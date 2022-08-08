Read full article on original website
Record turnout for Westminster Garden Tour
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – After a pandemic-induced hiatus of nearly three years, Westminster Cares held their 19th Annual Garden Tour on July 9 and 10, 2022. The weather was spectacular, and attendees were encouraged to take their time strolling through the lovely gardens, taking photos of plants and flowers, having lunch at the garden café, and enjoying the demonstrations offered throughout the weekend. Westminster Cares set an attendance record with about 400 people coming through the gardens over the weekend. Many were residents of Westminster and the surrounding towns who support the even each year; many were visitors and garden club members from out of state, including New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Maine.
Springfield Rotary Penny Sale
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 68th Annual Springfield Vermont Rotary Club Penny Sale returns this year on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m., at Riverside Middle School in Springfield. The popular annual event could not be held the past two years because of the pandemic, but will come back this fall bigger and better than ever.
13th Annual Blue Flames Concert
WESTON, Vt. – On Friday Aug. 19, from 4–6 p.m., everyone is invited to come to Weston’s Town Green for the 13th Annual Blue Flames Steel Band Concert. Come listen to a free concert by the enchanting Blue Flames Steel Band who, for the 13th year, are donating their talent and time to a festive community celebration. Bring a picnic, family, and friends.
BRRGC annual Field Day
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Rod and Gun Club (BRRGC) will be hosting their annual Field Day on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the BRRGC range. This event is free and open to the public. There will be a variety of...
New Open Wall show at Gallery at the VAULT
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is proud to present a new Open Wall show, “Nature’s Wonders and Springfield Yesteryears.” This show includes beautiful paintings, photographs, ink paintings, fiber art, paper sculpture, wrapped stones, needle felting, jewelry, and calligraphy as well as a display of Springfield photography from any of the people in the photo above the mantle. Lots to see. There is something for everyone.
Mountain Town Circus coming to Londonderry
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Neighborhood Connections is bringing Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures to Flood Brook School on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. with proceeds to benefit the social services agency. With interactive circus fun and entertainment for the entire family, the Mountain Town Circus...
Springfield Hospital holds raffle for Ted Williams getaway
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital is making the opportunity of a lifetime available to the winner of a two-night, mid-week stay for two at the Splendid Splinter Sweetheart Barn. Previously owned by Red Sox great Ted Williams and his wife, former Miss Vermont Dolores Wettach, this lovely lofted studio located in Westminster, Vt., hosts a media room, modern appliances, and spectacular views from the floor-to-ceiling windows. The surrounding area is rich with outdoor fun, from hiking and biking to swimming and boating. For photos and property details, go to The Splendid Splinter Sweetheart Barn – www.evolve.com/vacation-rentals/us/vt/westminster/440486#.
Westminster West Library Book Sale
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Westminster West Library will be holding their annual Book Sale on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the library, 3409 Westminster West Road. Attendees are invited to fill a bag or two and donate to the library. This will be...
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
Adams, MA USA
Found while hiking the AT south through Massachusetts outside the small town of north Adams. I’ll will carry it through to springer Mountain, GA.
Community Talent Share
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Offer a talent or just come to watch and support your neighbors at a Community Talent Share, Sunday, August 14, from 6–8 p.m. at the Westminster Institute, on Route 5 in Westminster, Vt. Community members are invited to bring talents to share with their neighbors:...
Chester’s early Fire District, Part II
…A man named Wellman lived across from present day Gould’s Market and left of the library. He was an early photographer in Chester and his home caught fire. The time period was probably late 1940s. I had the truck parked on the corner of School and Main Streets at...
Vermont makes strides with first gallons of renewable propane
When Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas in Proctor, Vermont, learned renewable propane was arriving to a rail terminal just 16 miles from her storage facility, she set up a meeting with the wholesale supplier, Ray Energy, in April. By June, Proctor Gas welcomed Vermont’s first load of renewable propane...
Wee Bird Bagel Café Opens in Randolph
After selling 120 bagels in two hours during its August 2 soft opening, Wee Bird Bagel Café more than doubled production for the official opening last Friday, owner Chelsie Brown said. The new bakery is located at 22 South Pleasant Street in Randolph, in the space vacated by Huggable Mug Café but best known as the longtime home of Three Bean Café.
Building the future health workforce in Vermont
Forty high school students from southern Vermont spent three full days; 20 June 29-July 1, and another 20 August 3-5, immersed in job shadows, team activities, clinical skill-building, and mentoring at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont. They participated in Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center’s MedQuest Program to gain a deeper, richer understanding about health careers available to them in Vermont.
Actor who plays ‘The Flash’ making new headlines in Vermont after arrest
Ezra Miller, who plays “The Flash,” was charged Monday for allegedly burglarizing a home on County Road and leaving with multiple bottles of alcohol. These charges add to Miller’s rap sheet. The actor was previously arrested for assault in Hawaii. However, Miller is making headlines in Vermont...
International String Trio plays in Weston
WESTON, Vt. – The International String Trio will play on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 for the Sundays On The Hill Concert Series at the Community Church in Weston, Vt. at 4 p.m. The International String Trio is the most requested group of the Sundays On The Hill Concert Series and is composed of Slava Tolstoy, guitar and musical director, Ippei Ichimaru, acoustic bass, and Ben Powell, violin. This exceptionally talented group prides itself on its stylistic diversity, delivering Gypsy jazz, Appalachian folk, acoustic world music such as Irish, Klezmer, Russian, Italian, French, Bluegrass, etc., virtuosic classical arrangements, and popular songs from movie soundtracks.
Ezra Miller cited for felony burglary in Vermont
State police in Shaftsbury, Vermont report the arrest of Ezra Miller, 29, of Stamford, Vermont for burglary.
Has earthquake activity in New Hampshire been more frequent in 2022? Scientist weighs in
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least five earthquakes shook in parts of New Hampshire this year, and a scientist said the frequency is not statistically unusual. “It’s nothing unusual,” Dr. Alan Kafka, director of Weston Observatory, told WMUR. “Nothing is standing out.”. Kafka said about a dozen...
Car totaled after hydroplaning on Pownal road
A Bennington teen was hospitalized on Sunday after he hydroplaned and lost control on US Route 7 in Pownal.
