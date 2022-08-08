Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
Renna Media
Bicycle Tour Helps Build a Greener, More Sustainable Community
Jonathan G. Phillips, Exec. Dir., Groundwork Elizabeth. Nearly 750 cyclists of all ages and skill levels attended the recent Annual Tour de Elizabeth. For 2022, the recreational 15-mile bicycle ride around the City of Elizabeth had as its theme, “Superheroes for a Super City” with many riders dressing up in costume as Superheroes. Participants were escorted along the route by members of the Elizabeth Police Department, enjoyed refreshments and participated in a free raffle.
Renna Media
DAR Chapter Celebrates 125th Anniversary
“Celebrating 125 Years of Service” was the theme as members of Elizabeth Snyder-Continental Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently gathered for a belated observance of the chapter’s 125th anniversary. Green Brook Mayor Jim Van Arsdale, DAR State Regent Bonnie Matthews and the State Board...
Renna Media
Madison Borough Celebrates Annual National Night Out
National Night Out, a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, was held on Waverly Place in Madison on Tuesday, August 2nd. The free event was sponsored by Madison NJ PBA 92. It featured giveaways, demos, games, exhibits, food, music, and a helicopter fly-over by the New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit. National Night Out culminates annually on the first Tuesday in August. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. For more information visit natw.org.
Renna Media
Union County School Nurses Association Poster Contest
Fabyana Gil Montero, a fifth-grader from Franklin Elementary School in Rahway was awarded for winning the Union County School Nurses Association’s poster contest. She was the recipient of a certificate and a $25 gift card. The contest is held every year for students in grades 5 through 8. This year the slogan was ‘Healthy Eating / Healthy Choices.’ Great job Fabyana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Renna Media
Westfield Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee: Charles R. Morrison, Sr. – Civic Leader and Civil Rights Activist
Hall of Fame Inductee: Charles R. Morrison, Sr. “Good trouble,” words US Congressman John Lewis used to describe his actions in the civil rights struggle are inscribed on the plaque to Charles Morrison, Sr., at the Westfield Memorial Pool Complex. And trouble Mr. Morrison did, so much so he was admonished by Westfield’s mayor at the time who sent him a telegram to quit his disruptive behavior.
Renna Media
Friends of the Cranford Public Library Awards Scholarship
The Friends of the Cranford Public Library awarded its 2022 Gerard Paradiso Library Studies Scholarship of $1,000 to Victoria Pawlicki this past June. Ms. Pawlicki will be receiving a Master of Information degree from Rutgers University in December 2022. Courtesy photo.
Renna Media
Millburn Celebrates Annual National Night Out
National Night Out, a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, was held at Taylor Park on Tuesday, August 2nd. The free event was sponsored by the Millburn Police Department. It featured giveaways, demos, games, exhibits, food, music, and more. National Night Out culminates annually on the first Tuesday in...
Renna Media
Union Township Police Host Annual National Night Out
National Night Out, a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, was held at Police Headquarters on Tuesday, August 2nd. The free event was sponsored by the Township of Union and the Union Police Department. It featured giveaways, demos, games, exhibits, food, music, and more. National Night Out culminates annually on the first Tuesday in August.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Renna Media
Every Donation Goes Back into New Providence: “The Lions are Everywhere!”
While the New Providence Lions pledge that “every donation received goes back into our community” it’s not just donations that the Lions utilized to support New Providence. The Lions are a “Force Multiplier”, directly supporting or holding many of our community events. You might be surprised at the depth and breadth of the support our community receives from the Lions. As we’ve heard from time to time, it seems as if the Lions are everywhere!
Ex-N.J. school board member fires back at critics who campaigned to oust her
A former Cedar Grove school board member who resigned last week after residents campaigned for her removal says she was targeted because she pushed to make the school district more diverse and equitable. But the group that successfully pushed her out of office says her claim is “beyond laughable.”
Renna Media
Green Brook Resident Michele Ford Receives NJBIZ’s 2022 ICON Award
Green Brook resident Michele Ford, President & CEO of Inroads to Opportunities, was recently honored with the NJBIZ’s 2022 ICON Award. Inroads to Opportunities is NJ based non-profit human services agency that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities ranging in age from 16 to retirement. NJBIZ’s ICON...
Renna Media
Donations Sought for Cranford’s Little Free Pantry
Can you donate some groceries? The Little Free Pantry is in need of a replenishment of food. Drive by Cranford United Methodist Church, 201 Lincoln Ave E, Cranford, and in the parking lot you will see the Little Free Pantry. Built by Cranford Eagle Scout Josh Schwartz, the pantry is open 24/7 for anyone who needs food or wants to donate food. Take what you need, leave what you can – no questions asked. If the pantry is full, there are extra bins available for your non-perishable food donations. Let’s do this!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
roi-nj.com
ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations
Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
Court: South Seaside Park Can Leave Berkeley
BERKELEY – A Superior Court Judge decided that South Seaside Park can leave Berkeley Township and petition to join Seaside Park. Township officials announced that they will appeal this decision. For many years, residents in SSP have claimed that they are not treated as equals by the rest of...
Renna Media
Dr. Wm Robinson Museum to Host Hessian Military History Group – Aug. 13-14
On August 13th and 14th from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. the Dr. Wm Robinson Museum will host the Von Prueschenks Jaeger Corp/Hessian Riflemen/1776-1781 reenactment group at the museum. This group represents the German Jägers of the American Revolution and represents the German camp followers. The members of this group are dedicated to researching and portraying the life and roles of the Hessian Feldjäger Corps under Johann Ewald during the American war of independence. The British employed large numbers of German soldiers (“Hessians”) during the American Revolution. The use of foreign troops provided the British with a ready source of well-trained and equipped troops. This relieved the British of the burden of raising an army in England.
Renna Media
The Summit Foundation Donates $14,000 to Caring Contact
Julie Keenan, President of the Board of Trustees of the Summit Foundation, presented a $14,000 grant to Caring Contact on June 10, 2022. For 50 years, the Summit Foundation has served the community by growing and granting philanthropic resources to address local needs. During the last 5 years alone, they invested $5.3 million through grants, scholarships, community-supported funds, and donor-advised distributions.
State senator calls for NJCU to turn over Fort Monmouth to another state university
A key state senator from Monmouth County is asking cash-strapped New Jersey City University to hand over the operations of it small Fort Monmouth satellite campus to another state university. The call Monday by state Sen. Vin Gopal, a Democrat who represents 18 towns in Monmouth County, is in response...
Vandals break into N.J. Little League complex for 2nd time
A Monmouth County Little League organization is raising funds to pay for damages and recoup stolen equipment after vandals broke into the league’s complex last week for the second time in less than a year. The Howell South Little League launched a GoFundMe campaign on Monday, said league president...
themontclairgirl.com
The Best Wedding Venues in Essex County
The pandemic has certainly had a huge impact on romance — particularly when it comes to weddings. Of all of the plans made during the past couple of years, weddings certainly took one of the biggest hits as far as cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic, yet that did not stop many couples from finding some way to say “I do.” Now that we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, all of the engaged couples (and those who postponed), are starting to step out and plan. This list of wedding venues in Essex County is a great place to start with your wedding planning. We’ve broken down different wedding venues locally by guest count, venue type, and of course, what the experience is like based on each town in the area.
Renna Media
August Garden of the Month
The Garden Club of Westfield has selected the outstanding garden of Pamela Newell at 603 Clark Street as their August Garden of the Month. Mrs. Newell and her husband Robert Newell worked on the garden surrounding their 1884 Victorian home for over 30 years. Since the passing of Mr. Newell last year, Mrs. Newell has continued to lovingly tend the garden, which flourishes with trees, shrubs, perennials, and vegetables. The garden holds many memories from the planting of trees in remembrance of family members.
Comments / 0