identified. According to Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Jason Veeser, the farm implement was traveling northbound on County...
Nine people injured in New London crash
A transit van hit a parked truck in New London causing nine passengers to obtain injuries, the crash remains under investigation.
waupacanow.com
Fatal crash on U.S. 45
One person was killed and four more were injured shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on U.S. Highway 45. According to the New London Police Department, preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles. The crash was on the New...
