WAVY News 10

Show and Tell: Food Pantry

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s Show and Tell is proof that no one is too small to make a big impact. 7year-old Fiona Sack in Massachusetts created her own food pantry and is collecting donations to help people in need.
City
Charter: Fiber damage to blame for internet interruptions

A “third party” was responsible for damaging Charter Communications’ fiber optic network and the resulting internet service interruptions Western Tidewater residents experienced this morning and afternoon, according to Charter spokesman Scott Pryzwansky. The intermittent internet outages spanned from Isle of Wight County to the cities of Suffolk...
WAVY News 10

The YWCA has a plan to end violence against women and girls before it starts

Solutions to intersectional crime in Hampton Roads will now get an intersectional approach thanks to a program that is new for the YWCA of South Hampton Roads. Founded by former Vanderbilt University basketball player Shan Foster, Amend Together offers a 21 -week curriculum that takes aim at teaching boys how to be better men. It's in place in 23 Metro Nashville middle and high schools, Central Virginia and Texas.
cbs19news

Driver in Norfolk cited for extreme speeding

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Slow down! The Virginia State Police is reminding drivers once again to slow down. This past weekend, a trooper ticketed a speeder in the Norfolk area. That person was going 152 miles per hour in an area with a 55 mph speed limit. Police say...
NORFOLK, VA
