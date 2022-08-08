Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Renna Media
Millburn Celebrates Annual National Night Out
National Night Out, a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, was held at Taylor Park on Tuesday, August 2nd. The free event was sponsored by the Millburn Police Department. It featured giveaways, demos, games, exhibits, food, music, and more. National Night Out culminates annually on the first Tuesday in...
Renna Media
Donations Sought for Cranford’s Little Free Pantry
Can you donate some groceries? The Little Free Pantry is in need of a replenishment of food. Drive by Cranford United Methodist Church, 201 Lincoln Ave E, Cranford, and in the parking lot you will see the Little Free Pantry. Built by Cranford Eagle Scout Josh Schwartz, the pantry is open 24/7 for anyone who needs food or wants to donate food. Take what you need, leave what you can – no questions asked. If the pantry is full, there are extra bins available for your non-perishable food donations. Let’s do this!
Renna Media
Bicycle Tour Helps Build a Greener, More Sustainable Community
Jonathan G. Phillips, Exec. Dir., Groundwork Elizabeth. Nearly 750 cyclists of all ages and skill levels attended the recent Annual Tour de Elizabeth. For 2022, the recreational 15-mile bicycle ride around the City of Elizabeth had as its theme, “Superheroes for a Super City” with many riders dressing up in costume as Superheroes. Participants were escorted along the route by members of the Elizabeth Police Department, enjoyed refreshments and participated in a free raffle.
Renna Media
Madison Borough Celebrates Annual National Night Out
National Night Out, a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, was held on Waverly Place in Madison on Tuesday, August 2nd. The free event was sponsored by Madison NJ PBA 92. It featured giveaways, demos, games, exhibits, food, music, and a helicopter fly-over by the New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit. National Night Out culminates annually on the first Tuesday in August. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. For more information visit natw.org.
Renna Media
The Summit Foundation Donates $14,000 to Caring Contact
Julie Keenan, President of the Board of Trustees of the Summit Foundation, presented a $14,000 grant to Caring Contact on June 10, 2022. For 50 years, the Summit Foundation has served the community by growing and granting philanthropic resources to address local needs. During the last 5 years alone, they invested $5.3 million through grants, scholarships, community-supported funds, and donor-advised distributions.
Renna Media
Union Township Police Host Annual National Night Out
National Night Out, a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, was held at Police Headquarters on Tuesday, August 2nd. The free event was sponsored by the Township of Union and the Union Police Department. It featured giveaways, demos, games, exhibits, food, music, and more. National Night Out culminates annually on the first Tuesday in August.
Renna Media
Gallery-on-the-Boulevard Presents “Visions of the Shore”
The Gallery-on-the-Boulevard presents “Visions of the Shore”, an exhibit of paintings and photography by multidisciplinary artist and musician, Anthony Rodriguez. The show opened on August 2 and will remain through November. Rodriguez holds a BFA in Illustration and Visual Communications and an MFA in Painting and Photography. His...
Renna Media
Westfield Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee: Charles R. Morrison, Sr. – Civic Leader and Civil Rights Activist
Hall of Fame Inductee: Charles R. Morrison, Sr. “Good trouble,” words US Congressman John Lewis used to describe his actions in the civil rights struggle are inscribed on the plaque to Charles Morrison, Sr., at the Westfield Memorial Pool Complex. And trouble Mr. Morrison did, so much so he was admonished by Westfield’s mayor at the time who sent him a telegram to quit his disruptive behavior.
bulletin-news.com
Essex County Native To Be Inducted Into NJ Hall Of Fame
The statewide Hall of Fame revealed that comedian Chelsea Handler will be an honoree this year, months after she complained on national television that she hadn’t been admitted to the Livingston High School Hall of Fame and claimed her abortions in high school prevented her from being in. Last...
themontclairgirl.com
The Best Wedding Venues in Essex County
The pandemic has certainly had a huge impact on romance — particularly when it comes to weddings. Of all of the plans made during the past couple of years, weddings certainly took one of the biggest hits as far as cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic, yet that did not stop many couples from finding some way to say “I do.” Now that we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, all of the engaged couples (and those who postponed), are starting to step out and plan. This list of wedding venues in Essex County is a great place to start with your wedding planning. We’ve broken down different wedding venues locally by guest count, venue type, and of course, what the experience is like based on each town in the area.
Renna Media
August Garden of the Month
The Garden Club of Westfield has selected the outstanding garden of Pamela Newell at 603 Clark Street as their August Garden of the Month. Mrs. Newell and her husband Robert Newell worked on the garden surrounding their 1884 Victorian home for over 30 years. Since the passing of Mr. Newell last year, Mrs. Newell has continued to lovingly tend the garden, which flourishes with trees, shrubs, perennials, and vegetables. The garden holds many memories from the planting of trees in remembrance of family members.
Ex-N.J. school board member fires back at critics who campaigned to oust her
A former Cedar Grove school board member who resigned last week after residents campaigned for her removal says she was targeted because she pushed to make the school district more diverse and equitable. But the group that successfully pushed her out of office says her claim is “beyond laughable.”
Renna Media
Every Donation Goes Back into New Providence: “The Lions are Everywhere!”
While the New Providence Lions pledge that “every donation received goes back into our community” it’s not just donations that the Lions utilized to support New Providence. The Lions are a “Force Multiplier”, directly supporting or holding many of our community events. You might be surprised at the depth and breadth of the support our community receives from the Lions. As we’ve heard from time to time, it seems as if the Lions are everywhere!
Popular Bergen County Golf Center Closing After 20 Years
A popular golf facility with a double-decker driving range will be closing in the fall after nearly 20 years of business in Bergen County, NorthJersey.com reports. A sign was reportedly posted to the doors of Bogota Golf Center announcing the closing ahead of construction on new warehouse facilities approved earlier this year on the property.
myveronanj.com
Police Department Is Hiring
The Verona Police Department opened applications for new officers today. Candidates must already be certified by the New Jersey Police Training Commission (PTC), be a U.S. citizen and a New Jersey resident, and have a valid New Jersey driver’s license. Candidates will need to pass a background check, as well as medical, psychological and drug screenings.
At special meeting, Bayonne furthers senior and supportive housing
At a special meeting, the Bayonne City Council has adopted an ordinance and two resolutions advancing plans for new public housing in the city. The council voted unanimously to adopt the measures at the meeting on August 5. Originally slated for the August 17 regular council meeting, officials said the special meeting was necessary due to a time crunch.
Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats
I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
roi-nj.com
ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations
Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
State senator calls for NJCU to turn over Fort Monmouth to another state university
A key state senator from Monmouth County is asking cash-strapped New Jersey City University to hand over the operations of it small Fort Monmouth satellite campus to another state university. The call Monday by state Sen. Vin Gopal, a Democrat who represents 18 towns in Monmouth County, is in response...
A new problem with lifeguards in NJ as we finish August
You may have noticed some empty lifeguard chairs or even some closed beaches at the Jersey Shore recently. As August rolls along, this issue may get worse as kids head off to college leaving behind a lifeguard shortage. Beaches in Sea Girt, Belmar, and Avalon are prepared to give their...
