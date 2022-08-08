ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

ALRE improves carrier support, ship availability

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– ALRE is working to improve Nimitz-class carrier support by making holistic changes to the way all launch and recovery products and systems are tracked and planned.  By reexamining relationships with external ALRE stakeholders and ship availability schedules, product teams are improving scheduling and embracing new rigor in getting […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

The YWCA has a plan to end violence against women and girls before it starts

Solutions to intersectional crime in Hampton Roads will now get an intersectional approach thanks to a program that is new for the YWCA of South Hampton Roads. Founded by former Vanderbilt University basketball player Shan Foster, Amend Together offers a 21 -week curriculum that takes aim at teaching boys how to be better men. It's in place in 23 Metro Nashville middle and high schools, Central Virginia and Texas.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Humane Society is out of space

The shelter is seeking help through fostering, adopting, reuniting pets with owners or donating supplies. https://www.wavy.com/clear-the-shelters/portsmouth-shelter-asks-community-to-foster-after-kennels-reach-capacity/
PORTSMOUTH, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Norfolk woman taken into custody in Moyock following pursuit that started in Chesapeake

A Norfolk, Va. woman was taken into custody in Moyock following a pursuit that began in Chesapeake, Va. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers with that agency saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Norfolk in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver – Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk – continued south until she crossed into North Carolina.
MOYOCK, NC
WAVY News 10

Cape Charles City Hall closed due to water leal

Crews are working to fix the leak. Staff members are working from home. Norfolk woman in limbo with local dealership after …. East Beach neighbors banding together to catch carjacking …. Denise Dowes, veteran actor with local ties, fighting …. Organization removing abandoned boats on Lynnhaven …. Lawsuit reveals new...
CAPE CHARLES, VA

