Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Three great steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
George H.W. Bush carrier group deploying from Norfolk
The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is leaving Norfolk on Wednesday for a regularly scheduled deployment.
Chesapeake woman chosen as NSA Hampton Roads’ Junior Civilian of the Quarter
A Chesapeake woman was named Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads' Junior Civilian of the Quarter.
Spirit of Norfolk’s replacement starting cruises Friday
The Spirit of Mount Vernon, the ship that will replace the Spirit of Norfolk, will start cruises from Norfolk on Friday.
ALRE improves carrier support, ship availability
NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– ALRE is working to improve Nimitz-class carrier support by making holistic changes to the way all launch and recovery products and systems are tracked and planned. By reexamining relationships with external ALRE stakeholders and ship availability schedules, product teams are improving scheduling and embracing new rigor in getting […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local military members to receive USAA refurbished vehicles
10 local Navy sailors and one Air Force airman will be gifted refurbished vehicles Thursday to honor their service in the military.
The YWCA has a plan to end violence against women and girls before it starts
Solutions to intersectional crime in Hampton Roads will now get an intersectional approach thanks to a program that is new for the YWCA of South Hampton Roads. Founded by former Vanderbilt University basketball player Shan Foster, Amend Together offers a 21 -week curriculum that takes aim at teaching boys how to be better men. It's in place in 23 Metro Nashville middle and high schools, Central Virginia and Texas.
Community activist weighs in on Norfolk’s plan to hold businesses accountable
Norfolk business owners will soon have to defend their right to operate downtown, and their establishments will be investigated.
Portsmouth animal shelter asks community to foster after kennels reach capacity
The Portsmouth Humane Society Animal Shelter is out of space and needs Hampton Roads' help to keep pets from being euthanized.
RELATED PEOPLE
A push to preserve original beach houses of Outer Banks
"We want to preserve as many of these wonderful pieces of Southern Shores history as possible."
More than 400 people attend Newport News trade fair, searching for jobs, classes
Nearly 400 people came to a trade fair in Newport News Monday in search of jobs, classes and trainings.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Humane Society is out of space
The shelter is seeking help through fostering, adopting, reuniting pets with owners or donating supplies. https://www.wavy.com/clear-the-shelters/portsmouth-shelter-asks-community-to-foster-after-kennels-reach-capacity/
Norfolk officer accused of voluntary manslaughter takes the stand
Before this case went to the jury Wednesday afternoon, Edmund Hoyt took the stand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia landlords to pay $225,000 for alleged SCRA violations
The Justice Department announced today that two Virginia landlords have agreed to pay $225,000 in order to resolve allegations that they mistreated military tenants at their properties in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
‘Get Ur Vote On’: Street named after Missy Elliott on the table in Portsmouth
Portsmouth City Council is expected to vote Tuesday to permanently change an existing street name to “Missy Elliott Boulevard".
thecoastlandtimes.com
Norfolk woman taken into custody in Moyock following pursuit that started in Chesapeake
A Norfolk, Va. woman was taken into custody in Moyock following a pursuit that began in Chesapeake, Va. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers with that agency saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Norfolk in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver – Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk – continued south until she crossed into North Carolina.
Norfolk mayor gives first key to the city to Fleet Park Little League
The Fleet Park Little League is back in the Mermaid City after losing the Senior League World Series Saturday night against Puerto Rico.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chesapeake police pursuit moves into North Carolina
Police said officers started the pursuit around 10 a.m. at the intersection of S. Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive after they spotted a stolen vehicle.
3 rescued after boat capsizes on Pasquotank River
The Coast Guard rescued three people Sunday night after their boat capsized on the Pasquotank River near Elizabeth City.
Man visiting Virginia Beach wins Virginia Lottery game top prize
An Alexandria man's visit to Virginia Beach was life-changing.
WAVY News 10
Cape Charles City Hall closed due to water leal
Crews are working to fix the leak. Staff members are working from home. Norfolk woman in limbo with local dealership after …. East Beach neighbors banding together to catch carjacking …. Denise Dowes, veteran actor with local ties, fighting …. Organization removing abandoned boats on Lynnhaven …. Lawsuit reveals new...
Comments / 0