Read full article on original website
Related
Missing Person Alert issued for Bradenton woman
Bradenton Police Department issued a Missing and Endangered Adult Alert for a woman in Bradenton on Monday evening.
Boater finds body of missing man offshore Manatee County preserve
A 76-year-old Manatee County man who was reported missing Sunday afternoon was found dead, according to authorities.
Florida Woman Arrested For Throwing Raw Steak At Boyfriend
Police say an argument between the two escalated into meat slinging.
Mysuncoast.com
Drive gently: Sarasota deputies on a mission to enforce, educate
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A yearlong initiative to educate drivers in Sarasota County is now underway, with increased patrols, warnings and tickets, the sheriff’s office says. “We’re known more for educating actually more than we write citations,” said Sgt. Darrell Seckendorf with the sheriff’s traffic unit. “But if we feel someone needs that little extra, then we write the citation to send that message home.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thegabber.com
Gulfport Woman Shoots at Husband Who Choked Her
A Gulfport woman will face no charges for shooting at her estranged husband on July 25. The woman fired three rounds from a handgun when Richard Pokorny violated a no-contact order issued in March. On March 17 of this year, Gulfport police arrested the 6-foot, 2-inch, 220-pound man for allegedly...
‘Rest easy’: Bradenton police announce death of K9 Riggs
Members of the Bradenton Police Department are mourning the loss of a former police K9 who recently passed away, according to a post from the department's Facebook page.
1 person dead following Nokomis car crash on South Tamiami Trail, deputies say
NOKOMIS, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said deputies are helping Florida Highway Patrol with a car crash that led to a person dying in Nokomis. The accident happened around 9:23 p.m. Monday in the area of South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive. As a result, the southbound...
Mysuncoast.com
Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a three vehicle crash in South Sarasota County. The crash occurred Monday night on US 41 at Inlet Blvd outside of Venice. A Lincoln Town Car, driven by a 47-year-old man, was coming up quickly behind a Honda SUV. To avoid a rear-end collision, the driver or the Lincoln swerved into the inside travel lane, but he lost control, side swiping the Honda.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead, 2 hurt in 6-vehicle crash in Pinellas County
A man died and two others were injured in a six-vehicle crash in Pinellas County On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies looking for a driver who may know about a theft in Englewood
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a driver who may have information about a theft in Englewood. The sheriff’s office says it is seeking the person driving the red truck in the above photo that was towing a trailer with lawn mowers. Deputies say...
1 person dead in Laurel crash involving 3 cars, troopers say
LAUREL, Fla. — A 47-year-old man died in a crash involving three cars in Laurel on Monday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The 47-year-old and another person driving an SUV were heading northbound in the middle lane of U.S. 41 as they approached Inlets Boulevard, troopers say.
Mysuncoast.com
Fatal traffic crash on U.S. 41 in Nokomis
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - The southbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive in Nokomis were shut down for several hours after a traffic crash that left at least one person dead Monday evening, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Fowl play
9:16 a.m., 1200 Block of North Washington Boulevard. A woman whose car was repossessed is alleged to have retaliated by damaging vehicles at the car lot that reclaimed the car for nonpayment. Police responded to the used car lot to investigate damage to multiple vehicles, which included two broken windshields and 37 slashed tires, totaling approximately $11,300. Two owners of the lot told police they believed the person responsible had threatened previously to damage vehicles and reached a civil settlement when vehicles were in fact damaged. The suspect's car was repossessed on July 25.
Jury duty scams reported across Florida
The Collier County Clerk of Court warns residents of jury duty scams happening across Southwest Florida.
8 charged in drug-related investigation in North Sarasota
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office partnered up with the ATF to get guns and drugs off the streets of North Sarasota. Sheriff Kurt Hoffman says a string of gun violence prompted the investigation, which has yielded charges for six individuals.
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian killed in crash at 15th Street East in south Bradenton
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning in south Bradenton, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of 15th Street East and 55th Avenue Drive East, troopers said. Investigators say a Bradenton man was driving south on 15th...
6 pounds of meth, 400 fentanyl pills found in Florida home, deputies say
Several pounds of methamphetamine and hundreds of suspected fentanyl pressed pills were uncovered Tuesday during a drug raid, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast law enforcement agencies increase visibility on first day of school
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As kids head back to school, local law enforcement is letting the public know that they are out and watching for dangerous driving. Officers are out with radar guns in tow to watch for drivers speeding near schools. Both Sarasota and Bradenton police have said they will be issuing citations to drivers caught breaking the speed limit. The higher the speed, the higher the fine.
Man killed in Sebring apartment shooting, police say
A man was killed Monday morning after a shooting in Sebring, according to police.
Deadly hit-and-run crash remains unsolved 8 years later
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for any information related to a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened eight years ago.
Comments / 2