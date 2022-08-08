ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Drive gently: Sarasota deputies on a mission to enforce, educate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A yearlong initiative to educate drivers in Sarasota County is now underway, with increased patrols, warnings and tickets, the sheriff’s office says. “We’re known more for educating actually more than we write citations,” said Sgt. Darrell Seckendorf with the sheriff’s traffic unit. “But if we feel someone needs that little extra, then we write the citation to send that message home.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manatee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Parrish, FL
County
Manatee County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
thegabber.com

Gulfport Woman Shoots at Husband Who Choked Her

A Gulfport woman will face no charges for shooting at her estranged husband on July 25. The woman fired three rounds from a handgun when Richard Pokorny violated a no-contact order issued in March. On March 17 of this year, Gulfport police arrested the 6-foot, 2-inch, 220-pound man for allegedly...
GULFPORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a three vehicle crash in South Sarasota County. The crash occurred Monday night on US 41 at Inlet Blvd outside of Venice. A Lincoln Town Car, driven by a 47-year-old man, was coming up quickly behind a Honda SUV. To avoid a rear-end collision, the driver or the Lincoln swerved into the inside travel lane, but he lost control, side swiping the Honda.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bicycle#Emerson Point
Mysuncoast.com

Fatal traffic crash on U.S. 41 in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - The southbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive in Nokomis were shut down for several hours after a traffic crash that left at least one person dead Monday evening, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol are...
NOKOMIS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Fowl play

9:16 a.m., 1200 Block of North Washington Boulevard. A woman whose car was repossessed is alleged to have retaliated by damaging vehicles at the car lot that reclaimed the car for nonpayment. Police responded to the used car lot to investigate damage to multiple vehicles, which included two broken windshields and 37 slashed tires, totaling approximately $11,300. Two owners of the lot told police they believed the person responsible had threatened previously to damage vehicles and reached a civil settlement when vehicles were in fact damaged. The suspect's car was repossessed on July 25.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian killed in crash at 15th Street East in south Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning in south Bradenton, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of 15th Street East and 55th Avenue Drive East, troopers said. Investigators say a Bradenton man was driving south on 15th...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast law enforcement agencies increase visibility on first day of school

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As kids head back to school, local law enforcement is letting the public know that they are out and watching for dangerous driving. Officers are out with radar guns in tow to watch for drivers speeding near schools. Both Sarasota and Bradenton police have said they will be issuing citations to drivers caught breaking the speed limit. The higher the speed, the higher the fine.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy