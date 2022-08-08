Solutions to intersectional crime in Hampton Roads will now get an intersectional approach thanks to a program that is new for the YWCA of South Hampton Roads. Founded by former Vanderbilt University basketball player Shan Foster, Amend Together offers a 21 -week curriculum that takes aim at teaching boys how to be better men. It's in place in 23 Metro Nashville middle and high schools, Central Virginia and Texas.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO