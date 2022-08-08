Read full article on original website
How Denise Richards Broke Reality TV For the Better
Eight women sit at a pristinely set table, dutifully arguing with each other as they advance a plotline that the producers have agreed will attract the most viewers. It’s a typical evening of taping for Season 10 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills until cast member Denise Richards ignores protocol and yells “Bravo, Bravo, Bravo!”
Prey Targets Hulu Premiere Record — Did You Watch the Predator Prequel?
Click here to read the full article. Prey slays. Hulu’s Predator prequel, which premiered on Aug. 5, has emerged as the 15-year-old streamer’s “No. 1 premiere to date,” and that includes all film and TV series debuts. Prey also stands as the most watched film premiere on Star+ (in Latin America) and Disney+ (under the Star Banner in all other territories). All superlatives are based on hours watched in the first three days of its release, though no detailed tallies were provided by producer 20th Century Studios. Sign up for Hulu to watch Prey Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago (specifically, the...
Never Have I Ever Takes an 'If It Aint Broke' Approach to Season 3
Never Have I Ever Season 3 is unapologetically familiar, bringing back everything we know and love about the show. Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is once again dealing with boy drama, vacillating between love interests, stirring chaos, and bumping heads with her mom. She's still obsessed with sex but not having sex, and she remains blissfully unaware Ben (Jared Lewison) is in love with her. And of course, she continues to make poor choices for selfish reasons.
Melanie Lynskey's Psychic Predicted Yellowjackets' Success
Before Showtime's Yellowjackets earned seven Emmy nominations, there was a period of time when the drama's destiny was uncertain. But according to star Melanie Lynskey, who plays Shauna on the hit series, her psychic never had any doubts. In an interview with InStyle published Tuesday, Lynskey said, "This sounds so...
Reservation Dogs Levels Up, Lightyear Blasts Onto Disney+
Move over, The Bear: Reservation Dogs Season 2 debuts today and it might just be the best show on TV right now. The acclaimed comedy returns with two episodes packed with tragedy, genuine laughs, and thoughtful commentary. Also today: Lightyear arrives on streaming after a two-month theatrical run, Netflix takes...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - August 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Report: Ana Navarro Gets View Promotion
ABC is set to name Ana Navarro as an official co-host on The View, Variety reported Thursday morning. Navarro is said to have signed a multi-year deal to co-host the daytime talk show. Navarro has been a guest host on The View since 2018 and initially joined as a contributor...
Where to Watch and Stream Ken Park Free Online
Cast: James Ransone Tiffany Limos Stephen Jasso James Bullard Mike Apaletegui. Ken Park focuses on several teenagers and their tormented home lives. Shawn seems to be the most conventional. Tate is brimming with psychotic rage; Claude is habitually harassed by his brutish father and coddled, rather uncomfortably, by his enormously pregnant mother. Peaches looks after her devoutly religious father, but yearns for freedom. They're all rather tight, or so they claim.
Ellen Pompeo to Have a Reduced Role on Grey's Anatomy Season 19
Ellen Pompeo will have a limited on-screen role in Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy to accomodate her casting in a new untitled Orphan limited series for Hulu. The new series, like the film Orphan, is inspired by real events and follows a Midwestern couple that adopts what they believe is an 8-year-old girl, who unbeknownst to them is actually an adult with a rare form of dwarfism. As they begin to raise her, they slowly discover she is not who she says she is.
Everybody Hates Chris Animated Series Coming to Paramount+ and Comedy Central
Chris Rock is rebooting his semi-autobiographical sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, but this time as an animated series titled Everybody Still Hates Chris. The new series is being produced for Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Like the original series, Everybody Still Hates Chris will feature Rock narrating the episodes, with stories inspired...
Jeopardy! and Other Game Shows Will Now Compete in the Primetime Emmys
What is, "Eligible for a Primetime Emmy Award?" Game shows, like Jeopardy!, will shift from the Daytime Emmy Awards to primetime in 2023. The move is a result of an agreement between The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to begin categorizing many programming awards based on genre instead of what time of day the shows air.
‘Alien’ FX Series Will Be Closer in Tone to First Two Movies: Expect to Be ‘Caught Off Guard’
Click here to read the full article. Noah Hawley’s “Alien” series for FX is finally starting to come into view after delays in filming. During the ongoing TCA tour — virtual once more, yet again due to the ongoing spread of Covid — FX chairman John Landgraf said that Hawley has turned in all the scripts for the limited series spin on the sci-fi franchise. It’s also confirmed to start shooting next year, and it also is going to mirror the tone of the ones that started it all, Ridley Scott’s 1979 “Alien” and James Cameron’s 1986 “Aliens.” “I’m a big...
Collider
‘Fall’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Fear is one of the strongest emotions we have, but perhaps not as strong as the will to survive. That’s why survival thrillers and dramas do so well among fans, and critics too. Lionsgate's upcoming release, Fall, joins that long list of some of the epic, award-winning, and popular survival movies that Hollywood has made in the last few decades.
When Will The View Return From Summer Break?
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. And with that, The View's landmark 25th season has come to an end. The Season 25 finale on August 5 capped an exciting year of Flashback Fridays, a trip to the Bahamas, and a months-long search for a new conservative co-host — one that culminated in the hiring of both Ana Navarro and former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin.
Justified: City Primeval: 'Incendiary Device' Thrown Onto Chicago Set
The cast and crew of Justified: City Primeval faced yet another dangerous situation this week after an "incendiary device" was lit and thrown onto the Chicago set, per a local report. Justified: City Primeval was shooting at a Chicago location on Monday night when the device was thrown toward the...
Selling The OC Trailer Introduces New Realtors and New Drama
The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County in the new trailer for Selling The OC, a spinoff of Selling Sunset. Selling The OC is not short on drama, as a fresh set of realtors compete to establish themselves at the Oppenheim Group's new office on the Orange County coast. The just-released trailer sees the agents spreading rumors, starting fights, burning bridges, and partying together, all while selling multi-million dollar homes.
HBO Max Is Quietly Removing 'Max Originals' From Platform
Warner Bros. Discovery has been quietly removing content from HBO Max over the past few weeks — including films that were previously thought to be permanent titles on the streamer. Over the course of a few weeks, six Warner Bros. movies have been removed: Moonshot, Superintelligence, The Witches, An...
'Mike' Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot
"Mike" is the upcoming drama series streaming on Hulu and Disney+ about boxing champion Mike Tyson.
In Entertainment: 'Prey' Breaks Hulu Record, Idris as Bloodsport & South Park's Trump
'Prey' Stuns on HuluThe newest installment in the Predator franchise is smashing records on Hulu. The prequel film Prey set a new viewership record on the streaming platform and now holds the title for the biggest premiere in its history after Disney opted to skip a theatrical release for the film. The previous film in the series, The Predator, had a wide release in cinemas in 2018 and was considered a box office fail after spending $88 million on production but raking in just over $51 million and received low marks from critics. This time around, Prey even received praise...
