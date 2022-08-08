Read full article on original website
Chesapeake woman chosen as NSA Hampton Roads’ Junior Civilian of the Quarter
A Chesapeake woman was named Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads' Junior Civilian of the Quarter.
Spirit of Norfolk’s replacement starting cruises Friday
The Spirit of Mount Vernon, the ship that will replace the Spirit of Norfolk, will start cruises from Norfolk on Friday.
Show and Tell: Food Pantry
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s Show and Tell is proof that no one is too small to make a big impact. 7year-old Fiona Sack in Massachusetts created her own food pantry and is collecting donations to help people in need.
More than 400 people attend Newport News trade fair, searching for jobs, classes
Nearly 400 people came to a trade fair in Newport News Monday in search of jobs, classes and trainings.
Currituck mom of 4 wins $150K on $5 scratch ticket; plans to buy house for family
A mother of four from Currituck County says she plans to buy a house for her family after winning $150,000 on a $5 scratch ticket.
Tidewater Job Fair Wednesday in Chesapeake
WAVY TV 10 will be among the employers represented at a big job fair in Chesapeake Wednesday.
Anti-theft device purchases increase in Hampton Roads
Catalytic converter thefts continue to plague Hampton Roads. Auto shops are saying that they're seeing increased anti-theft purchases as the thefts continue.
Community activist weighs in on Norfolk’s plan to hold businesses accountable
Norfolk business owners will soon have to defend their right to operate downtown, and their establishments will be investigated.
Charter: Fiber damage to blame for internet interruptions
A “third party” was responsible for damaging Charter Communications’ fiber optic network and the resulting internet service interruptions Western Tidewater residents experienced this morning and afternoon, according to Charter spokesman Scott Pryzwansky. The intermittent internet outages spanned from Isle of Wight County to the cities of Suffolk...
The YWCA has a plan to end violence against women and girls before it starts
Solutions to intersectional crime in Hampton Roads will now get an intersectional approach thanks to a program that is new for the YWCA of South Hampton Roads. Founded by former Vanderbilt University basketball player Shan Foster, Amend Together offers a 21 -week curriculum that takes aim at teaching boys how to be better men. It's in place in 23 Metro Nashville middle and high schools, Central Virginia and Texas.
News 3 investigates SNAP benefits being sold for cash in Portsmouth
A lot of Virginian's rely on help from the government to get by. Part of that help comes by way of food stamps, otherwise known as SNAP benefits, however some people are taking advantage of it.
Driver in Norfolk cited for extreme speeding
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Slow down! The Virginia State Police is reminding drivers once again to slow down. This past weekend, a trooper ticketed a speeder in the Norfolk area. That person was going 152 miles per hour in an area with a 55 mph speed limit. Police say...
‘Get Ur Vote On’: Street named after Missy Elliott on the table in Portsmouth
Portsmouth City Council is expected to vote Tuesday to permanently change an existing street name to “Missy Elliott Boulevard".
Virginia Beach looking to fill city contracts with small business owners at annual 'Industry Day' event
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Small, women, and minority-owned business owners got a chance to connect firsthand with contracting opportunities in Virginia Beach. Monday morning marked the city's second annual “Industry Day." Virginia Beach city leaders said there's a lot of money to go around, and they want everyone...
Man visiting Virginia Beach wins Virginia Lottery game top prize
An Alexandria man's visit to Virginia Beach was life-changing.
Norfolk woman in limbo with local dealership after car is stolen from lot while being serviced
Last month, 10 On Your Side told you about a Norfolk woman whose car was stolen while being serviced at a local dealership.
Should you add masks to your child’s school supply list?
10 On Your Side is following COVID-19 cases, guidelines and recommendations to help you make the best decisions for your family's health.
Portsmouth animal shelter asks community to foster after kennels reach capacity
The Portsmouth Humane Society Animal Shelter is out of space and needs Hampton Roads' help to keep pets from being euthanized.
HBCU Student Once Abducted From Campus Now Owns a Thriving Black-Owned Real Estate Firm
During her sophomore year at college, Lisa Grant was abducted at gunpoint near a female dorm at Hampton University in Virginia. As the perpetrator asked for directions, he forced her into the car, held a gun to her head, and drove off campus. Lisa pled for her life and jumped out of the moving car onto a busy highway.
Emergency sanitary sewer repair closes portion of Sandpiper Rd in VB
An emergency sanitary sewer repair closed a portion of Sandpiper Road Tuesday.
