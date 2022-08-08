ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranford, NJ

Renna Media

Millburn Celebrates Annual National Night Out

National Night Out, a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, was held at Taylor Park on Tuesday, August 2nd. The free event was sponsored by the Millburn Police Department. It featured giveaways, demos, games, exhibits, food, music, and more. National Night Out culminates annually on the first Tuesday in...
MILLBURN, NJ
Renna Media

Donations Sought for Cranford’s Little Free Pantry

Can you donate some groceries? The Little Free Pantry is in need of a replenishment of food. Drive by Cranford United Methodist Church, 201 Lincoln Ave E, Cranford, and in the parking lot you will see the Little Free Pantry. Built by Cranford Eagle Scout Josh Schwartz, the pantry is open 24/7 for anyone who needs food or wants to donate food. Take what you need, leave what you can – no questions asked. If the pantry is full, there are extra bins available for your non-perishable food donations. Let’s do this!
CRANFORD, NJ
Renna Media

Bicycle Tour Helps Build a Greener, More Sustainable Community

Jonathan G. Phillips, Exec. Dir., Groundwork Elizabeth. Nearly 750 cyclists of all ages and skill levels attended the recent Annual Tour de Elizabeth. For 2022, the recreational 15-mile bicycle ride around the City of Elizabeth had as its theme, “Superheroes for a Super City” with many riders dressing up in costume as Superheroes. Participants were escorted along the route by members of the Elizabeth Police Department, enjoyed refreshments and participated in a free raffle.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Renna Media

Madison Borough Celebrates Annual National Night Out

National Night Out, a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, was held on Waverly Place in Madison on Tuesday, August 2nd. The free event was sponsored by Madison NJ PBA 92. It featured giveaways, demos, games, exhibits, food, music, and a helicopter fly-over by the New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit. National Night Out culminates annually on the first Tuesday in August. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. For more information visit natw.org.
MADISON, NJ
Renna Media

The Summit Foundation Donates $14,000 to Caring Contact

Julie Keenan, President of the Board of Trustees of the Summit Foundation, presented a $14,000 grant to Caring Contact on June 10, 2022. For 50 years, the Summit Foundation has served the community by growing and granting philanthropic resources to address local needs. During the last 5 years alone, they invested $5.3 million through grants, scholarships, community-supported funds, and donor-advised distributions.
SUMMIT, NJ
Renna Media

Union Township Police Host Annual National Night Out

National Night Out, a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, was held at Police Headquarters on Tuesday, August 2nd. The free event was sponsored by the Township of Union and the Union Police Department. It featured giveaways, demos, games, exhibits, food, music, and more. National Night Out culminates annually on the first Tuesday in August.
UNION, NJ
Renna Media

Gallery-on-the-Boulevard Presents “Visions of the Shore”

The Gallery-on-the-Boulevard presents “Visions of the Shore”, an exhibit of paintings and photography by multidisciplinary artist and musician, Anthony Rodriguez. The show opened on August 2 and will remain through November. Rodriguez holds a BFA in Illustration and Visual Communications and an MFA in Painting and Photography. His...
KENILWORTH, NJ
Renna Media

Westfield Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee: Charles R. Morrison, Sr. – Civic Leader and Civil Rights Activist

Hall of Fame Inductee: Charles R. Morrison, Sr. “Good trouble,” words US Congressman John Lewis used to describe his actions in the civil rights struggle are inscribed on the plaque to Charles Morrison, Sr., at the Westfield Memorial Pool Complex. And trouble Mr. Morrison did, so much so he was admonished by Westfield’s mayor at the time who sent him a telegram to quit his disruptive behavior.
WESTFIELD, NJ
bulletin-news.com

Essex County Native To Be Inducted Into NJ Hall Of Fame

The statewide Hall of Fame revealed that comedian Chelsea Handler will be an honoree this year, months after she complained on national television that she hadn’t been admitted to the Livingston High School Hall of Fame and claimed her abortions in high school prevented her from being in. Last...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

The Best Wedding Venues in Essex County

The pandemic has certainly had a huge impact on romance — particularly when it comes to weddings. Of all of the plans made during the past couple of years, weddings certainly took one of the biggest hits as far as cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic, yet that did not stop many couples from finding some way to say “I do.” Now that we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, all of the engaged couples (and those who postponed), are starting to step out and plan. This list of wedding venues in Essex County is a great place to start with your wedding planning. We’ve broken down different wedding venues locally by guest count, venue type, and of course, what the experience is like based on each town in the area.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Renna Media

August Garden of the Month

The Garden Club of Westfield has selected the outstanding garden of Pamela Newell at 603 Clark Street as their August Garden of the Month. Mrs. Newell and her husband Robert Newell worked on the garden surrounding their 1884 Victorian home for over 30 years. Since the passing of Mr. Newell last year, Mrs. Newell has continued to lovingly tend the garden, which flourishes with trees, shrubs, perennials, and vegetables. The garden holds many memories from the planting of trees in remembrance of family members.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Advocacy
Education
Society
Renna Media

Every Donation Goes Back into New Providence: “The Lions are Everywhere!”

While the New Providence Lions pledge that “every donation received goes back into our community” it’s not just donations that the Lions utilized to support New Providence. The Lions are a “Force Multiplier”, directly supporting or holding many of our community events. You might be surprised at the depth and breadth of the support our community receives from the Lions. As we’ve heard from time to time, it seems as if the Lions are everywhere!
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Bergen County Golf Center Closing After 20 Years

A popular golf facility with a double-decker driving range will be closing in the fall after nearly 20 years of business in Bergen County, NorthJersey.com reports. A sign was reportedly posted to the doors of Bogota Golf Center announcing the closing ahead of construction on new warehouse facilities approved earlier this year on the property.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
myveronanj.com

Police Department Is Hiring

The Verona Police Department opened applications for new officers today. Candidates must already be certified by the New Jersey Police Training Commission (PTC), be a U.S. citizen and a New Jersey resident, and have a valid New Jersey driver’s license. Candidates will need to pass a background check, as well as medical, psychological and drug screenings.
VERONA, NJ
Hudson Reporter

At special meeting, Bayonne furthers senior and supportive housing

At a special meeting, the Bayonne City Council has adopted an ordinance and two resolutions advancing plans for new public housing in the city. The council voted unanimously to adopt the measures at the meeting on August 5. Originally slated for the August 17 regular council meeting, officials said the special meeting was necessary due to a time crunch.
BAYONNE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats

I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations

Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ

